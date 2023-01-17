Read full article on original website
SLCPD says wanted felon flees traffic stop, barricades self in motel room for 'hours'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A wanted felon was arrested in Salt Lake City after police said he fled from a traffic stop and barricaded himself inside of a motel room with an unidentified woman. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that this investigation began shortly...
I-80 eastbound lanes closed for hours in Summit County after trailer catches fire
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — All eastbound lanes of I-80 in Summit County were shut down after a semi-truck's trailer caught fire. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident was reported a short time after 6 p.m. near milepost 156 in Wanship of a vehicle fire on the right shoulder of the road.
Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
Main library in downtown Salt Lake closed due to extensive plumbing repairs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Main Library is closed until further notice, according to employees. The library located at 210 East and 400 South was shut down Thursday after a main sewer line experienced critical failure and required extensive repairs. "Our facilities team, alongside plumbing contractors,...
Salt Lake City Fire Department seeks gender equality by renovating stations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Privacy concerns coming from staff within the Salt Lake City fire department raised alarm bells over the need to update some stations. Many of the fire stations, including Fire Station 1 in downtown Salt Lake City, was built in the 1980's and 90's. With...
UDOT officials closing southbound Legacy Parkway over weekend
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Southbound Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville will be closed this weekend, according to UDOT officials. The road will be closed from Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 p.m. through Monday, Jan. 23, at 5 a.m. while crews install beams for a new bridge connecting I-15 to the new West Davis Highway.
Suspected road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle crash, rollover on I-15 in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspected road rage incident resulted in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 in Midvale. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said they received calls about two vehicles driving erratically on southbound I-15 near milepost 296 around 5 p.m. Roden said it appeared drivers...
Both directions of I-15 in Lehi closed after blowing snow causes chain-reaction of crashes
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Both directions of I-15 in Lehi were shut down after blowing snow caused a chain-reaction of crashes. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said a total of ten crashes were reported both northbound and southbound on I-15 around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Several vehicles...
Utah releases schedule for 2023 football season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah and Pac 12 have released their football schedules for the 2023 season. The defending two-time conference champion Utes will look to get back to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Utah opens the season with three straight non-conference games -...
