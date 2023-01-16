Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Help pours into San Ardo after floodwaters contaminate drinking water
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The small community of San Ardo is seeing an outpouring of support and relief efforts after floodwaters contaminated the town’s water system forcing Monterey County to order all residents not to drink or cook with the tap water. The latest help came from the...
KSBW.com
Storm Recovery: How to get help after the devastating storms or how to help those in need
SALINAS, Calif. — After nine atmospheric rivers hit California and millions in damages were caused by flooding, downed trees and heavy winds, the Central Coast is starting to recover and rebuild. Video Player: $10 million in damages for Santa Cruz infrastructure by swell. Financial support is available for people...
See aerial video of detached docks, other debris in storm-filled Nacimiento Lake
Lake Nacimiento has risen to 88% of capacity. It was at only 32% at the beginning of the year.
Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall
The water level at Lopez Lake has doubled within the last weeks. It's a remarkable turnaround for the South San Luis Obispo County reservoir, which was close to an all-time low level just weeks ago. The post Dramatic rise of Lopez Lake water level shows impact of recent rainfall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTVU FOX 2
Some Monterey County residents warned not to consume water due to contamination
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. - Monterey County authorities released a notice Saturday warning some residents not to consume water in their area due to contamination from recent flooding. The Monterey County Health Department-Environmental Health Bureau said in a statement that residents of San Ardo should not drink the water, use it...
benitolink.com
Emergency drive-thru food distribution set for Jan. 17
Boxes of food to be distributed Jan. 17. Photo courtesy of the Community FoodBank of San Benito County. Boxes of food to be distributed Jan. 17. Photo courtesy of the Community FoodBank of San Benito County. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez. La información en español...
KSBW.com
Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding
SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
Catastrophic flooding caught on camera in Los Osos as officials survey damage
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal was joined by state and local officials to tour catastrophic storm damage in Los Osos and Morro Bay.
Avila Beach Drive closure impacting local businesses
With storm after storm hitting the Central Coast, Avila Beach Drive is closed due to flooding and local businesses say business is affected.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders removed near Pajaro as flooding risk diminishes
PAJARO, Calif. — Update: As of 1 p.m., all evacuation orders along the Pajaro River were lifted in both Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. In addition, the Pajaro River Bridge reopened, prompting more people to leave the emergency shelter at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds and return home. According...
KTVU FOX 2
5-year-old boy swept away by California flood: Official search update
SAN LUIS OBISBO, Calif. - Officials in San Luis Obispo County gave an update on the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Authorities said Monday that dive teams and search crews are able to explore new areas because of lowering water levels. Kyle was swept away during a recent storm....
‘A car floated down the road’: How visiting couple rode out flood in SLO County
Scientists warn Californians to expect “mega-flooding” from now on
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Most evacuation orders lifted
SALINAS, Calif. — Monday afternoon, all evacuation orders along the Salinas River in Monterey County were downgraded to evacuation warnings. This change allows residents to return home to areas that were blocked off. Video Player: New slide on Highway 1 South of Big Sur. Evacuation Order. >>View the latest...
Main St. in Morro Bay to be closed for storm cleanup
A portion of Main Street in Morro Bay that was impacted by flooding will be closed for cleanup over the next three days.
Season rainfall total reaches 18.25 inches
Posted: 7:25 am, January 17, 2023 by Editor Skye Pratt. Total surpasses seasonal average by more than four inches. – Paso Robles measured .10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 18.25 inches. On Monday morning, .58 inches of rainfall was measured over the prior 24 hours, 1.12 inches was measured Sunday morning, and .38 inches was measured Saturday morning.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield family welcomes New Year’s baby
GREENFIELD — The labor and delivery team at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System in Salinas celebrated the births of three babies on Jan. 1, 2023. The third and final baby of New Year’s Day, Vivica Ivy Sharp of Greenfield, arrived at 10:40 p.m., just in time to share a birthday with her grandfather, who was also born on Jan. 1.
CA Mid-State Fair announces 'Vegas' theme for 2023
California Mid-State Fair officials have chosen a theme for 2023, announcing the tagline "Shake, Rattle, & Roll!"
SLO Sheriffs resume search for missing five year old
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's office has confirmed the search for missing 5 year old Kyle Doan resumed on Jan. 15 as weather conditions improved and water levels lowered. The post SLO Sheriffs resume search for missing five year old appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Deputies: YouTuber arrested in Pebble Beach on public intoxication and kicking a deputy
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday night, The Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Corey Struve-Talbott on multiple charges, including public intoxication and resisting arrest. Struve-Talbott is a known YouTube influencer whose channel Trav and Cor has over six million subscribers. Deputies got called to the 1500 block of Palmerio Way in Pebble Beach to The post Deputies: YouTuber arrested in Pebble Beach on public intoxication and kicking a deputy appeared first on KION546.
kcbx.org
Storm update: Highway 1 in Big Sur unstable, some evacuation warnings lifted and rain almost over
SLO County lifts evacuation warnings in Los Osos, but others remain. The Central Coast has weathered the worst of the winter storm. There are still road closures, lingering threats and widespread damage, but some evacuation warnings are now lifted. Yesterday, San Luis Obispo County lifted its evacuation warnings for residents...
Comments / 1