A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
Who Killed Missy Bevers at Church While Dressed in SWAT Gear?NikMidlothian, TX
Lunar New Year Celebrations to Kick Off This Weekend in North Texas
The celebration of the Lunar New Year officially begins on Sunday, Jan. 22. Asian American organizations across DFW are hosting events throughout the week to celebrate the holiday. Galleria Dallas is beginning its celebration early with an art installation of nearly 250 enormous lanterns over the ice rink to celebrate...
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
WATCH: One of Dallas’ newest bars is an entirely mobile experience
Dallas's newest bar is actually on wheels! The Boozy Bar is the newest mobile bar service, made from a remodeled horse trailer.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas
Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
Valentines Day 2023: Romantic Spots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Reunion Tower - with its unparalleled views of the downtown Dallas Skyline - usually leads the list of romantic spots in the city, but not this year! Its restaurant is closed for renovations. So where will cupid go for a breathtaking scene to spend a quiet moment?
The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
When HEB announced in 2021 that they were (finally!) expanding in North Texas into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, pretty much everyone had the same question: When is a store opening near me? It's been two years on and many are still seeking answers.
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?
DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
Much-Needed Rain in the Forecast for North Texas Saturday and Tuesday
Some much-needed rain is on the horizon for North Texas. Two storm systems will offer these rain chances, but it's the second one that's expected to be much stronger and supportive for widespread soaking rain, which is exactly what we need. (We've only received a trace of rain since the beginning of the year, resulting in a 1.6" rain deficit).
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.
What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location
If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
Updated: 15 Best Brunch Spots in Fort Worth
With a new year dawning, we thought it would be fun to update our list of 15 must-try brunch spots in Funkytown. Resolutions be damned, we know you like to sleep in and crave both savory and sweet cuisine before your mid-morning workout or all-day TV binge. So, here is our updated list of places you can get your midmorning meal fix.
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
Plano man finally hears back about reimbursements for travel expenses after Southwest Airlines outage
Plano man finally hears back about reimbursements for travel expenses after Southwest Airlines outage. After his story aired on FOX 4, Dan Dunham received a very detailed personal update with information specific to his case about getting reimbursed for thousands of dollars in extra travel expenses after being stranded by the Southwest Airlines outage in December.
