NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled
The forwards ranked second and fourth in the NHL in scoring (Draisaitl, 70; Pastrnak, 63) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (84) entering Thursday. The All-Star Fan Vote determined the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions: the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific. The initial rosters were selected by the NHL hockey operations department, which chose one player from each of the 32 NHL teams and were revealed Jan. 5. The final 12 players were announced Thursday.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 47: Dallas Stars (26-13-7, 59 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, 56...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Kings Preview
Nashville Gained a Point in Shootout Loss to Los Angeles in the Teams' Last Meeting on Oct. 18. The Nashville Predators (21-18-6) will host the Los Angeles Kings (25-16-6) tonight for Saturday Night in Smashville at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be...
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
NHL
Throwback Thursday: 2000s Year-by-Year Timeline
In advance the Flyers' next "Throwback Thursday", which will honor the first decade of the new millennium (2000 to 2009) during the Flyers' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 19, here's a year-by-year retrospective on memorable moments and players that defined the period from the 2000 playoffs through the pre-New Year's portion of the 2009-10 campaign.
NHL
Tarasenko could return early next week for Blues
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Vladimir Tarasenko could return to the St. Louis Blues lineup as soon as Tuesday. The forward will miss his 10th straight game when St. Louis hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH, ESPN+, SN NOW) because of a right hand injury, but playing against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday is an option.
NHL
Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck selected by fans for 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Hellebuyck joins Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend. WINNIPEG, January 19, 2023 - The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been selected by the fans to participate in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. Hellebuyck joins Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend, which is being hosted by the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Feb. 3-4, 2023.
NHL
Sharks Celebrate Lunar New Year
The Sharks rang in the Lunar New Year early with a win on Wednesday night at SAP Center!. While Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, January 22, the Sharks celebrated at home a little prematurely before their long road trip. This was the first year the Sharks celebrated Lunar New...
NHL
Devils Finish 5-Game Road Trip in Seattle | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to go a perfect 5-0 when they face the Seattle Kraken in the final game of their season-long road trip. The Devils conclude their season-long five-game road trip (4-0) in Seattle looking for a sweep. Puck drops at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on...
NHL
Caps Visit Vegas
Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
NHL
RELEASE: Skinner, Draisaitl join McDavid on Pacific all-star roster
EDMONTON, AB - Connor McDavid has some company headed to South Florida. The final 12 selections for NHL All-Star Weekend were announced Thursday and two of them were Oilers as Stuart Skinner and Leon Draisaitl will join McDavid on Team Pacific. Skinner will form a goaltending tandem with fellow rookie...
NHL
Husso, Red Wings hold off Golden Knights, end 3-game skid
Lucas Raymond and Dominik Kubalik each netted their 14th goal of the season in the Red Wings' 3-2 win over the Golden Knights. It was Husso's first win against the Golden Knights, having gone 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. "I don't think we gave easy offense for them and...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: MIN @ CAR - 2:13 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referees' call on the ice that the contact between Martin Necas and Marc-Andre Fleury did not constitute goaltender interference. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. All-Star Game. 2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled. Draisaitl, Pastrnak, Panarin among group...
NHL
Alexandrov assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Nikita Alexandrov to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in 16 games for the Blues this season, registering four points (two goals, two assists)...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 21
* Saturday marks the 23rd annual Scotiabank Hockey Day In Canada, with Ron MacLean hosting the day-long celebration from Owen Sound, Ont., with a cast of special guests and in-depth features. * Jake Guentzel scored twice for his third multi-goal outing of 2022-23 - tied with captain Sidney Crosby for...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 18, 2023
With a disappointing night in Montreal in the rear-view mirror, the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for practice in Toronto on Wednesday with three particular things on the agenda. "Puck touches, timing, and execution," head coach Rick Bowness said after the session. Practice time has been at a premium for...
