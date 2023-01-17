Read full article on original website
Related
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
Salt Lake City Fire Department seeks gender equality by renovating stations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Privacy concerns coming from staff within the Salt Lake City fire department raised alarm bells over the need to update some stations. Many of the fire stations, including Fire Station 1 in downtown Salt Lake City, was built in the 1980's and 90's. With...
LGBTQ advocates blast new conversion therapy bill in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new conversion therapy bill unveiled in the Utah Legislature is getting blasted by a LGBTQ advocacy group over concerns that it seeks to legalize the discredited practice. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), would ban certain health care professionals...
Main library in downtown Salt Lake closed due to extensive plumbing repairs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Main Library is closed until further notice, according to employees. The library located at 210 East and 400 South was shut down Thursday after a main sewer line experienced critical failure and required extensive repairs. "Our facilities team, alongside plumbing contractors,...
Bill providing improved mental healthcare for doctors reintroduced in Utah legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill known that would provide mental health care for health care providers has been reintroduced on Utah’s Capitol Hill after failing to make it through the previous legislative session. If passed, "Scott's Bill" would be a first of its kind in the...
Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
Proposed Utah bill would establish new domestic violence task force
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new domestic violence task force would be established under a proposed Utah bill. More than one-third of women in Utah will be stalked or abused by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. With an abuse...
Utah House committee approves school voucher bill tied to teacher pay raises
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah House committee has voted to advance a bill giving teachers an extra $6,000 pay raise while also establishing a school voucher program. House Bill 215, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman), passed the House Education Committee late Thursday afternoon, 12 to 4, after an hours-long hearing with passionate debate on both sides.
Utah parents support social media ban after video of child's attack posted online
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Kylee and Adam Taylor said their daughter was brutally attacked at her own Utah school twice, and in one instance, video of the assault made the rounds on Instagram and TikTok. Now, the Taylors strongly support Congressman Chris Stewart’s proposal for a federal ban...
Utah releases schedule for 2023 football season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah and Pac 12 have released their football schedules for the 2023 season. The defending two-time conference champion Utes will look to get back to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Utah opens the season with three straight non-conference games -...
Roy High students allegedly chant racial slurs during basketball game against Hunter High
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Weber School District is currently investigating an incident that occurred during a boys basketball game between Roy High and Hunter High School on Jan. 13. According to several parents and coaches of the Hunter High team, dozens of students in the Roy student section began...
I-80 eastbound lanes closed for hours in Summit County after trailer catches fire
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — All eastbound lanes of I-80 in Summit County were shut down after a semi-truck's trailer caught fire. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident was reported a short time after 6 p.m. near milepost 156 in Wanship of a vehicle fire on the right shoulder of the road.
Both directions of I-15 in Lehi closed after blowing snow causes chain-reaction of crashes
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Both directions of I-15 in Lehi were shut down after blowing snow caused a chain-reaction of crashes. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said a total of ten crashes were reported both northbound and southbound on I-15 around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Several vehicles...
SLCPD says wanted felon flees traffic stop, barricades self in motel room for 'hours'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A wanted felon was arrested in Salt Lake City after police said he fled from a traffic stop and barricaded himself inside of a motel room with an unidentified woman. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that this investigation began shortly...
Suspected road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle crash, rollover on I-15 in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspected road rage incident resulted in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 in Midvale. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said they received calls about two vehicles driving erratically on southbound I-15 near milepost 296 around 5 p.m. Roden said it appeared drivers...
