ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Bodycam footage sheds light on couple accused of kidnapping man with toddler in car

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WVOM_0kH0Q7HB00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Body camera footage shows the moment a couple accused of kidnapping a man had their wild ride come to an end.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to police documents, police said they noticed $80 and a cellphone missing after a night of partying.

They believe the man they’re accused of kidnapping had stolen from them.

Investigators said that’s when the couple found the man and forced him into their car at gunpoint, threatened to torture him, get rid of his body and collect the insurance money all while a toddler was in the car.

The victim said he was asleep in a school bus he was borrowing from a church when the suspects, Derek Pearson and Shannon Kay, entered the bus through the rear emergency exit of the bus and kidnapped him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSxbB_0kH0Q7HB00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leesburg-news.com

Stolen vehicle traced to woman already in jail

A woman already in jail for drug possession had more charges added the next day when the car she had been driving was reported as stolen. Lisa Marie Short, 38 of Umatilla, was arrested in Eustis on Sunday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. She was in the Lake County Jail on Monday when Umatilla police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.
UMATILLA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Tavares woman found living in squalor with malnourished Husky

A Tavares woman was charged with child neglect and animal cruelty after being discovered living in a cockroach- and maggot-infested home with animal feces and urine all over the place. A Tavares police officer responded Saturday to a home on Hunterwood Lane and met with a state Division of Children...
TAVARES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman accused in stabbing death of Mount Dora elderly couple indicted on murder charges

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Lake County woman has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the stabbing deaths of an elderly Mount Dora couple on Jan. 1. On Wednesday, the State Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Vickie Lynn Williams on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft in the deaths of Sharon and Darryl Getman.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WESH

Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Bank customer arrested after allegedly pounding ATM with hammer

A bank customer was arrested after allegedly using a hammer to pound on an ATM after he could not get his card back. Employees of the Bank of America, located at 401 North 14th St., were in a meeting a few minutes before 9 a.m. Saturday when they heard loud noises and yelling outside of the bank. When they looked out the window, they saw a man yelling at the ATM and rocking it back and forth while demanding in a loud voice that the machine give his card back, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The man went to the back of a white pickup truck and retrieved a hammer, which he used to beat the ATM machine. After striking the ATM several times, he got into his truck and drove away. Leesburg police arrived on the scene shortly after the employees called 911.
LEESBURG, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO orders homeowner, residents to vacate home because of criminal history

For the first time in Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has used a civil law to permanently order nuisance residents from their home. The five residents of the home, located in the 2300 block of Blueberry Street in Daytona North, each have history with law enforcement — felonies and misdemeanors of varying charges, including drug-related charges, according to a press release from FCSO. Since the current owner took possession in March 2018, FCSO has made 132 service calls to the residence, the press release said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
130K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy