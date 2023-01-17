ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

LGBTQ advocates blast new conversion therapy bill in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new conversion therapy bill unveiled in the Utah Legislature is getting blasted by a LGBTQ advocacy group over concerns that it seeks to legalize the discredited practice. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), would ban certain health care professionals...
Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
Proposed Utah bill would establish new domestic violence task force

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new domestic violence task force would be established under a proposed Utah bill. More than one-third of women in Utah will be stalked or abused by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. With an abuse...
Utah House committee approves school voucher bill tied to teacher pay raises

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah House committee has voted to advance a bill giving teachers an extra $6,000 pay raise while also establishing a school voucher program. House Bill 215, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman), passed the House Education Committee late Thursday afternoon, 12 to 4, after an hours-long hearing with passionate debate on both sides.
Utah releases schedule for 2023 football season

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah and Pac 12 have released their football schedules for the 2023 season. The defending two-time conference champion Utes will look to get back to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Utah opens the season with three straight non-conference games -...
