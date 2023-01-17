ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

“Fund Safety, Not Police”: How the administration makes us less safe and stifles alternatives

On Nov. 17, as University President Santa Ono was leaving after his speech at the Ross School of Business, he was confronted by a march of 200 members of the Graduate Employees’ Organization (GEO) at the University of Michigan. This march, which kicked off our union’s contract negotiations with the University, featured speakers calling for a living wage and for a campus free from policing. Our march was trailed by four Division of Public Safety & Security cruisers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Cleaning up our act: How to eliminate a hidden cost of college

We all remember the first semester of college, for better or for worse. Moving into your dorm, having to cope with the pressures of a new city without the comfort of hometown staples and learning how to live on your own. Taking responsibility for things that you accepted as givens when you were younger is often when you realize you’ve become an adult. And with adulthood comes the non-negotiable responsibility of managing expenses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

‘Game on’: UMich Voices for Carbon Neutrality coalition reflects on meeting with President Ono

Representatives from campus sustainability coalition Voices for Carbon Neutrality met with University of Michigan President Santa Ono and Chief Financial Officer Geoff Chatas on Jan. 5 to discuss the University’s progress toward carbon neutrality. VCN said they wanted to meet with campus administration to share their ideas for how the University can mitigate the effects of climate change as effectively as possible.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Winter fashion trends on campus: what are UMich students wearing?

In hopes of gaining insight into trending styles on the University of Michigan’s campus, The Michigan Daily sat down with student fashion connoisseurs to see what looks are currently popular among the U-M community. In Fall 2021, Kinesiology junior Jacob Melamed’s Instagram account @umichfits went viral across campus by...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
JACKSON, MI
Chalkbeat

Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom

A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Daily

Climate change is an opportunity for Michigan

On a visit to campus last Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Kyle Whyte, a professor at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, to discuss climate change and the role young people can play in solving the climate crisis. Rather than...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

Matt Weiss fired after computer access crimes incident

Following computer crimes allegations, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been fired. Michigan Athletics released a statement from athletic director Warde Manuel Friday afternoon, terminating Weiss:. “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Consistent with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

CSG looks into ethics reform and high dropout rate among members

The University of Michigan Central Student Government met Tuesday evening to discuss an overhaul of internal ethics procedures and strategies to tackle high dropout CSG rates among elected Assembly members. LSA sophomore Jacob Amspaugh, LSA junior Jarek Schmanski and LSA junior Karthik Pasupula sponsored an amendment to the internal ethics...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities

Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Daily

Chemistry evident between Maloney and Styler in takedown of No. 6 Tennessee

When you win a top-six showdown as convincingly as the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team did Thursday, things inevitably get loud. Playing in front of a home crowd, the Wolverines thrived on the noise, getting vocal themselves and echoing a constant stream of encouragement to teammates despite each athlete being locked into their own match. This is a team that flourishes off each other en route to success, but against No. 6 Tennessee, one connection stood out:
KNOXVILLE, TN

