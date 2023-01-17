ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lunar New Year Celebrations to Kick Off This Weekend in North Texas

The celebration of the Lunar New Year officially begins on Sunday, Jan. 22. Asian American organizations across DFW are hosting events throughout the week to celebrate the holiday. Galleria Dallas is beginning its celebration early with an art installation of nearly 250 enormous lanterns over the ice rink to celebrate...
DALLAS, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas

Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?

DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Much-Needed Rain in the Forecast for North Texas Saturday and Tuesday

Some much-needed rain is on the horizon for North Texas. Two storm systems will offer these rain chances, but it's the second one that's expected to be much stronger and supportive for widespread soaking rain, which is exactly what we need. (We've only received a trace of rain since the beginning of the year, resulting in a 1.6" rain deficit).
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location

If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Updated: 15 Best Brunch Spots in Fort Worth

With a new year dawning, we thought it would be fun to update our list of 15 must-try brunch spots in Funkytown. Resolutions be damned, we know you like to sleep in and crave both savory and sweet cuisine before your mid-morning workout or all-day TV binge. So, here is our updated list of places you can get your midmorning meal fix.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’

North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man finally hears back about reimbursements for travel expenses after Southwest Airlines outage

Plano man finally hears back about reimbursements for travel expenses after Southwest Airlines outage. After his story aired on FOX 4, Dan Dunham received a very detailed personal update with information specific to his case about getting reimbursed for thousands of dollars in extra travel expenses after being stranded by the Southwest Airlines outage in December.
PLANO, TX

