Blackhawks Live 1/16/23: Blackhawks look to turn the page from Saturday

On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand takes one final look back at the Hawks disappointing loss to Seattle and recaps the Hawks intense practice from today. Then Joe talks about the Hawks sending down Lukas Reichel and why they are sticking to their plan for him.

Later on, Blackhawk’s defensemen Jake McCabe joins Joe to talk about the culture in the locker room, why he is determined to turn the Blackhawks back into contenders and more!

