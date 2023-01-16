Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
High Hill, Missouri's historic general store constructed in 1904 has supported community for over 100 yearsCJ CoombsHigh Hill, MO
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsAugusta, MO
Related
Washington Missourian
Lady Knights stop St. Clair for seventh place at Union
St. Francis Borgia managed to capture seventh place Saturday at the 43rd Union Girls Basketball Invitational. The Lady Knights (5-9) defeated St. Clair (2-11) to start the final day’s action.
Washington Missourian
Mat Bulldogs drop dual at De Soto
The Bulldogs fell to the Dragons in the only reported score from Tuesday’s boys wrestling quad in De Soto. De Soto was able to outpoint St. Clair, 43-30. The Bulldogs were also scheduled to compete against Windsor and St. Pius X, but results from neither of those duals were reported as of print deadline.
Washington Missourian
Ft. Zumwalt West outraces Lady Jays
The aquatic Lady Jaguars were able to swim to a win at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Tuesday. Ft. Zumwalt West defeated Washington, 104-72, in a girls swimming dual.
Washington Missourian
Lady Shamrocks rally to edge Blair Oaks, 46-45
Trailing by as much as 11 points, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks fought back to edge Blair Oaks Saturday in the 43rd Annual Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation game, 46-45. “It took a big run to close the gap,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “It was a...
Washington Missourian
Southern Boone stops Sullivan for third place at Union Tournament
Southern Boone County exploded over the final three quarters Saturday to claim the 43rd Union Girls Basketball Invitational third-place game hardware. The Lady Eagles (10-6) trailed Sullivan (4-8) through one quarter, 9-5.
Washington Missourian
Girls Basketball — New Haven vs. Blair Oaks, Union Tournament
New Haven came back to edge Blair Oaks for the consolation title at the Union Girls Basketball Tournament Saturday, Jan. 14. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Warrenton, Owensville defeat wrestling Knights in Monday tri-meet
After competing in last weekend’s junior varsity tournament in Owensville, the St. Francis Borgia wrestlers returned to Gasconade County Monday. Borgia’s boys fell to Owensville, 45-18, and to Warrenton, 71-12.
Washington Missourian
Blue Jays rank third at 141 rumble, Olszowka wins title
Washington junior Casey Olszowka remains unbeaten on the season after adding another tournament title to his resume Saturday. Olszowka won the 157-pound weight class at Rockwood Summit’s annual 141 Rumble, helping the Blue Jays place third in the team standings with 138 points.
Washington Missourian
Heflin leaving WHS after seven seasons, returning home to Rolla
This upcoming fall football season will be one of homecoming for the now former Washington High School head football coach. Derick Helfin, after a seven-season tenure with the Blue Jays, was announced Thursday night as the new Head Coach for his alma mater, Rolla High School.
Washington Missourian
Rolla knocks off Wildcats
Rolla’s Bulldogs took an early bite out of Union and never let go. Rolla (12-4) handed Union (9-5) its third consecutive loss Friday, 72-56.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays swim to fourth place at MICDS Invitational
The top finish of the day came in the final race for the Washington swimming Lady Jays. Washington finished with 195 points to rank fourth in the team standings at the MICDS Invitational Saturday.
Washington Missourian
Borgia girls finish seventh at MICDS
Scoring 105 points, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights finished seventh in last Saturday’s MICDS Invitational. “With five girls out of town, and another out sick, it was a small group, but they managed to get some great races in,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Super proud of Lucy Shaefer who PR’d in both her events. She is really coming along.”
Washington Missourian
Link scores rumble crown for Pacific, team places eighth
Despite a few missing pieces to the puzzle, the Pacific wrestling Indians were able to make into the top 10 at the 141 Rumble. Pacific scored 102 points Saturday at Rockwood Summit’s annual tournament, ranking eighth.
Washington Missourian
Pacific pair procures third
A pair of third-place finishes resulted in 35 team points for the Pacific wrestling Lady Indians Friday. The Lady Indians placed 15th at the annual Sherri Lance Invitational, hosted by Rockwood Summit.
Washington Missourian
Major League Pickleball announces expansion team to play in St. Louis
St. Louis Shock will kick off its season later this month in Arizona. Starting next month, St. Louis and pickleball fans across Missouri will have a new team cheer for after Major League Pickleball officials announced Thursday that a professional pickleball team will call St. Louis home. "St. Louis is...
Washington Missourian
Union parks staff costs increase
The Union Parks and Recreation Department is forecasting large increases in seasonal staff costs due to state-imposed minimum wage increases. Missouri’s state minimum wage increased to $12 an hour in 2023, up 85 cents per hour from 2022.
Washington Missourian
Union Auditorium fitness classes can continue
An independent contractor will be permitted to keep teaching fitness classes rent-free at the Union City Auditorium but will have to limit the classes to more popular ones, according to a recommendation by the Union Park Advisory Board. In July, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann presented statistics to the park board...
Comments / 0