WNYT
Siena women’s basketball coach reinstated after investigation
Siena women’s basketball coach Jim Jabir is being reinstated. Jabir temporarily stepped aside at the beginning of this year after accusations he made racially sensitive and misogynistic remarks. “In recent weeks, my inappropriate choice of words has been made very public. I immediately understood the harm I caused others,...
WNYT
Albany man accused of neglecting dog
A man in Albany is accused of neglecting his dog. Tahir Jeffers, 24, is charged with animal cruelty. Jeffers’ 6-year-old pit bull was brought to a veterinarian in Latham last week, said police. The dog had wounds to its body, was severely underweight and hypothermic, said police, who also...
WNYT
Police: Albany investigation leads to illegal guns, drugs
An investigation led police to illegal drugs and a gun, they said. They found a gun, crack cocaine and fentanyl on Jah-Laun McCall, 28, from Schenectady. He was riding in a car they were searching as part of a drug investigation, said police. McCall faces drug and weapons charges. Deanna...
WNYT
$100k in stolen merchandise linked to Colonie house search
A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. This was the reason Homeland Security was at a home at 3 Thelma Street in Colonie, last week. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement...
WNYT
TSA holds job recruitment fair in Schenectady
A TSA career fair was held in Schenectady on Thursday. TSA is hoping to find people to work at Albany International Airport for the busy spring and summer travel seasons. There are currently openings for both full-time and part-time positions as TSA officers at Albany. Informational recruitment tables will be...
WNYT
A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
WNYT
Man sentenced in shooting death of Shaker High student
A man from Albany was sentenced in the death of Destiny Greene, 15. Branden Rivera, 20, was sentenced Thursday by Judge William Little to 25 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision. Greene was shot and killed during a botched robbery in downtown Albany in May 2021 that...
WNYT
Driver recounts attack by stranger in Cohoes
COHOES – A driver says that a stranger attacked her car when her best friend and her little sister were in the car with her. NewsChannel 13 is not identifying the woman. She said her car was stopped behind a line of cars at a railroad crossing on Columbia Street in Cohoes December 30, when she saw a driver behind her get out.
WNYT
Ralliers at state Capitol push for passage of ‘Medical Aid in Dying’ act
There is a renewed push for state lawmakers to pass the “Medical Aid in Dying Act.”. The group Compassion and Choices was in the state Capitol in Albany Tuesday to announce the re-introduction of the bill. It would allow mentally capable adults who are terminally ill to request a...
WNYT
Tip helps police crack 1994 East Greenbush murder
Police are now explaining how they just solved the 1994 murder of an East Greenbush woman. NewsChannel 13 first reported Wednesday that police cracked the case. It stumped police when Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins, 81, was found dead in her apartment on August 19, 1994. Filkins lived alone in...
WNYT
Pair charged in Duanesburg storage unit break-in
Two people from Albany are arrested, accused of breaking into storage units. It happened last November at Superior Storage in Duanesburg, say police, but Edward Cruz and Trista Lohmeyer were just arrested on Tuesday. Each faces 91 counts of burglary, along with charges of grand larceny, conspiracy and criminal mischief.
WNYT
Massachusetts’ new governor makes first official visit to Berkshires
New Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey finished off her second week in office – with a visit to Berkshire County on Thursday. This is Healey’s first visit to the Berkshires since her inauguration. She made history, becoming the first woman governor of Massachusetts, and the first lesbian governor in...
WNYT
New chargers brought against Albany County inmates
New charges for two Albany County inmates. The sheriff department says Dahmeek McDonald, who is currently in the Albany County Correctional Facility following a burglary investigation and crash – was found to have a number of drugs stashed inside his body. It happened last week, during intake. This included...
WNYT
Top Teacher: Jessica LaBello – Saratoga Springs High School
Where is the line between having too much fun and still getting your work done? Jessica LaBello, a music teacher at Saratoga Springs High School, has found that perfect balance. LaBello has spent her entire 17-year teaching career at the school – even back to when she was just getting...
WNYT
VFW post in Montgomery County struggles with alleged theft by one of their own
A Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Montgomery County is reeling, after the man in charge of their finances was arrested for grand larceny. Kevin Bishop, 55, is accused of making $1,300 in cash withdrawals from the organization’s account. He was processed by State Police in Fonda on Saturday, and released on an appearance ticket.
WNYT
Winning Take 5 ticket worth nearly $36,000 sold in Albany
A winning ticket in Tuesday evening’s Take 5 drawing was sold in Albany. The ticket is worth $35,841.50. This comes just one day after another a ticket bought in Mechanicville also won some cash. The Albany ticket was bought at Plaza 23 truck stop on Church Street. The winning...
WNYT
Troy board game cafe announces expansion
A popular spot in Troy is expanding. Bard & Baker Board Game Café, located in the News Apartments building, will take over the space next door, reports the Albany Business Review. That space was previously occupied by Pause Gallery. The article says food sales in Troy have tripled, so...
WNYT
2nd Albany County inmate faces multiple charges
25-year-old Messiah Lamb, the second inmate, is also charged. Investigators inside the jail say they found him with tobacco, marijuana, matches and razorblades. Correction officers made the discover using a body scanner. Lamb now faces a number of charges and will be arraigned in Colonie town court.
WNYT
Police: Stolen car from Albany crashes in Schenectady after chase
A car reported stolen at gunpoint in Albany Wednesday, crashed in Schenectady on Thursday afternoon, said police. Officers tried to stop the car at Carrie and Hattie streets, around 1:30. That’s when the car took off and hit a car at Erie Boulevard and State Street – which then hit two more cars.
WNYT
Police in East Greenbush solve decades old Violet Filkins murder case
A cold case murder in Rensselaer County going back 28 years has now been solved. Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins was found bludgeoned to death inside the living room of her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994. For 28 years, her murder went unsolved, but NewsChannel 13 has learned...
