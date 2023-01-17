Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?New York CultureNew York City, NY
Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park
Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
Pablo Lopez, 2 prospects traded to Twins in exchange for Luis Arraez
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez has been traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Twins infielder Luis Arraez, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman adds that two prospects are involved in the trade. The Marlins are sending their no. 5 infield prospect, Jose Salas, and outfield prospect […] The post Pablo Lopez, 2 prospects traded to Twins in exchange for Luis Arraez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Atlanta writer floats Vaughn Grissom position change for Braves, and it’s not shortstop
It’s no secret the Atlanta Braves have a farm system that is one of the deepest Major League Baseball has to offer, and Vaughn Grissom is one of those prized prospects. With that talent comes high expectations, and the Braves need Grissom and others to produce quicker than originally expected. The question is where can […] The post Atlanta writer floats Vaughn Grissom position change for Braves, and it’s not shortstop appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets agree to deal with veteran outfielder
The New York Mets and veteran OF Tommy Pham are reportedly in agreement on a contract pending physical, per Andy Martino. The deal is reportedly worth $6 million over 1-year with $2 million in incentives, per Bob Nightengale. The Mets have been looking to add outfield depth. They were reportedly interested in Andrew McCutchen before […] The post Mets agree to deal with veteran outfielder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Mets sign catcher to two-year contract: Sources
Sources: New York Mets sign catcher to a two-year contract. Catcher Tomas Nido and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year, $3.7 million contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. The deal, which covers Nido’s remaining arbitration years, pays $1.6 million in 2023 and $2.1 million in 2024 before he becomes a free agent in 2024.
NFL Wideout Reportedly Told Coach To 'Go F--k Yourself'
Judging by a report from The Athletic, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur weren't on the same page this season. The Athletic is reporting that Moore told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" after a target-less Week 6 performance. Multiple people apparently ...
New York Jets Rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Announces He's Going Back to College
New York Jets' Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is ready to go back to school!. The 22-year-old cornerback has re-enrolled in college and will earn his degree this summer, he shared on Twitter. "Even though I had a 3.5 cumulative GPA after my 3rd year in college, I never got to get my degree because I wanted to leave early and pursue my dream of playing in the NFL," he wrote.
MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking
St. Louis Cardinals’ fan-favorite star third baseman Nolan Arenado is regarded as one of the best players in baseball. Cardinals fans and non-Cardinals fans tend to agree that he’s one of the best third baseman in all of baseball alongside Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez. However, MLB Network’s “MLB Now” ranked Arenado as the 5th […] The post MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Knicks Starter Undergoes Surgery
The New York Knicks have announced that starting center Mitchell Robinson underwent successful thumb surgery.
Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s comments on physique should scare rest of MLB
Toronto Blue Jays’ star Vladimir Guerrero Jr said he’s feeling stronger and more flexible heading into the 2023 campaign. He also said he expects the Blue Jays to be a “more complete team” this season, per Keegan Matheson. Guerrero Jr, who recently earned a significant contract...
Yardbarker
Knicks eyeing familiar face as Cam Reddish trade talks intensify
Reddish has been available for trade since he fell out of New York's rotation following a blowout loss to Dallas on Dec. 3. Fred Katz of The Athletic initially reported that New York wanted to include Reddish in a trade to dump Evan Fournier's dismal contract. However, the price has come down since then.
RUMOR: Twins looking to ‘impress’ Carlos Correa by trading All-Star Luis Arraez
With Carlos Correa ending up after all with the Minnesota Twins, the team is now reportedly checking what’s out there for them in case they make All-Star infielder Luis Arraez available for a trade. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports that the Twins, in an attempt to further satisfy Carlos Correa and add life to […] The post RUMOR: Twins looking to ‘impress’ Carlos Correa by trading All-Star Luis Arraez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: This Red Sox pitcher is drawing ‘significant’ trade interest
Tanner Houck of the Boston Red Sox is reportedly drawing “significant” trade interest, per Massive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Although Boston isn’t aggressively trying to deal him away, Cotillo reports that they would be more willing to trade Houck than Brayan Bello or Garrett Whitlock. The Red Sox could use infield help amid Trevor Story’s injury. A […] The post REPORT: This Red Sox pitcher is drawing ‘significant’ trade interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees linked to top remaining left field free agent
The New York Yankees have taken an extremely conservative approach filling left field this off-season. They missed out on the top free agents, including Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley, and even Michael Conforto, who signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees did retain Aaron Judge on a lucrative...
Second basemen have been the face of an evolving game. Will MLB's infield shift limits transform the position again?
If we ever stop calling second base the keystone — or simply want to add a new moniker for the fielding position between first base and shortstop — perhaps we should consider the bellwether. Owing to the wide funnel that leads players to the position, second base has become a beacon we can follow as forces in the game pull teams’ priorities this way and that.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani’s potential $500 million contract gets strong take from Manny Ramirez
Even though he will not become a free agent until after the 2023 season, the future of Shohei Ohtani with the Los Angeles Angels has been among the main storylines of the ongoing free agency period in MLB. Ohtani is set to hit free agency later this year for the first time in his career. […] The post Angels star Shohei Ohtani’s potential $500 million contract gets strong take from Manny Ramirez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza message spells trouble for Isiah Kiner-Falefa
The New York Yankees have a shortstop problem. Many fans last season felt that Isiah Kiner-Falefa was an active detriment to the team, especially due to his unreliable hitting. This was much more apparent in the second-half of the season, when New York went on that months-long spiral. Now, Yanks fans might finally get their […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza message spells trouble for Isiah Kiner-Falefa appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Dodgers prospect emerges as ‘Rookie of the Year candidate’
The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of prospect potential in their loaded farm system. Catcher Diego Cartaya highlights the team’s future stars. Pitcher Bobby Miller and INF/OF Miguel Vargas are also listed as top-tier prospects. But a new Dodgers prospect is being regarded as a Rookie of the Year candidate according to MLB.com’s Jim […] The post New Dodgers prospect emerges as ‘Rookie of the Year candidate’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers add MLB Network personality to Joe Davis-led broadcast team for 2023 season
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they added MLB Network’s Stephen Nelson to their broadcast team for the 2023 season. He is expected to call 50 games for SportsNet LA with Joe Davis, Orel Hershiser, and rest of the Dodgers’ broadcast crew, per MLB.com. Nelson has plenty of experience in the industry and should mesh […] The post Dodgers add MLB Network personality to Joe Davis-led broadcast team for 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Latest DJ LeMahieu sighting will fire up Yankees fans
The New York Yankees will be banking on DJ LeMahieu staying healthy in 2023 and playing a key part in their success. He missed part of the second half last season and the playoffs due to a brutal toe injury. But, it appears the veteran infielder is already trending in the right direction with Spring […] The post Latest DJ LeMahieu sighting will fire up Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
