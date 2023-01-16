Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Bryan, College Station ISDs accept $1 million donations for school safety efforts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station ISD’s have accepted donations of up to $2.5 million from a local family foundation. At board meetings Tuesday night, the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation presented each district with $1 million to go toward safety and security efforts, with the potential to reach $2.5 million for each district. Donald Adam has been involved in the community for decades and is currently the chairman and CEO of American Momentum Bank.
A local nonprofit organization is pledging millions for children's safety at school
BRYAN, Texas — Given the recent tragedies at schools, the need for proper safety and security for children is now at an all time high. Recently, a local family stepped up to help a nationwide concern: children's safety. The Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation are known donors in...
KBTX.com
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees recognizes A&M Agrilife Employees
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Active and Retired Federal Employees recognized two employees from A&M’s Agrilife Extension Services. Mary Marshall and Dr. Lynn White were presented with a Distinguished Service Member Certificate for their over 20 years of service. Mary Marshall worked in program development and Dr. Lynn...
College Station ISD addresses ongoing teacher shortage and retention rates
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — School funding, accountability for comprehensive testing, student safety are just some of the thoughts on the minds of educators as kids get back on the playground. As Texas enters their 88th Legislative Session, the College Station Independent School District board members set a number of...
KBTX.com
I Heart Bryan adds first-ever affiliation in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is launching its first-ever affiliation called ‘I Heart Hearne’. In a Facebook post on Monday, I Heart Bryan said the announcement came in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they take steps forward to continue to live his works and teachings.
Dallas Observer
Texas Brewery Did Not Violate Kyle Rittenhouse's First Amendment Rights, Censorship Activist Says
In an unsurprising development in this post-2020 world, Kyle Rittenhouse has become a genuine celebrity. In fact, he’s become a very specific sort of celebrity who transcends reality television and gossip sites and often lands on the front pages of news outlets. The 20-year-old from Illinois gained infamy when...
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
KBTX.com
Semi hauling large load causes damage in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling a large load pulled down several utility poles and powerlines on Sunday on Washington Avenue in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, several vehicles were damaged and power was knocked out to some Entergy customers.
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Playoffs are underway and while all eyes are on the weekend games, Texas awaits Monday night for the Dallas Cowboys to attempt to take down Tampa Bay led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, but someone in the Lone Star State got in the winning mood before the big game.
KBTX.com
Try this brunch burger to satisfy your mid-morning cravings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re not a big breakfast person, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends at Another Broken Egg Cafe by choosing one of their lunch items. Check out the Benedict Burger, made with a hand-pressed beef patty, grilled ham, over-medium fried egg, hollandaise and green onions on a brioche bun.
KBTX.com
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX they are continuing to investigate what’s being called a “large disturbance” that occurred Saturday night inside Urban Air Adventure Park on Briarcrest Drive. According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported around 7:15...
KBTX.com
College Station pastor to lead discussion of Dr. King book, “Strength to Love”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The book, “Strength to love” is filled with inspiring messages once spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and later this week, it will be a topic of discussion at the Lincoln Recreational Center. Pastor Dan de Leon of Friends Congregational Church in College...
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist reunites with College Station firefighters who saved his life after crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos County resident seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on Thanksgiving Eve in 2021 was recently reunited with the first responders who saved his life. Curtis Young was traveling down Texas Avenue near Brothers Boulevard and Deacon Drive shortly after having dinner with his family....
Bryan Police seek public's help in identifying Nov. 22 break-in suspect
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who reportedly broke into a building in the 2800 block of North Texas Avenue around 1 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. In the photo, the individual can be seen wearing a black ski mask and...
247Sports
Former A&M WR Caleb Chapman enters the NCAA Transfer Portal...again
Former Texas A&M wideout Caleb Chapman has entered the NCAA transfer portal for a second time in his career, leaving Oregon where he transferred to last spring. The 6-foot-5, 200 pound wideout saw time in nine games for the Ducks in 2022 but only caught one pass. Chapman started two...
KBTX.com
Over a hundred participate in the 27th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station community put on their walking shoes Monday morning and came out to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This was the first year the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom March returned in person following two years of being virtual. The local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has hosted the march for 27 years. They were originally inspired by a march in San Antonio.
KBTX.com
Arrest made in College Station shooting that sent teenager to hospital with leg injury
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left a teenager injured at a College Station apartment complex. J’lynne McClendon, 18, is in the Brazos County jail on several charges including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
Texas DPS: 22-year-old man killed after hitting deer in Grimes County
Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva, 22, of Cypress, had been driving northbound on State Highway 90, officials said.
