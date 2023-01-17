Bodycam footage sheds light on couple accused of kidnapping man with toddler in car

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Body camera footage shows the moment a couple accused of kidnapping a man had their wild ride come to an end.

According to police documents, police said they noticed $80 and a cellphone missing after a night of partying.

They believe the man they’re accused of kidnapping had stolen from them.

Investigators said that’s when the couple found the man and forced him into their car at gunpoint, threatened to torture him, get rid of his body and collect the insurance money all while a toddler was in the car.

The victim said he was asleep in a school bus he was borrowing from a church when the suspects, Derek Pearson and Shannon Kay, entered the bus through the rear emergency exit of the bus and kidnapped him.

