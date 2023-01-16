ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?

There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
