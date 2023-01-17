Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
Opelousas, Ville Platte split wins in boys and girls basketball
The Opelousas Tigers and the Ville Platte Bulldogs split wins between the two programs in boys and girls basketball
Lake Charles American Press
Bucs right ship with defense Williams sparks rout
The Barbe Bucs hit a few rough patches during their District 3-5A basketball game against Southside Tuesday evening at S.J. Welsh Middle School. But the Bucs’ defensive play bailed them out, turning a close game into a 56-34 blowout. “Basketball is one of those games that sometimes you have...
KPLC TV
Fight between W-M, Eunice players and fans remains under investigation
(KPLC) - A fight between Washington-Marion and Eunice during a Friday night boys’ basketball game remains under review, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. The fight happened Friday, Jan. 13, during a District 3-4A matchup. Vincent Cacioppo, LHSAA director of communications, said the organization will decide on...
Lake Charles American Press
Continuity: Cowgirls strive to maintain championship status
Following the best postseason run in program history, the McNeese State softball team will be working with new faces and moving familiar ones to new places in hopes of achieving the next goal – winning an NCAA Tournament regional for the first time. The Cowgirls begin play Feb. 10.
Lake Charles American Press
Belated gift lands in Goff’s lap, transfer Rias joins McNeese
Gary Goff got a belated Christmas present when spring classes started at McNeese State. Expecting 15 new players on campus, the McNeese head coach got a 16th gift under the tree. Linebacker C.J. Rias, a late addition to the transfer portal, signed with the Cowboys at the last minute. Rias...
Lake Charles American Press
Defenseless Cowboys: McNeese is scoring, but opponents are scoring more
It’s mid-January and the Cowboys are still in search of their identity. Forced to remake their lineup on the fly, McNeese State has yet to put together a full attack. First it was fixing an offense that turned the ball over too much. That led to a four-guard attack that infused energy into the team and lifted the Cowboys to a couple of conference victories.
Lake Charles American Press
Patricia Abshire Vincent
LAKE ARTHUR — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Patricia Abshire Vincent, 86, of Lake Arthur, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Roland Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Lake Charles American Press
Jerry Douglas Anderson
Jerry Douglas Anderson, 74, of Sugartown, La., passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. After graduating from high school in Chilhowie, Va., Jerry went on to attend Washington County Technical School and joined his father’s family masonry business, continuing a family tradition that included his brother and other members of the community.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette principal to lead Louisiana's top school board
Holly Boffy, an educator in Lafayette, was elected president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-5, which is unusually close for the board's top job. Boffy will hold the job for 2023 and she succeeds Jim Garvey, of Metairie. She is...
KPLC TV
South Lake Charles schools dismissing early Friday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several schools in south Lake Charles will be dismissing early on Friday, January 20, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Schools affected include the following:. Barbe High...
Lake Charles American Press
Joseph Craig Bushnell
Surrounded by his loving family, Joseph Craig Bushnell passed away peacefully from this world into the arms of his Lord and Savior, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, after a brief illness. Craig was the oldest son born to Elbert “Cotton” and Mary Jane Bushnell on Aug. 25, 1955.
theadvocate.com
This notable Lafayette business building is getting a facelift, rebranding after being sold
After being sold in late 2021, the Petroleum Tower is getting a much-needed renovation and a name change. The 94,000-square-foot office at 3639 Ambassador Caffery Parkway stands as a striking six-story silhouette. Lafayette accountant Kyle Kellner and his business partner passed the building near the Johnston Street in the middle of Lafayette’s retail corridor nearly every day. But the building sat for sale for a handful of years and slowly became outdated.
New patio-style bar opening on Bertrand Drive in Lafayette
A new patio-style bar is soon coming to Lafayette.
VIDEO: 3 arrested after fight at Franklin High School basketball game Friday
Three people were arrested after a fight at a Franklin High School basketball game Friday that led to shots reportedly being fired.
wbrz.com
Billy Nungesser announces Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off changing locations
LAKE CHARLES - The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be in a new location this year, after five successful years in Lafayette. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced the cook-off would be shifting from Lafayette to Lake Charles for its 16th annual competition. Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and...
LSU coed from Covington killed after being run over
A 19-year-old LSU student from the Northshore died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Check Out This Stunning Home with a Grotto Located in Lafayette
This house is a hidden gem complete with a stunning and impressive grotto.
Lake Charles American Press
VIDEO: 2023 MLK Parade in Lake Charles
More than 65 participants — including marching bands from Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Lake Charles College Prep and dance troupe performances — bring celebrators plenty of music, fun and candy as they march up Broad Street and to Enterprise Boulevard for the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in Lake Charles. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Lake Charles American Press
Rain in Saturday’s forecast
A series of disturbances will bring rain chances on Saturday and again early next week. Severe weather will be possible next Tuesday, but there is still some uncertainty regarding the details, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Temperatures will be mostly cool, but seasonal through the...
