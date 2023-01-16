ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Washington Missourian

Mat Bulldogs drop dual at De Soto

The Bulldogs fell to the Dragons in the only reported score from Tuesday’s boys wrestling quad in De Soto. De Soto was able to outpoint St. Clair, 43-30. The Bulldogs were also scheduled to compete against Windsor and St. Pius X, but results from neither of those duals were reported as of print deadline.
DE SOTO, MO
Washington Missourian

Ft. Zumwalt West outraces Lady Jays

The aquatic Lady Jaguars were able to swim to a win at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Tuesday. Ft. Zumwalt West defeated Washington, 104-72, in a girls swimming dual.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Shamrocks rally to edge Blair Oaks, 46-45

Trailing by as much as 11 points, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks fought back to edge Blair Oaks Saturday in the 43rd Annual Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation game, 46-45. “It took a big run to close the gap,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “It was a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Girls Basketball — New Haven vs. Blair Oaks, Union Tournament

New Haven came back to edge Blair Oaks for the consolation title at the Union Girls Basketball Tournament Saturday, Jan. 14.
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Blue Jays rank third at 141 rumble, Olszowka wins title

Washington junior Casey Olszowka remains unbeaten on the season after adding another tournament title to his resume Saturday. Olszowka won the 157-pound weight class at Rockwood Summit’s annual 141 Rumble, helping the Blue Jays place third in the team standings with 138 points.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Heflin leaving WHS after seven seasons, returning home to Rolla

This upcoming fall football season will be one of homecoming for the now former Washington High School head football coach. Derick Helfin, after a seven-season tenure with the Blue Jays, was announced Thursday night as the new Head Coach for his alma mater, Rolla High School.
ROLLA, MO
Washington Missourian

Rolla knocks off Wildcats

Rolla’s Bulldogs took an early bite out of Union and never let go. Rolla (12-4) handed Union (9-5) its third consecutive loss Friday, 72-56.
ROLLA, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia girls finish seventh at MICDS

Scoring 105 points, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights finished seventh in last Saturday’s MICDS Invitational. “With five girls out of town, and another out sick, it was a small group, but they managed to get some great races in,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Super proud of Lucy Shaefer who PR’d in both her events. She is really coming along.”
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Link scores rumble crown for Pacific, team places eighth

Despite a few missing pieces to the puzzle, the Pacific wrestling Indians were able to make into the top 10 at the 141 Rumble. Pacific scored 102 points Saturday at Rockwood Summit’s annual tournament, ranking eighth.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Pacific pair procures third

A pair of third-place finishes resulted in 35 team points for the Pacific wrestling Lady Indians Friday. The Lady Indians placed 15th at the annual Sherri Lance Invitational, hosted by Rockwood Summit.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Major League Pickleball announces expansion team to play in St. Louis

St. Louis Shock will kick off its season later this month in Arizona. Starting next month, St. Louis and pickleball fans across Missouri will have a new team cheer for after Major League Pickleball officials announced Thursday that a professional pickleball team will call St. Louis home. "St. Louis is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union parks staff costs increase

The Union Parks and Recreation Department is forecasting large increases in seasonal staff costs due to state-imposed minimum wage increases. Missouri’s state minimum wage increased to $12 an hour in 2023, up 85 cents per hour from 2022.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Union Auditorium fitness classes can continue

An independent contractor will be permitted to keep teaching fitness classes rent-free at the Union City Auditorium but will have to limit the classes to more popular ones, according to a recommendation by the Union Park Advisory Board. In July, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann presented statistics to the park board...
UNION, MO

