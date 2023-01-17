After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO