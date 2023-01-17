Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Schurz Communications to Upgrade to Netcracker Digital BSS
Netcracker Technology announced that Schurz Communications, a U.S.-based broadband media group and cloud managed services provider, will upgrade to Netcracker Digital BSS to enhance customer service quality and deliver efficiencies to its contact center operations. Schurz, which consists of a number of properties, including Antietam Broadband in Maryland, Burlington Telecom...
thefastmode.com
Singtel Launches Zoom’s Latest Enterprise Communication Solutions
Singtel announced the release of the latest enterprise communication solutions from Zoom Video Communications to enhance customer service delivery, operational efficiency and support overall digital transformation. Several new solutions will be added to Singtel’s suite of 5G and unified communications (UC) offerings1. These services will be progressively made available to...
thefastmode.com
ASUS, Freedom Systems Partner on Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) Technology
ASUS announced an alliance with Freedom Systems to comprehensively connect devices, cloud services, information security and IT technologies to create an all-in-one Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering. As the business world transitions to a post-pandemic paradigm, the hybrid-office model has become the new normal for many. However, in embracing the concept of...
thefastmode.com
HGC, Check Point Software Jointly Launch Secured Broadband Service Package
HGC Global Communications(HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, and Check Point Software Technologies announced the launch of the Secured Broadband Service Package. These Service solutions combining HGC’s fibre broadband Service with Check Point Harmony Connect SASE are meant to help local small-and-medium enterprises...
thefastmode.com
Mobile Core Network & MEC Market to Reach over $50B by 2027, says Dell’Oro Group
According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, the Mobile Core Networks (MCN) and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market revenues is expected to reach over $50 billion by 2027. At the close of 2022, we identified 39 MNOs that have commercially launched 5G SA eMMB networks. “The MNC...
thefastmode.com
ThreatModeler Launches Cybersecurity Asset Marketplace
ThreatModeler launched Threat Model Marketplace, a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity asset marketplace offering pre-built, field-tested threat models to be downloaded — free for a limited time — and incorporated into new and ongoing threat modeling initiatives. With Threat Model Marketplace, enterprises can rapidly accelerate efforts to visualize attack surfaces, understand...
thefastmode.com
NEC Develops High-capacity Power Amplifier for Mobile Access & Fronthaul/Backhaul Wireless
NEC has developed a power amplifier that will serve as a key device for mobile access and fronthaul/backhaul wireless communication equipment to enable high-speed, high-capacity communications for 5G Advanced and 6G networks. This power amplifier uses GaAs technology that can be mass-produced and has achieved the world’s highest output power...
thefastmode.com
Understanding the Greatest Business Threat of 2023: Digital Security Trends and Ensuring Growth Against Cyberattacks Featured
We have seen it happen time and again in popular science fiction movies: heroes connecting devices on-the-fly to a network for immediate access, societies harnessing ground-breaking technology to accomplish a critical objective, living in a world driven by the digital. This is no Star Wars or Star Trek. In reality,...
thefastmode.com
Versa Networks First SASE Provider to Earn Compliance with 'Make in India' Initiative
Versa Networks, the recognized leader of single-vendor Secure Access Service Edge(SASE), announced it is the first and only SASE provider which has earned compliance with the country’s “Make in India” initiative. As a result, Versa is positioned with a strong competitive advantage over companies not in compliance,...
thefastmode.com
Nextivity Acquires HPUE Technology Firm Assured Wireless
Nextivity, the industry leader in intelligent cellular coverage solutions, has announced the acquisition of Assured Wireless, the world leader in High Power User Equipment (HPUE) technology. The acquisition enables Nextivity to serve the first responder sector with the most comprehensive FirstNet® coverage portfolio: indoors, outdoors and at the edge of...
thefastmode.com
The Benefits of WiFi Automation and What to Expect in 2023 Featured
WiFi is mission critical. It’s the “bread and butter” for most verticals, the resource that makes everything else possible. Without it, productivity comes to a halt as no one can communicate with remote sites, place orders, speak to customers, design products, handle financial matters, or do any of the other many tasks that make up a business.
thefastmode.com
Are We on the Edge of an Enterprise Metaverse? Featured
Much has been made of the metaverse as an emerging marketing, entertainment and gaming channel. A global market valued at $47.48B, the metaverse is expected to achieve a nearly 40% CAGR, growing to an astounding $678.8B by 2030, with some estimates showing growth projections into the trillions of dollars. If...
thefastmode.com
SOLiD, Mavenir Advance Open RAN 5G & DAS In-Building Technology
SOLiD, the leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, and Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks, announced global interoperability testing of Open RAN radios and distributed antenna system (DAS) in-building technology. Proven interoperability of Mavenir and SOLiD solutions offers a unique configuration of Open RAN technology merged...
thefastmode.com
Mutare’s Brian McDonald on How Encryption Will Impact CSP Networks
The Fast Mode spoke to Brian McDonald, Director of Product Development at Mutare on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Brian joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
thefastmode.com
América Móvil, Telxius Unveil New Ultrahigh Capacity Subsea Cable to Link Guatemala & US
América Móvil and Telxius announced the deployment of a new ultrahigh capacity subsea cable to link Guatemala and the United States. This is part of the ongoing commitment of the two largest telecommunication groups in Latin America to improve global communications, Telxius being a company controlled by Telefónica.
thefastmode.com
UK's National Grid Selects EXFO for Fibre Network Monitoring & Fault Detection
The UK’s National Grid, one of the world’s largest publicly-listed utility companies, has selected EXFO for an innovation pilot scheme. EXFO will provide monitoring for its fibre network health assessment in the UK, supporting the nation’s goal of becoming net-zero by 2050. The National Grid has deployed...
thefastmode.com
Hawaii's Mobi Selects Federated Wireless to Deploy CBRS 5G Network
Federated Wireless, a shared spectrum and private wireless leader, announced that Mobi, the regional wireless provider for Hawaii, has selected Federated Wireless as its Spectrum Access System (SAS) and Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) partner to bring its Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) network online throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Leveraging CBRS...
thefastmode.com
LSU Deploys Infinera's Advanced Coherent Optical Networking Solutions
Infinera announced that the Louisiana Board of Regents, acting on behalf of the statewide Louisiana Optical Network Infrastructure (LONI) and the Board of Supervisors of Louisiana State University and Agricultural and Mechanical College, has selected and deployed Infinera's advanced coherent optical networking solutions to upgrade LONI. Also announced is the...
thefastmode.com
While Consumers Look for Holiday Deals, Retailers Must Ensure Peak Application Performance Featured
The holiday shopping season is now in full swing with consumers all over the world hunting for great deals and low prices to counter rising costs of living. With milestone shopping days such as Singles’ Day and Black Friday having already taken place, shoppers in Singapore are now turning their attention to the traditional seasonal sales which run throughout Christmas and the Chinese New Year.
thefastmode.com
5 Things More Important Than the Metaverse in 2023 Featured
Strategizing with Digital Service Provider (DSP) CTOs is a critical part of my job at Intraway, and while those conversations typically cover forward-looking initiatives, rarely do they prioritize the “metaverse”. CTOs are true leading experts, so they understand the storylines tied to metaverse technologies like augmented and virtual...
Comments / 0