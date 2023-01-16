ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ardo, CA

benitolink.com

Emergency drive-thru food distribution set for Jan. 17

Boxes of food to be distributed Jan. 17. Photo courtesy of the Community FoodBank of San Benito County. Boxes of food to be distributed Jan. 17. Photo courtesy of the Community FoodBank of San Benito County. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez. La información en español...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas family braces for cleanup after severe flooding

SALINAS, Calif. — Following the recent atmospheric river that ripped through California, there’s a lot of cleanups ahead for families whose homes and properties were damaged by floodwaters. Days after the storm ended, in Salinas, William Tope was still waiting for the floodwaters to recede. His home which...
SALINAS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Season rainfall total reaches 18.25 inches

Posted: 7:25 am, January 17, 2023 by Editor Skye Pratt. Total surpasses seasonal average by more than four inches. – Paso Robles measured .10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 18.25 inches. On Monday morning, .58 inches of rainfall was measured over the prior 24 hours, 1.12 inches was measured Sunday morning, and .38 inches was measured Saturday morning.
PASO ROBLES, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Greenfield family welcomes New Year’s baby

GREENFIELD — The labor and delivery team at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System in Salinas celebrated the births of three babies on Jan. 1, 2023. The third and final baby of New Year’s Day, Vivica Ivy Sharp of Greenfield, arrived at 10:40 p.m., just in time to share a birthday with her grandfather, who was also born on Jan. 1.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: YouTuber arrested in Pebble Beach on public intoxication and kicking a deputy

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV): On Sunday night, The Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Corey Struve-Talbott on multiple charges, including public intoxication and resisting arrest. Struve-Talbott is a known YouTube influencer whose channel Trav and Cor has over six million subscribers. Deputies got called to the 1500 block of Palmerio Way in Pebble Beach to The post Deputies: YouTuber arrested in Pebble Beach on public intoxication and kicking a deputy appeared first on KION546.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA

