Topeka, KS

Excitement brews ahead of ranked Sunflower Showdown

By Caroline Soro
KSNT News
 3 days ago

MANHATTAN ( KSNT ) – Basketball season is heating up, and tomorrow night in Manhattan is going to be fun.

K-State and KU are set to face off in the 298th Sunflower Showdown at Bramlage Coliseum.

27 News talked to KU and K-State fans in the area about their gameday plans. The one thing they can all agree on is that they’ll be tuned into the game in some form or another. Those who won’t physically be at the game in Manhattan will be watching it elsewhere, meaning many local bars are getting ready for some rowdy crowds.

“It’ll be really crazy,” said Jayden Rutler, manager of Kite’s Bar and Grill in Aggieville. “Especially around here and Aggieville, where all of our prominent bars are for partying and like college students are and for that experience of those gameday environments.”

Rutler says Kite’s is usually busy on gamedays, but that there’s something special about matchups between K-State and KU. This time though, K-State has a new head coach in Jerome Tang, and both teams are ranked inside the AP Top 25.

“The rivalry between those two schools – K-State and KU – is insane,” Rutler said. “You know, any football game we have here, any basketball game too, all of Lawrence comes to Manhattan. And whoever wins, there might be consequences just because of how excited fans get.”

Meanwhile back in Topeka, Jayhawk fans are equally as excited for Tuesday’s contest. KU leads the all-time series with K-State 203-94, including a 29-5 record at Bramlage Coliseum. The Topeka Jayhawk club hopes to cheer the Jayhawks on to another win at their watch party tomorrow night.

“Everything you see people do live on TV at the games, you know, we do it here,” said Rosie Cooper, the Topeka Jayhawk Club membership chair. “You know, the hands are in the air for the free throws.”

“Yeah, yeah, we do it all,” said Margo Leonard, Topeka Jayhawk Club president. “We do it all. Wave the wheat and all.”

“This is as close to live as you can get,” Cooper said of the Club’s watch parties.

The Topeka Jayhawk club camps out at Wing Etc. on most KU gamedays, including the majority of the team’s away games and several home contests. Cooper said there was a decent crowd at last weekend’s watch party for KU’s game against Iowa State on Saturday, but the Club is expecting even more people to show up for the much-anticipated Sunflower Showdown.

“It’s exciting,” Leonard said. “I love it, because you know I love to share in the excitement — whether it be a win or a lose —  with all my fellow Jayhawks.”

Fans from both sides will be cheering loud and proud tomorrow when No. 13 K-State plays host to No. 2 Kansas. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.

