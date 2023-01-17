ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Luke Kuechly, Cody Zeller spotted at Halton Arena; Niners suffer first loss at home

By Grace Grill
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team suffered its first loss at home this season, 60-58, to UTEP.

The Niners previously held a perfect 8-0 record at home this season.

Panthers great Luke Kuechly and former Charlotte Hornet Cody Zeller were even in attendance.

The Niners now head on the road for three games before returning home on Feb. 2.

