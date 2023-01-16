Fujitsu Launches Project to Realize Data Portability in the Health Care Field

Read full article on original website
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
From a ‘deranged’ provocateur to IBM’s failed AI superproject: the controversial story of how data has transformed healthcare
Just over a decade ago, artificial intelligence (AI) made one of its showier forays into the public’s consciousness when IBM’s Watson computer appeared on the American quiz show Jeopardy! The studio audience was made up of IBM employees, and Watson’s exhibition performance against two of the show’s most successful contestants was televised to a national viewership across three evenings. In the end, the machine triumphed comfortably.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Virtual Reality Training Transports Nursing Students to a Busy Hospital Floor
Wolters Kluwer, Health and Laerdal Medical today announced the development of vrClinicals for Nursing, an immersive, virtual reality (VR) nursing education experience designed to strengthen practice readiness. vrClinicals is built on evidence-based scenarios authored by the National League for Nursing (NLN) that simulate a realistic hospital environment, including challenging elements such as multiple patient scenarios, and interruptions to better prepare students in delivering quality patient care.
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
Arcserve Unified Data Protection 9.0 Boosts Enterprise Data Resilience
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Arcserve, the world’s most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, today unveiled Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) 9.0. Arcserve UDP 9.0 is a single platform, centrally managed backup and disaster recovery solution that future-proofs every data infrastructure with robust protection for every type of workload. It combines complete data protection, Sophos cybersecurity protection, immutable storage, tape backup, and scalable onsite or offsite business continuity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005331/en/ Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) 9.0 is now available! (Graphic: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
First ever use of federated learning to train deep learning models on multiple hospitals, without data leaving firewalls
In research published in Nature Medicine today, AI biotech company Owkin has demonstrated for the first time that federated learning (FL) can be used to train deep learning models on data from multiple hospitals on histopathology data without the data leaving hospital firewalls. The discovery paves the way for AI-powered...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Philips and Masimo Expand Telehealth Partnership
Royal Philips and Masimo today announced an expansion of their partnership to augment patient monitoring capabilities in home telehealth applications with the Masimo W1 advanced health tracking watch. The W1 will integrate with Philips’s enterprise patient monitoring ecosystem to advance the forefront of telemonitoring and telehealth. Masimo W1 is...
Will AI tech like ChatGPT improve inclusion for people with communication disability?
If you’re one of the 1.2 million Australians with communication disability or among the 44% of Australian adults with low literacy, you may soon find helpful, automated communication assistance online. The chat bot ChatGPT – based on GTP3, a large language model – is a disruptive technology designed to “provide human-like responses” to user input. It is a form of artificial intelligence (AI), boosted by machine learning, is used by more than one million people and is impressing educators. It responds to the user’s questions and commands, and can draw upon its billions of words to process and generate text, appearing...
Building ChatGPT’s AI content filters devastated workers’ mental health, according to new report
Sama employees were paid as little as $2 an hour to review toxic content. Deposit PhotosEnsuring the popular chatbot remained inoffensive came at a cost.
salestechstar.com
TCN Launches New Workforce Engagement Suite for its Advanced, Cloud-based Contact Center Platform, TCN Operator
By blending both Workforce Management and Workforce Optimization features, the new suite enables contact centers to optimize their operations by increasing agent productivity and compliance while improving customer experience. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, launched...
marktechpost.com
Checkout BreatheSmart, A Deep Learning Algorithm That Uses Wi-fi Signals To Monitor Breathing Patterns
Did you ever imagine that a Wi-Fi signal could determine your respiratory health?. With the growing number of innovations in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, a lot of new research is being carried out, and several algorithms are being instituted to cater to different medical needs. One such deep learning algorithm has been developed by The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) researchers, which can observe the respiratory health of an individual. Named BreatheSmart, the algorithm uses fluctuations in Wi-Fi signals to keep track of a person’s breathing pattern in the vicinity.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Bausch + Lomb Acquires AcuFocus
Bausch + Lomb and AcuFocus, a privately held ophthalmic medical device company, today announced that an affiliate of Bausch + Lomb has acquired AcuFocus, pursuant to a merger transaction with the parent company of AcuFocus. AcuFocus has delivered breakthrough small aperture intraocular technology to address unmet needs in eye care,...
itsecuritywire.com
Forter Announces Acquisition Of Immue To Enhance Bot Detection Capabilities In Wake Of Rampant Attacks
Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the acquisition of Immue, a bot detection company based in Tel Aviv, Israel. Forter’s first acquisition will not only strengthen the company’s existing fraud management capabilities but add Immue’s domain-specific bot expertise. Bots are used by the most...
Herald-Journal
Artificial Intelligence Image Generators
AI tools can create new images, but who is the real artist?. Artificial intelligence systems are training themselves on a vast collection of digitized artworks to produce new images that can be conjured in seconds from a smartphone app. But some living artists and photographers are starting to fight back against the AI software companies creating images derived from their works. Two new lawsuits take aim at popular image-generating services such as Stable Diffusion for allegedly copying and processing millions of copyright-protected images without a license. The lawsuits mark the beginning of a backlash against a new generation of tools — some of them introduced just last year — that can generate new images or readable text on command.
aiexpress.io
Dell integrates more AI power into updated server portfolio
As demand for synthetic intelligence (AI) continues to develop, there’s a corresponding progress in demand for {hardware} that has been optimized for machine studying (ML) and AI workloads. It’s a possibility that Dell Technologies is trying to seize, with its new lineup of servers introduced immediately on the Dell...
fintechfutures.com
The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy
Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.
satnews.com
Northrop Grumman + AT&T + Fujitsu demo new 5G-powered open architecture capabilities to support joint force
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), AT&T and Fujitsu recently demonstrated 5G-enabled intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities in Northrop Grumman’s new 5G lab. The demonstration integrated radios with Northrop Grumman’s tactical data links, AT&T’s private 5G network and Fujitsu’s Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) to transmit ISR data and...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
MinXray, DUXS Program Take First-Ever Diagnostic Radiographs in Zero-Gravity
The Diagnostic Ultra-portable X-ray for Space (DUXS) program achieved liftoff late last year by successfully obtaining medical diagnostic radiographic images in zero-gravity (Zero-G) conditions – including a re-creation of one of the first X-ray images ever taken by Nobel Prize winner Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen. The purpose of this study was to prove successful X-ray imaging is possible in a zero-gravity environment and show that existing equipment is capable of producing diagnostic images in both zero-gravity and Low Earth Orbit (LEO).
