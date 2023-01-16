Read full article on original website
Polkadot [DOT] to rise even further in 2023 – This is how
Acala network released its roadmap for 2023. Metrics and indicators looked optimistic for MATIC, but a few suggested otherwise. Acala, a decentralized finance network on Polkadot [DOT], revealed its roadmap for 2023 on 20 January. Reportedly, Acala’s team will focus on engineering and growth in areas such as security, governance, and product development over the next few months.
Analyzing why Shiba Inu [SHIB] remained undervalued despite 37% gains
On-chain data showed that Shiba Inu was an undervalued token despite its latest uptick. The activities of Ethereum whales suggested that SHIB could be a long-term play. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] performance in the last 30 days seemed to have erased the memories of the memecoin’s abysmal performance in 2022. During the said period, SHIB recorded gains of 37.06%.
ApeCoin [APE] $4.849 support holds as bears struggle: Is a price reversal imminent?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. APE could find stable support and bounce back into recovery. APE’s increasing open interest rate could signal a pending trend reversal. ApeCoin [APE] has been in a...
Is MANA outcompeting SAND in terms of popularity? Data suggests…
MANA has seen increased whales transaction recently. The alt has rallied by over 130% within the last 30 days to put investors in profit. Investor enthusiasm for the potential of the Metaverse in 2022 helped Decentraland (MANA) gain much traction. However, since there had been little progress in the field, interest had dwindled, and the bear market may have worsened matters.
Bitcoin [BTC] investors embrace risk-on approach, but beware of hidden risks
Bitcoin investor appetite has resumed, according to multiple indicators. However, there is still a risk for BTC’s downside. As per a CryptoQuant analysis on 19 January, multiple signals were determining the start of Bitcoin’s [BTC] next bull run at press time. One of the biggest observations was that BTC’s holders shifted their coins from the spot to the derivatives market, as it allowed them to tap into leverage.
Litecoin [LTC]: A decline in Open Interest does not mean that buyers are done
LTC’s Open Interest fell by 9% in the last week. Regardless, investors remained bullish. Despite the rally in the count of Litecoin [LTC] transactions above $100,000 since the year began, the steady fall in the alt’s Open Interest in the last week indicated that bearish sentiment was returning to the market.
XRP faces a critical level of resistance at the range high, watch out for a false breakout
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The daily bearish order block was beaten last week and retested as a bullish breaker. The mid-range mark could be retested and can offer a buying opportunity for...
Bitcoin Exchange Balance hits 4-year low: How will this impact BTC?
Glassnode chart revealed that Bitcoin was experiencing a low exchange balance. The current downtrend might be indicative of a bull trend rather than a bear trend. After the FTX meltdown, Bitcoin [BTC] began a rally that saw its value increase by over 25% and make up for the losses. The rest of the cryptocurrency market could also rise thanks to the king coin’s rally. However, Glassnode’s balance on exchanges metric displayed a low volume despite this surge. What might this indicate for BTC?
Solana [SOL] has a bullish outlook but bears can regain dominance at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The 4-hour market structure was bearish. The daily chart, while bullish, hinted that SOL could require a deeper retracement before a bullish continuation. Bitcoin continued to trade above...
NFT sales surge 67.57% in one year, generate billions in trading volume: Report
The number of non-fungible tokens sold in 2022 reached 101 million. The NFT market generated $24.7 billion in trading volume in 2022, a minor fall from $25.1 billion in 2021. The number of Non-Fungible Tokens [NFTs] sold in 2022 reached 101 million, a surge of 67.57% over the previous year. The results were released as part of a Dapp Radar report on blockchain and decentralized application adoption in 2022.
Binance Coin sustains momentum as controversy rocks exchange’s recent listing
Some comments from the crypto community suggest that there could be a trading abettor after Binance listed RPL. The BNB momentum remained bullish although the volume flow was reduced. Binance, the exchange backing Binance Coin [BNB] is notorious for listing a lot of emerging cryptocurrencies, and its 18 January addition...
Tron [TRX] announces the approval of No.82 committee proposal
A look at what Tron’s newly approved proposal will do for the network. TRX regains upside as bears struggle to retain dominance but weak upside pushes investors into limbo. The Tron network just revealed a recent development that may underscore subtle but important upcoming changes. More importantly, these changes will bring some improvements that will benefit users, and here’s how.
Silvergate Capital reports massive net loss in 2022, amounting to…
California-based cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital reported a net loss of $1 billion in Q4 2022. Silvergate shares have lost over 70% of their value following the FTX exchange’s meltdown. California-based cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital reported a $1 billion net loss attributable to shareholders in its Q4 2022 report. The...
Chainlink: Increasing whale accumulation does not mean much if…
LINK has seen a surge in whale accumulation in the last eight months. On-chain assessments, however, revealed some dormancy that might make it hard for its price to grow. Leading oracle Chainlink [LINK] has seen an increase in whale accumulation, Santiment revealed on 18 January. As of this writing, over 460 addresses held at least 100,000 LINK tokens. Interestingly, amid the severe bearishness that marked the 2022 trading year, whale accumulation intensified as the number of whale addresses grew to levels last observed in 2017.
Ethereum sees an increase in these metrics as Shanghai Upgrade nears
Ethereum validators hit over 500,000 as the network moved close to an upgrade. The total value of ETH staked also increased to over 16 million. As per a report published on 17 January by web3 platform Alchemy, the number of smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum [ETH] mainnet had increased by 293% in comparison to 2021, hitting numbers comparable to the year’s peaks.
A look at Polkadot’s growth through the lens of DFG’s latest report
Polkadot’s latest annual update offered healthy insights into the areas where the network achieved growth. Solid development activity, as well as parachain and relay chain growth, highlighted the ecosystem’s expansion. Now that things in the crypto market are looking more favorable, the focus has now shifted towards growth...
MATIC has a strong bullish structure, but watch out for a dip to this level
The bullish breaker from early December 2022 represented an area of significance for MATIC on the 12-hour chart. The higher timeframe market structure was bullish and traders could look for pullbacks to buy. Altcoins across the market saw lower timeframe selling pressure and retraced a minor amount of the gains...
Polkadot retests important support level, should you buy the dip
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The price of Polkadot approached a support zone that could offer a buying opportunity. DOT is likely to perform well over the next week, provided Bitcoin can push...
Tezos gears up for Mumbai Upgrade: Will XTZ continue its bull run?
Nomadic Labs has submitted a proposal for the 13th upgrade of the Tezos network. XTZ continued its bull run as price reversal was imminent at press time. On January 17, Nomadic Labs proposed the 13th upgrade to the Tezos [XTM] network. The new upgrade will include several new features, including the ability to transfer tickets between accounts, a shorter block time of 15 seconds, as well as the addition of Epoxy on Mainnet.
Breaking: FTX CEO is considering restarting crypto exchange
FTX CEO – John J. Ray III stated that he is considering bringing the dead crypto exchange back to life, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The CEO is currently overlooking the bankruptcy proceedings of the crypto exchange in the United States. And, the exchange that could make a comeback is FTX.com, which was operating on a global level.
