Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
50 years of KISS: Ace Frehley performs at the Harvester in Rocky MountCheryl E PrestonRocky Mount, VA
Move over Puppy Bowl and make room for Roanoke's Dog BowlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Watch: William Fleming edges Patrick Henry in Roanoke City Rivalry, 62-59
Roanoke, Va. – William Fleming downed Patrick Henry by 3 in another installment of the Roanoke City rivalry. The Colonels move to 10-4 on the season, while PH falls to 14-2--with both losses coming at the hands of the Colonels.
WSLS
Polar Plunge supports Special Olympics’ ‘Healthy Athletes’ program
SALEM, Va. – The countdown continues to this year’s New River Polar Plunge, the largest fundraiser in southwest Virginia for the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. Those programs happen both on and off the playing field, including the ‘Healthy Athletes’ program that addresses the health needs...
WSLS
1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Salem’s DaRon Wilson
SALEM, Va. – Salem’s been the gold standard for high school football programs in SW Virginia for decades. The program’s 10 state titles speak volumes. For that reason, this season was another chock-full of what you might call “routine success’ from the Spartans. Salem reached...
wfxrtv.com
Smith Mountain Lake Trophy Bass Report
SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. SML is ranked #2 in Virginia for trophy largemouth bass numbers by the VDWR. Star City Library celebrates Braille Literacy Month …. January is National Braille Literacy Month. It was created to raise awareness of the...
Franklin News Post
UVA is hot, Virginia Tech is not as rivals prepare to meet | Teel and Barber podcast
David and Mike delve into everything about Wednesday night's rivalry game between UVA and Virginia Tech. Richmond Times-Dispatch's Virginia Tech, UVA and ACC sports podcast, hosted by Virginia Sports Hall of Fame reporter David Teel and ACC beat writer Mike Barber. No. 10 Virginia has won three straight, while the...
wfirnews.com
Kennedy Park in Roanoke to be renamed after local neighborhood advocate
The largest park in Northwest Roanoke’s Melrose-Rugby neighborhood will now be named after one of the neighborhood’s most passionate boosters, the late Estelle H. McCadden. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WSLS
Martinsville City Public Schools places restrictions on basketball game
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville City Public Schools has placed a restriction on the basketball game scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023 versus Mecklenburg. According to MCPS, only student-athletes, the parents of student-athletes, game officials, and school officials will be permitted to attend the game. More specifically, officials said that each...
wfxrtv.com
Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition
The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According to officials, officers were called to 3320 Old Forest Road, the Timbers Apartments. Shooting in Lynchburg, two in critical condition. The Lynchburg Police Department has reported responding to reports of shots fired, last night. According...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
wfxrtv.com
Orange Ave. NE apartment complex gets the go ahead
Roanoke City Council approved rezoning for the largest proposed apartment complex in the city, Tuesday night. Orange Ave. NE apartment complex gets the go ahead. Roanoke City Council approved rezoning for the largest proposed apartment complex in the city, Tuesday night. All the Dirt: Get fit for gardening. Whether you’ve...
wfxrtv.com
Junior Lunch Restaurant in Roanoke now loft-style apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Looking for a new place to call home or space to host a small event? Junior’s Loft Apartments are available and open for business. The building sits on Franklin Road in Roanoke and was once the home to the Junior Lunch Restaurant in 1984. Since the historic building went under renovation and now holds a commercial space and 14 apartment units from studios to one bedrooms.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after win over Virginia Tech
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark netted a season-high 20 points to become Virginia’s career victories leader as a player with win No. 111 as the No. 10 Cavaliers handed Virginia Tech the 78-68 loss on Wednesday night. Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the 'Hoos. UVA...
WSLS
Roanoke dog spotlighted on national level
ROANOKE, Va. – One local pooch made his mark on the national stage. Poppy, a french bulldog from Roanoke, was named a winner of BARK’s Next Top Models contest. Poppy was featured on BARK’s social media platforms, and will be featured in upcoming marketing materials. As a...
WSLS
Hokies face No. 10 Cavaliers in Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 10 UVA will face unranked Virginia Tech Wednesday night in the Commonwealth Clash rivalry game. It’s not unusual to see Cavaliers sitting in the top 25 when they play the Hokies, but in a rivalry like this – rankings are out the window and the dub could go either way.
wfxrtv.com
E.C. Glass High School is on the search for a new principal
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is looking for a new principal after the current principal announced her retirement slated for the end of the 2023 school year. Current principal Rose Flaugher has served at E.C. Glass for 23 years. She started in 1999 as...
WDBJ7.com
Developer Walker outlines vision for Riverdale development in southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ed Walker says he has been driving through the Roanoke Industrial Center since his early 20s, imagining the possibilities. “When we started getting interested in downtown living, my simple answer was I’d love to live there,” Walker told us during a recent tour of the property. “And my simple answer here is I would love to live at Riverdale.”
wfxrtv.com
Power line down in Roanoke, intersection closed
There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. There is a power line down in Roanoke this morning on Cove Road near the Peters Creek intersection. Christmas miracle on the Alps. Virginia Military Institute lacrosse player rescues ten in Austrian...
WSLS
HomeGoods now open at River Ridge in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in the Hill City can now visit HomeGoods at River Ridge. A grand-opening ceremony was held for the home decor retailer Thursday morning, and during the ceremony, HomeGoods announced a $10,000 donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. This is the only HomeGoods in...
WSET
Lynchburg awarded $261K in grants to develop new sites at Ivy Creek Innovation Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting news for industrial business in the Hill City. On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) grants to help develop industrial sites across the state. The VBRSP development grants were awarded to 21 sites, including the...
chathamstartribune.com
Dan River Mills more than a paycheck
Hunt “Randy” Hedrick Jr. got a job at Dan River Mills when he was 15 years old. His parents worked at the mill, as did most of his family. In Danville, Dan River workers were known as “mill rats” and their kids were “mill brats” by those who did not work at the mills, said Hedrick.
