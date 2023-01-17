Governor and lawmakers considering special session on $45-M insurance incentive fund; aimed at bringing new property coverage to the state.

Read full article on original website
louisianaradionetwork.com
Insurance Commissioner makes case for special session to address property insurance coverage
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon made his case to state lawmakers today on why a special session is needed next month to address the big decline in private insurance companies willing to provide property coverage. Donelon believes wants to give insurance companies a financial incentive to write policies in coastal areas…
louisianaradionetwork.com
North Louisiana lawmaker questions need for special session to entice insurance companies
Legislative leaders and the governor’s office are meeting today to discuss the possibility of holding a special session to entice more property insurers to write policies in Louisiana. Since 2021 up to twenty insurance companies have either left or gone insolvent. But Jonesboro Representative Jack McFarland said not so fast.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
Louisiana legislators ‘skeptical’ of Donelon’s homeowner’s insurance fix
Several Louisiana legislators said they aren’t yet prepared to fund a homeowners insurance incentive program backed by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, even if Gov. John Bel Edwards calls them into a special session in early February. “I think the House is skeptical of everything,” House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner Magee, R-Houma, said in an interview […] The post Louisiana legislators ‘skeptical’ of Donelon’s homeowner’s insurance fix appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WDSU
Louisiana could call special session over insurance crisis
NEW ORLEANS — As Louisiana continues to be plagued by insurance woes, with insurers leaving or going out of business in the hurricane-stricken state, some lawmakers say a special legislative session to address the crisis is imminent. State Senate President Page Cortez told The Advocate that he plans to...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Nungesser calls for Gurvich to resign from LAGOP
It ruffled some feathers when the state Republican Party endorsed Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor before any other GOP candidates announced their intentions. Lt Governor Billy Nungesser, who’s opted to seek re-election had some harsh words for party leader Louis Gurvich on the Newell Normand’s show on WWL Radio in New Orleans.
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Will a Democrat run for governor?
To date, there are five candidates running for governor, four Republicans and one Independent, and no Democrats. ULM-Political Science professor Dr. Joshua Stockley said it would be disappointing if a Democrat doesn’t get in the race because all spectrums and perspectives wouldn’t be represented. “The people of Louisiana...
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: If you want to know how to split your own party, ask the leader of Louisiana's GOP
Inept politicians polling at 1%. A congressman with a voracious ego. Insane strategists. And that’s what Louis Gurvich says about Republicans. What will we hear from the chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party when he talks about Democrats in this year’s elections?. Probably, you’ll have to enter your...
Fourth Republican Joins Race for Louisiana Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. - With Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards unable to run for a third term, four Republicans have entered the 2023 race to replace the sitting Democrat. Earlier this week, Louisiana State Rep. Richard Nelson announced his candidacy. Nelson, was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2019. As a legislator, Nelson is known for his efforts to eliminate the state's income tax and to prioritizing local communities over the capital city for tax-funded projects. Prior to his election as a state rep, Nelson worked for seven years as a State Department Officer and diplomat, protecting American embassies overseas from terrorism and espionage. Below is Nelson's statement on joining the 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial race:
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
Proposed bill aims to have fathers pay half of pregnancy medical costs
A proposed bill would allow Louisiana mothers to recover half of their out-of-pocket pregnancy medical expenses from the baby’s father.
aarp.org
AARP Louisiana Announces Grant Opportunity for Quick-Action Community Improvement Projects
We know that it takes time to build great communities. But we also believe that tangible improvements can spark long-term change. AARP launched the Community Challenge in 2017 to fund projects that build momentum to improve livability nationwide. We are excited to announce the program is back in 2023 for its seventh year and is currently accepting applications online through March 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor
It was during a two-month stint in Afghanistan with the U.S. State Department in 2012 that Richard Nelson said he first pondered a run for political office. His inspiration? George Washington’s Farewell Address at the end of his presidency, which he read during his spare time. In the letter Washington addressed to citizens of the […] The post Richard Nelson seeks the middle of the road to become Louisiana governor appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. “We’re definitely in a crisis,” said Rajesh Narayanan, professor at LSU College of Business. Louisiana has seen an unprecedented number of...
Louisiana state income tax filing begins Monday; here’s what you need to know
The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 23.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Public Service Commission ensures Entergy has skin in the game
During a busy day at the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Commission secured a $180 Million savings for Entergy customers and laid the groundwork for ensuring Entergy refunds around $600 Million to customers. Louisianans, unfortunately, are no stranger to storm costs. In February of 2022, when the Commission approved Entergy...
Utility bill scam targets Louisiana seniors, veterans
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The utility bill scam is one of the most common, and criminals mostly target the elderly and veterans. According to the FBI, there were more than 92,000 elderly victims of fraud in 2021, resulting in almost $2 billion dollars in losses. Con-artists call pretending to be with gas, water or electric […]
Haughton Lawmaker Proposes Change for Louisiana Classrooms
Haughton State Representative Dodie Horton is pushing to make a change in Louisiana schools. She wants to expand on a Louisiana law to put the words “In God We Trust” in every public school classroom in the state. The current law requires that national motto to be on display in each school. But Horton wants it in places where more children will see it.
