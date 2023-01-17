BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery in Downtown Boston

Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Busting Out Police Substation Door With Hammer at South Station
A Boston man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly smashing out the door of the MBTA's Transit Police substation at South Station, according to authorities. Transit police said that 45-year-old Michael Williams walked directly to the substation and smashed out the door with a hammer around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
whdh.com
Police: Juvenile arrested, man hospitalized following MBTA station stabbing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A juvenile was arrested and a man was hospitalized following a stabbing at the Harvard/Comm Ave Green Line station on Wednesday, according to MBTA Transit Police. Police say a verbal altercation between the juvenile male and adult male turned physical around 12:40 p.m., and the juvenile stabbed...
Police investigating after 1 person shot outside apartment complex in Boston
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot outside of an apartment complex in Boston on Friday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 950 Canterbury Street in the city’s Roslindale section just after 1 p.m. learned a gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.
Police release new photos of woman missing out of East Boston
Police said Reina Morales Rojas, a mother of two, was last seen on Nov. 26. Boston police have released new photos of Reina Morales Rojas, an East Boston woman missing since November. Thursday’s update also corrected the spelling of Morales Rojas’s first name from a previous release. The...
whdh.com
Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
universalhub.com
Two adults, three teens arrested in connection with investigation into Hyde Park armed robberies, home invasions and carjackings
Boston Police report gang-unit officers looking for suspects for a series of violent crimes in Hyde Park arrested five people and seized three loaded guns outside the Hyde Park Avenue 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning. Police add their investigation into the string of crimes, which included a stakeout on Lexington Avenue...
whdh.com
Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
$5,000 Worth Of Items Taken From Stoughton Ulta; Police Seeking Suspect IDs
Stoughton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who took almost $5,000 worth of products from an Ulta store. The suspected thieves did not pay for the items at Ulta's Taunton and Cranston, RI locations in addition to the Stoughton store, police said on Facebook.Th…
NECN
Authorities Investigate After Shots Are Fired, Car Crashes in Somerville
A shots fired incident and subsequent car crash in Somerville, Massachusetts prompted a police investigation Wednesday evening, according authorities. Massachusetts State Police said troopers were alerted by the Somerville Police Department of a shots fired incident, where the suspects allegedly left in a car. State police responded to help in...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested after alleged home improvement scam that netted suspect thousands
Police in Massachusetts arrested a man on Tuesday in relation to a home improvement scam that allegedly netted thousands of dollars. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Saturday, Jan. 14, Arlington Police were contacted by a resident who believed he was the victim of a construction scam. The resident reported to police that two men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work, damaged his property and did not return to complete repairs.
whdh.com
Police investigating report of shots fired before Somerville crash caught on camera
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of gunshots being fired before a crash in Somerville on Wednesday night. Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the crash on Mystic Avenue and spoke with witnesses who said they saw two men take off running from the vehicle, a mad dash that was caught on camera.
whdh.com
MGH medical assistant placed on administrative leave after being accused of raping patient
BOSTON (WHDH) - A medical assistant at the Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly sexually assaulting a patient. Damien Knighton, 39, of East Boston, was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of rape and indecent assault. He was ordered held...
Boston Man With 15-Page Arrest Record Charged With Rape At Hotel: DA
A 49-year-old Boston man with a long criminal record now faces violent rape charges stemming from an incident in a hotel earlier this week, authorities said. Herbert Jones faces charges of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery, and threats, the Suffo…
Package theft investigation in Beverly nets 2 arrests, seizure of 3 kilos of cocaine, police say
BEVERLY, Mass. — What started as a call for an alleged package theft in December turned into a drug bust that got over $100,000 worth of cocaine off the streets of one North Shore city. Moises Antonio Morel Arias, 39, of Lynn and Michael Marte, 20, also of Lynn,...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to 12 months in federal prison attempted gun shop burglaries
HOOKSETT, N.H. — A Massachusetts man will spend 12 months in federal prison after he tried to steal guns from the Granite State. On Jan. 23 of last year, investigators said William Guerrero, 21, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and several others drove a stolen car to Shooter’s Outpost in Hooksett and tried to break in.
85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma
ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
NH man facing assault charges after 7-year-old boy found suffering from severe burns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 7-year-old New Hampshire boy was found suffering from severe burns to the face and body on Tuesday morning, according to police. Manchester Police responded to a residence on Eastern Avenue just before 11 a.m. and located a 7-year-old child who was not conscious or breathing and had significant burns all over his body. The child was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment and was transferred for more advanced care, said police.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek to Identify Man in Connection with Main Street Incident
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man wanted for questioning in connection with an incident on Main Street. The man wanted for questioning is in the photo above. The photo is taken in front of the Denholm building at 484-500 Main St.
WCVB
Opening statements to begin in case of Boston Uber driver accused of raping passenger
BOSTON — Opening statements are set to begin Wednesday in the case of an Uber driver charged with raping a passenger he picked up at a Boston bar in 2018. Ranjan Thapa, of Everett, was charged with rape after prosecutors say he picked up a 23-year-old woman from a South Boston bar on St. Patrick's Day.
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Caught Stealing Copper Piping, Car Stolen from Parking Lot
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 3, 9:25 a.m.: Police received a call from Target about a shoplifter who was detained. The woman was seen placing items into her backpack, including personal care items and toiletries. They were worth a combined $260.89. Police also discovered she had two outstanding warrants. Kim Headly, 49, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, and the two warrants: one from Brockton District Court for disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and indecent exposure; and the second from Stoughton District Court for shoplifting and vandalizing property.
