Michigan Daily
“Fund Safety, Not Police”: How the administration makes us less safe and stifles alternatives
On Nov. 17, as University President Santa Ono was leaving after his speech at the Ross School of Business, he was confronted by a march of 200 members of the Graduate Employees’ Organization (GEO) at the University of Michigan. This march, which kicked off our union’s contract negotiations with the University, featured speakers calling for a living wage and for a campus free from policing. Our march was trailed by four Division of Public Safety & Security cruisers.
Michigan Daily
Cleaning up our act: How to eliminate a hidden cost of college
We all remember the first semester of college, for better or for worse. Moving into your dorm, having to cope with the pressures of a new city without the comfort of hometown staples and learning how to live on your own. Taking responsibility for things that you accepted as givens when you were younger is often when you realize you’ve become an adult. And with adulthood comes the non-negotiable responsibility of managing expenses.
Michigan Daily
‘Game on’: UMich Voices for Carbon Neutrality coalition reflects on meeting with President Ono
Representatives from campus sustainability coalition Voices for Carbon Neutrality met with University of Michigan President Santa Ono and Chief Financial Officer Geoff Chatas on Jan. 5 to discuss the University’s progress toward carbon neutrality. VCN said they wanted to meet with campus administration to share their ideas for how the University can mitigate the effects of climate change as effectively as possible.
Michigan Daily
Winter fashion trends on campus: what are UMich students wearing?
In hopes of gaining insight into trending styles on the University of Michigan’s campus, The Michigan Daily sat down with student fashion connoisseurs to see what looks are currently popular among the U-M community. In Fall 2021, Kinesiology junior Jacob Melamed’s Instagram account @umichfits went viral across campus by...
Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom
A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
Michigan Daily
Climate change is an opportunity for Michigan
On a visit to campus last Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Kyle Whyte, a professor at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, to discuss climate change and the role young people can play in solving the climate crisis. Rather than...
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
Michigan Daily
New U-M research finds almost one-third of adults with chronic pain use cannabis as treatment
According to a University of Michigan study, 31% of adults with chronic pain reported having used cannabis as a form of treatment. Of this group, over half reported the use of cannabis led to a decrease in the use of prescription opioid, prescription non-opioid and over-the-counter pain medications. The research...
Michigan Daily
Matt Weiss fired after computer access crimes incident
Following computer crimes allegations, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been fired. Michigan Athletics released a statement from athletic director Warde Manuel Friday afternoon, terminating Weiss:. “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Consistent with...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Woman found fatally shot; the realities of going off gas
We were busy with breaking news yesterday. Just as reporter Nathan Clark was out covering a story about a woman fatally shot just outside city limits, we heard there might be an active shooter situation at the downtown courthouse. Reporter Sam Dodge jumped into action and (thankfully) dispelled that initial...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
Michigan Daily
CSG looks into ethics reform and high dropout rate among members
The University of Michigan Central Student Government met Tuesday evening to discuss an overhaul of internal ethics procedures and strategies to tackle high dropout CSG rates among elected Assembly members. LSA sophomore Jacob Amspaugh, LSA junior Jarek Schmanski and LSA junior Karthik Pasupula sponsored an amendment to the internal ethics...
Two beautiful, abandoned apartment buildings in Detroit are being renovated for affordable housing
Nearly an entire block in the Piety Hill neighborhood will be brought back to life
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Detroit News
Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities
Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
Detroit News
TikTok videos at Detroit area hospital raise questions about privacy, speech
Dearborn — Denise Bradley of Detroit was in a waiting room at a Dearborn hospital on Christmas, waiting to be seen for severe tooth pain, when she saw what she thought was an unfair interaction between hospital staff and a pregnant woman also waiting to be seen. The activist...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Michigan Daily
Chemistry evident between Maloney and Styler in takedown of No. 6 Tennessee
When you win a top-six showdown as convincingly as the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team did Thursday, things inevitably get loud. Playing in front of a home crowd, the Wolverines thrived on the noise, getting vocal themselves and echoing a constant stream of encouragement to teammates despite each athlete being locked into their own match. This is a team that flourishes off each other en route to success, but against No. 6 Tennessee, one connection stood out:
