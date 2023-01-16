One of the very unique features of the Rarible NFT marketplace is its ‘builder’ function that allows users to create custom digital storefronts to match their collections. Now, this popular feature is being rolled out to even more people as Rarible has announced that those who mint their assets on the Polygon blockchain can now get in on the action. Not only this but users can also list their assets they host on other marketplaces.

