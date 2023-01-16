GREENFIELD — The labor and delivery team at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System in Salinas celebrated the births of three babies on Jan. 1, 2023. The third and final baby of New Year’s Day, Vivica Ivy Sharp of Greenfield, arrived at 10:40 p.m., just in time to share a birthday with her grandfather, who was also born on Jan. 1.

