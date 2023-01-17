Read full article on original website
Mobile Core Network & MEC Market to Reach over $50B by 2027, says Dell’Oro Group
According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, the Mobile Core Networks (MCN) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market revenues is expected to reach over $50 billion by 2027. At the close of 2022, we identified 39 MNOs that have commercially launched 5G SA eMMB networks. “The MNC...
Nextivity Acquires HPUE Technology Firm Assured Wireless
Nextivity, the industry leader in intelligent cellular coverage solutions, has announced the acquisition of Assured Wireless, the world leader in High Power User Equipment (HPUE) technology. The acquisition enables Nextivity to serve the first responder sector with the most comprehensive FirstNet® coverage portfolio: indoors, outdoors and at the edge of...
ThreatModeler Launches Cybersecurity Asset Marketplace
ThreatModeler launched Threat Model Marketplace, a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity asset marketplace offering pre-built, field-tested threat models to be downloaded — free for a limited time — and incorporated into new and ongoing threat modeling initiatives. With Threat Model Marketplace, enterprises can rapidly accelerate efforts to visualize attack surfaces, understand...
Otodata Taps Ericsson IoT Accelerator
Ericsson announced its connectivity management platform, the IoT Accelerator, will be leveraged by Otodata to transform their remote storage tank monitoring business, through Bell’s largest network for IoT in Canada. As supply levels for stored liquids, gasses, fuels, oils, and more become increasingly critical to the global supply chain,...
Companies Leave the Cloud in Favor of the Edge in 2023 Featured
Digital transformation, privacy, private mobile networks, and real-time, ultra-low latency applications are reversing the trend to a centralized cloud. As companies start to move away from centralized cloud computing, over the next few years the Edge compute market is projected to see significant growth. In fact, Gartner predicts that more than 50% of enterprise-managed data will be created and processed outside the data center or cloud by 2025.
ASUS, Freedom Systems Partner on Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) Technology
ASUS announced an alliance with Freedom Systems to comprehensively connect devices, cloud services, information security and IT technologies to create an all-in-one Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering. As the business world transitions to a post-pandemic paradigm, the hybrid-office model has become the new normal for many. However, in embracing the concept of...
HGC, Check Point Software Jointly Launch Secured Broadband Service Package
HGC Global Communications(HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, and Check Point Software Technologies announced the launch of the Secured Broadband Service Package. These Service solutions combining HGC’s fibre broadband Service with Check Point Harmony Connect SASE are meant to help local small-and-medium enterprises...
Hawaii's Mobi Selects Federated Wireless to Deploy CBRS 5G Network
Federated Wireless, a shared spectrum and private wireless leader, announced that Mobi, the regional wireless provider for Hawaii, has selected Federated Wireless as its Spectrum Access System (SAS) and Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) partner to bring its Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) network online throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Leveraging CBRS...
Schurz Communications to Upgrade to Netcracker Digital BSS
Netcracker Technology announced that Schurz Communications, a U.S.-based broadband media group and cloud managed services provider, will upgrade to Netcracker Digital BSS to enhance customer service quality and deliver efficiencies to its contact center operations. Schurz, which consists of a number of properties, including Antietam Broadband in Maryland, Burlington Telecom...
Mutare’s Brian McDonald on How Encryption Will Impact CSP Networks
The Fast Mode spoke to Brian McDonald, Director of Product Development at Mutare on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Brian joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
UK's National Grid Selects EXFO for Fibre Network Monitoring & Fault Detection
The UK’s National Grid, one of the world’s largest publicly-listed utility companies, has selected EXFO for an innovation pilot scheme. EXFO will provide monitoring for its fibre network health assessment in the UK, supporting the nation’s goal of becoming net-zero by 2050. The National Grid has deployed...
Are We on the Edge of an Enterprise Metaverse? Featured
Much has been made of the metaverse as an emerging marketing, entertainment and gaming channel. A global market valued at $47.48B, the metaverse is expected to achieve a nearly 40% CAGR, growing to an astounding $678.8B by 2030, with some estimates showing growth projections into the trillions of dollars. If...
Forter Acquires Bot Detection Startup Immue
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company. Forter’s first acquisition will not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise. Bots are used by the most sophisticated fraud operations to monitor and...
Singtel Launches Zoom’s Latest Enterprise Communication Solutions
Singtel announced the release of the latest enterprise communication solutions from Zoom Video Communications to enhance customer service delivery, operational efficiency and support overall digital transformation. Several new solutions will be added to Singtel’s suite of 5G and unified communications (UC) offerings1. These services will be progressively made available to...
LSU Deploys Infinera's Advanced Coherent Optical Networking Solutions
Infinera announced that the Louisiana Board of Regents, acting on behalf of the statewide Louisiana Optical Network Infrastructure (LONI) and the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College, has selected and deployed Infinera's advanced coherent optical networking solutions to upgrade LONI. Also announced is the...
América Móvil, Telxius Unveil New Ultrahigh Capacity Subsea Cable to Link Guatemala & US
América Móvil and Telxius announced the deployment of a new ultrahigh capacity subsea cable to link Guatemala and the United States. This is part of the ongoing commitment of the two largest telecommunication groups in Latin America to improve global communications, Telxius being a company controlled by Telefónica.
The Benefits of WiFi Automation and What to Expect in 2023 Featured
WiFi is mission critical. It’s the “bread and butter” for most verticals, the resource that makes everything else possible. Without it, productivity comes to a halt as no one can communicate with remote sites, place orders, speak to customers, design products, handle financial matters, or do any of the other many tasks that make up a business.
Nokia Collaborates with UNICEF to Bridge the Digital Divide in Senegal
Nokia has announced a new collaboration with UNICEF to bridge the digital divide by helping to improve digital education and training in schools in select parts of Senegal, West Africa. This activity is in line with Nokia’s enhanced Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, as well as Nokia’s commitment to...
While Consumers Look for Holiday Deals, Retailers Must Ensure Peak Application Performance Featured
The holiday shopping season is now in full swing with consumers all over the world hunting for great deals and low prices to counter rising costs of living. With milestone shopping days such as Singles’ Day and Black Friday having already taken place, shoppers in Singapore are now turning their attention to the traditional seasonal sales which run throughout Christmas and the Chinese New Year.
KDDI, Mitsui to Integrate KDDI Evolva & Relia
KDDI and Mitsui have entered into a basic transaction agreement for business integration based on a spirit of equality of KDDI Evolva, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KDDI, and Relia, an equity method affiliate of Mitsui, and a shareholders agreement concerning operations and the like of the integrated company after the Business Integration.
