Nextivity Acquires HPUE Technology Firm Assured Wireless
Nextivity, the industry leader in intelligent cellular coverage solutions, has announced the acquisition of Assured Wireless, the world leader in High Power User Equipment (HPUE) technology. The acquisition enables Nextivity to serve the first responder sector with the most comprehensive FirstNet® coverage portfolio: indoors, outdoors and at the edge of...
Schurz Communications to Upgrade to Netcracker Digital BSS
Netcracker Technology announced that Schurz Communications, a U.S.-based broadband media group and cloud managed services provider, will upgrade to Netcracker Digital BSS to enhance customer service quality and deliver efficiencies to its contact center operations. Schurz, which consists of a number of properties, including Antietam Broadband in Maryland, Burlington Telecom...
HGC, Check Point Software Jointly Launch Secured Broadband Service Package
HGC Global Communications(HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, and Check Point Software Technologies announced the launch of the Secured Broadband Service Package. These Service solutions combining HGC’s fibre broadband Service with Check Point Harmony Connect SASE are meant to help local small-and-medium enterprises...
Forter Acquires Bot Detection Startup Immue
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company. Forter’s first acquisition will not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise. Bots are used by the most sophisticated fraud operations to monitor and...
Singtel Launches Zoom’s Latest Enterprise Communication Solutions
Singtel announced the release of the latest enterprise communication solutions from Zoom Video Communications to enhance customer service delivery, operational efficiency and support overall digital transformation. Several new solutions will be added to Singtel’s suite of 5G and unified communications (UC) offerings1. These services will be progressively made available to...
ASUS, Freedom Systems Partner on Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) Technology
ASUS announced an alliance with Freedom Systems to comprehensively connect devices, cloud services, information security and IT technologies to create an all-in-one Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering. As the business world transitions to a post-pandemic paradigm, the hybrid-office model has become the new normal for many. However, in embracing the concept of...
Radian Arc, stc Group & Gaming Platform Blacknut Launch Cloud Gaming Services in Saudi Arabia
Cloud infrastructure provider Radian Arc, leading digital enabler stc Group, and gaming platform Blacknut announced the launch of cloud gaming services for millions of customers in Saudi Arabia. stc Group customers can enroll in a cloud gaming subscription or add to their existing plans. This partnership allows stc Group to...
Are We on the Edge of an Enterprise Metaverse? Featured
Much has been made of the metaverse as an emerging marketing, entertainment and gaming channel. A global market valued at $47.48B, the metaverse is expected to achieve a nearly 40% CAGR, growing to an astounding $678.8B by 2030, with some estimates showing growth projections into the trillions of dollars. If...
Hawaii's Mobi Selects Federated Wireless to Deploy CBRS 5G Network
Federated Wireless, a shared spectrum and private wireless leader, announced that Mobi, the regional wireless provider for Hawaii, has selected Federated Wireless as its Spectrum Access System (SAS) and Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) partner to bring its Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) network online throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Leveraging CBRS...
Understanding the Greatest Business Threat of 2023: Digital Security Trends and Ensuring Growth Against Cyberattacks Featured
We have seen it happen time and again in popular science fiction movies: heroes connecting devices on-the-fly to a network for immediate access, societies harnessing ground-breaking technology to accomplish a critical objective, living in a world driven by the digital. This is no Star Wars or Star Trek. In reality,...
NEC Develops High-capacity Power Amplifier for Mobile Access & Fronthaul/Backhaul Wireless
NEC has developed a power amplifier that will serve as a key device for mobile access and fronthaul/backhaul wireless communication equipment to enable high-speed, high-capacity communications for 5G Advanced and 6G networks. This power amplifier uses GaAs technology that can be mass-produced and has achieved the world’s highest output power...
Mutare’s Brian McDonald on How Encryption Will Impact CSP Networks
The Fast Mode spoke to Brian McDonald, Director of Product Development at Mutare on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Brian joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
UK's National Grid Selects EXFO for Fibre Network Monitoring & Fault Detection
The UK’s National Grid, one of the world’s largest publicly-listed utility companies, has selected EXFO for an innovation pilot scheme. EXFO will provide monitoring for its fibre network health assessment in the UK, supporting the nation’s goal of becoming net-zero by 2050. The National Grid has deployed...
SOLiD, Mavenir Advance Open RAN 5G & DAS In-Building Technology
SOLiD, the leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, and Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks, announced global interoperability testing of Open RAN radios and distributed antenna system (DAS) in-building technology. Proven interoperability of Mavenir and SOLiD solutions offers a unique configuration of Open RAN technology merged...
While Consumers Look for Holiday Deals, Retailers Must Ensure Peak Application Performance Featured
The holiday shopping season is now in full swing with consumers all over the world hunting for great deals and low prices to counter rising costs of living. With milestone shopping days such as Singles’ Day and Black Friday having already taken place, shoppers in Singapore are now turning their attention to the traditional seasonal sales which run throughout Christmas and the Chinese New Year.
LSU Deploys Infinera's Advanced Coherent Optical Networking Solutions
Infinera announced that the Louisiana Board of Regents, acting on behalf of the statewide Louisiana Optical Network Infrastructure (LONI) and the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College, has selected and deployed Infinera's advanced coherent optical networking solutions to upgrade LONI. Also announced is the...
KDDI, Mitsui to Integrate KDDI Evolva & Relia
KDDI and Mitsui have entered into a basic transaction agreement for business integration based on a spirit of equality of KDDI Evolva, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KDDI, and Relia, an equity method affiliate of Mitsui, and a shareholders agreement concerning operations and the like of the integrated company after the Business Integration.
5 Things More Important Than the Metaverse in 2023 Featured
Strategizing with Digital Service Provider (DSP) CTOs is a critical part of my job at Intraway, and while those conversations typically cover forward-looking initiatives, rarely do they prioritize the “metaverse”. CTOs are true leading experts, so they understand the storylines tied to metaverse technologies like augmented and virtual...
