ASUS, Freedom Systems Partner on Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) Technology
ASUS announced an alliance with Freedom Systems to comprehensively connect devices, cloud services, information security and IT technologies to create an all-in-one Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering. As the business world transitions to a post-pandemic paradigm, the hybrid-office model has become the new normal for many. However, in embracing the concept of...
Singtel Launches Zoom’s Latest Enterprise Communication Solutions
Singtel announced the release of the latest enterprise communication solutions from Zoom Video Communications to enhance customer service delivery, operational efficiency and support overall digital transformation. Several new solutions will be added to Singtel’s suite of 5G and unified communications (UC) offerings1. These services will be progressively made available to...
Otodata Taps Ericsson IoT Accelerator
Ericsson announced its connectivity management platform, the IoT Accelerator, will be leveraged by Otodata to transform their remote storage tank monitoring business, through Bell’s largest network for IoT in Canada. As supply levels for stored liquids, gasses, fuels, oils, and more become increasingly critical to the global supply chain,...
Radian Arc, stc Group & Gaming Platform Blacknut Launch Cloud Gaming Services in Saudi Arabia
Cloud infrastructure provider Radian Arc, leading digital enabler stc Group, and gaming platform Blacknut announced the launch of cloud gaming services for millions of customers in Saudi Arabia. stc Group customers can enroll in a cloud gaming subscription or add to their existing plans. This partnership allows stc Group to...
Understanding the Greatest Business Threat of 2023: Digital Security Trends and Ensuring Growth Against Cyberattacks Featured
We have seen it happen time and again in popular science fiction movies: heroes connecting devices on-the-fly to a network for immediate access, societies harnessing ground-breaking technology to accomplish a critical objective, living in a world driven by the digital. This is no Star Wars or Star Trek. In reality,...
ThreatModeler Launches Cybersecurity Asset Marketplace
ThreatModeler launched Threat Model Marketplace, a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity asset marketplace offering pre-built, field-tested threat models to be downloaded — free for a limited time — and incorporated into new and ongoing threat modeling initiatives. With Threat Model Marketplace, enterprises can rapidly accelerate efforts to visualize attack surfaces, understand...
Mobile Core Network & MEC Market to Reach over $50B by 2027, says Dell’Oro Group
According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, the Mobile Core Networks (MCN) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market revenues is expected to reach over $50 billion by 2027. At the close of 2022, we identified 39 MNOs that have commercially launched 5G SA eMMB networks. “The MNC...
Nextivity Acquires HPUE Technology Firm Assured Wireless
Nextivity, the industry leader in intelligent cellular coverage solutions, has announced the acquisition of Assured Wireless, the world leader in High Power User Equipment (HPUE) technology. The acquisition enables Nextivity to serve the first responder sector with the most comprehensive FirstNet® coverage portfolio: indoors, outdoors and at the edge of...
Companies Leave the Cloud in Favor of the Edge in 2023 Featured
Digital transformation, privacy, private mobile networks, and real-time, ultra-low latency applications are reversing the trend to a centralized cloud. As companies start to move away from centralized cloud computing, over the next few years the Edge compute market is projected to see significant growth. In fact, Gartner predicts that more than 50% of enterprise-managed data will be created and processed outside the data center or cloud by 2025.
Versa Networks First SASE Provider to Earn Compliance with 'Make in India' Initiative
Versa Networks, the recognized leader of single-vendor Secure Access Service Edge(SASE), announced it is the first and only SASE provider which has earned compliance with the country’s “Make in India” initiative. As a result, Versa is positioned with a strong competitive advantage over companies not in compliance,...
Forter Acquires Bot Detection Startup Immue
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company. Forter’s first acquisition will not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise. Bots are used by the most sophisticated fraud operations to monitor and...
Mutare’s Brian McDonald on How Encryption Will Impact CSP Networks
The Fast Mode spoke to Brian McDonald, Director of Product Development at Mutare on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Brian joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
The Benefits of WiFi Automation and What to Expect in 2023 Featured
WiFi is mission critical. It’s the “bread and butter” for most verticals, the resource that makes everything else possible. Without it, productivity comes to a halt as no one can communicate with remote sites, place orders, speak to customers, design products, handle financial matters, or do any of the other many tasks that make up a business.
HGC, Check Point Software Jointly Launch Secured Broadband Service Package
HGC Global Communications(HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, and Check Point Software Technologies announced the launch of the Secured Broadband Service Package. These Service solutions combining HGC’s fibre broadband Service with Check Point Harmony Connect SASE are meant to help local small-and-medium enterprises...
LSU Deploys Infinera's Advanced Coherent Optical Networking Solutions
Infinera announced that the Louisiana Board of Regents, acting on behalf of the statewide Louisiana Optical Network Infrastructure (LONI) and the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College, has selected and deployed Infinera's advanced coherent optical networking solutions to upgrade LONI. Also announced is the...
While Consumers Look for Holiday Deals, Retailers Must Ensure Peak Application Performance Featured
The holiday shopping season is now in full swing with consumers all over the world hunting for great deals and low prices to counter rising costs of living. With milestone shopping days such as Singles’ Day and Black Friday having already taken place, shoppers in Singapore are now turning their attention to the traditional seasonal sales which run throughout Christmas and the Chinese New Year.
RUCKUS Networks Enables MDUs to Access New 6 GHz Spectrum
CommScope announced the availability of two new Wi-Fi 6E products, the RUCKUS® R760 and the RUCKUS R560. These products allow Multi-Dwelling-Units (MDUs) including residential apartments, student housing, assisted living, and other high-density living spaces to leverage the 6 GHz Wi-Fi® band and deliver superior wireless connectivity to their residents. RUCKUS Networks is also adding support for the WPA3 security framework to RUCKUS Dynamic PSKTM (DPSK) technology, combining ease of deployment with advanced user security and control.
