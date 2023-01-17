ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery in Downtown Boston

By Live Boston
liveboston617.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
whdh.com

Police: Juvenile arrested, man hospitalized following MBTA station stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A juvenile was arrested and a man was hospitalized following a stabbing at the Harvard/Comm Ave Green Line station on Wednesday, according to MBTA Transit Police. Police say a verbal altercation between the juvenile male and adult male turned physical around 12:40 p.m., and the juvenile stabbed...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after 1 person shot outside apartment complex in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after one person was shot outside of an apartment complex in Boston on Friday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 950 Canterbury Street in the city’s Roslindale section just after 1 p.m. learned a gunshot victim had been dropped off at an area hospital, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Police release new photos of woman missing out of East Boston

Police said Reina Morales Rojas, a mother of two, was last seen on Nov. 26. Boston police have released new photos of Reina Morales Rojas, an East Boston woman missing since November. Thursday’s update also corrected the spelling of Morales Rojas’s first name from a previous release. The...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for suspect and vehicle in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect and vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting in Roxbury. Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday and said it was seen near 1620 Tremont Street on Wednesday, January 11 around 7:30 p.m., about 30 minutes after the shooting.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Authorities Investigate After Shots Are Fired, Car Crashes in Somerville

A shots fired incident and subsequent car crash in Somerville, Massachusetts prompted a police investigation Wednesday evening, according authorities. Massachusetts State Police said troopers were alerted by the Somerville Police Department of a shots fired incident, where the suspects allegedly left in a car. State police responded to help in...
SOMERVILLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested after alleged home improvement scam that netted suspect thousands

Police in Massachusetts arrested a man on Tuesday in relation to a home improvement scam that allegedly netted thousands of dollars. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Saturday, Jan. 14, Arlington Police were contacted by a resident who believed he was the victim of a construction scam. The resident reported to police that two men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work, damaged his property and did not return to complete repairs.
ARLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

85-year-old woman facing charges in hit-and-run crash that left Acton teen in coma

ACTON, Mass. — An 85-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an Acton teen in a coma last year, authorities announced Wednesday. Joan Hurley, of Maynard, is slated to be arraigned in March in Concord District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and crosswalk violation, according to the Acton Police Department.
ACTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH man facing assault charges after 7-year-old boy found suffering from severe burns

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 7-year-old New Hampshire boy was found suffering from severe burns to the face and body on Tuesday morning, according to police. Manchester Police responded to a residence on Eastern Avenue just before 11 a.m. and located a 7-year-old child who was not conscious or breathing and had significant burns all over his body. The child was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment and was transferred for more advanced care, said police.
MANCHESTER, NH
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Caught Stealing Copper Piping, Car Stolen from Parking Lot

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Jan. 3, 9:25 a.m.: Police received a call from Target about a shoplifter who was detained. The woman was seen placing items into her backpack, including personal care items and toiletries. They were worth a combined $260.89. Police also discovered she had two outstanding warrants. Kim Headly, 49, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting, and the two warrants: one from Brockton District Court for disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and indecent exposure; and the second from Stoughton District Court for shoplifting and vandalizing property.
WATERTOWN, MA

