BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery in Downtown Boston

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 7-year-old New Hampshire boy was found suffering from severe burns to the face and body on Tuesday morning, according to police. Manchester Police responded to a residence on Eastern Avenue just before 11 a.m. and located a 7-year-old child who was not conscious or breathing and had significant burns all over his body. The child was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment and was transferred for more advanced care, said police.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO