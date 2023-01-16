Local state legislators sworn in after voting to expand abortion rights, ban assault weapons

Read full article on original website
DWayne H.
4d ago
They voted on a bill before they were sworn in... Does that mean the vote is null and void because they weren't members of the legislature?
Reply
3
Gator Bait
4d ago
Great Job Illinois! Love living in a State that knows it's Values. Illinois House of Representatives demonstrated the fortitude to do what's Decent and Just. If you don't like it ... then by all means ... get the Hell out. Move to Florida. Good Bye.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Judge suspends Illinois’ assault weapon ban for those who filed lawsuit
CHICAGO — An judge has temporarily suspended Illinois’ assault weapon ban for the more than 800 people who filed the lawsuit against the state. Following the judge’s decision, Gov. JB Pritzker said the decision isn’t surprising. “Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to […]
WIFR
Pritzker issues statement on Illinois judge’s decision regarding assault weapons
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (CBS CHICAGO) - A judge in Effingham County has put a partial stop to the new state law banning assault-style weapons. The decision came after a lawsuit filed by a former Republican candidate for attorney general, Tom Devore. He said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued
(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.
police1.com
Ill. sheriff under fire for taking stance against enforcing state's firearms ban
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Some DuPage County Board members, local members of the General Assembly, area Democratic members of Congress and residents are speaking out against DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick's statement that he will not enforce the state's new assault weapons ban. Mendrick was unable to be reached...
After Emergency Hearing on Illinois Assault Weapons Ban, What's Next?
Just days after the Protect Illinois Communities Act took effect, the legislation that effectively bans assault weapons in Illinois is already facing a slew of legal challenges. An emergency hearing surrounding the legislation was held in a Circuit Court in downstate Effingham County Wednesday morning, with hundreds of plaintiffs seeking...
wjol.com
SNAP Benefits To Drop In March
SNAP benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half of the states across the country have already ended their SNAP emergency allotments ahead of the federal change, while Illinois will sustain benefits through February. With the end of emergency benefits, SNAP participants will see benefits reduced anywhere from 95 to 250-dollars per person per month.
Tom DeVore on why Illinois’ assault weapons ban is unconstitutional
Thomas DeVore, an attorney at Silver Lake Group, Ltd, joins John Williams (filling-in for Lisa Dent) to explain why he thinks the state’s ban on assault weapons is unlawful and exempts some members of law enforcement. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items
Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
Illinois quick hits: Lawsuits filed challenging gun ban; 'disturbing trend' in on-the-job police deaths
Lawsuits filed challenging Illinois new gun ban The Illinois State Rifle Association filed its challenge to Illinois’ gun ban and registry late Tuesday evening. ISRA’s lawsuit is in the federal courts’ southern district of Illinois. Two separate state-level lawsuits were filed Tuesday, one in Crawford County and the other in Effingham County. The Effingham County case from attorney Thomas DeVore has an emergency hearing set for today. ...
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban
(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
Legislation giving mandatory paid leave to all Illinois employees ready for governor
(The Center Square) – A bill headed to the governor's desk that gives paid leave to all Illinois workers is being criticized for hurting small businesses around the state. The “Paid Leave for All Workers Act” guarantees up to 40 hours of paid leave per year for all employees. Under terms of the legislation, full- and part-time workers can earn up to one week’s worth of paid time off per year.
foxillinois.com
Illinois Attorney General responds to sheriffs who won't enforce the gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — After Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law last week, local sheriffs and counties have said they won’t be enforcing it. Now, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said if they won’t do their jobs, other people will. The new law...
khqa.com
18 Illinois correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance,' hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Ill. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
WAND TV
Tom DeVore files lawsuit against assault weapons ban, seeks immediate restraining order
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) — Former Illinois Attorney General candidate Thomas DeVore filed a lawsuit in Effingham County against Governor Pritzker, State Senate President Harmon, Illinois House Speaker Welch, and Attorney General Raoul in response to the assault weapons ban signed last week. Full copies of the Complaints and Motions...
Chronicle
Washington Sheriffs Association Denounces Governor’s Gun Control Agenda
The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud.
fox32chicago.com
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois stations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers: Circle K will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating Illinois stations. The deal applies between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. The company said it is looking to give consumers some relief after the holiday spending season. You...
Central Illinois opposition mounts against proposed CO2 pipeline
(The Center Square) – Opposition is mounting among farmers and other residents in central Illinois who are concerned about the Texas corporation Navigator’s proposal to build a 1,300-mile steel pipeline to transport highly pressurized, compressed CO2 across their counties. The pipeline would be 20 inches wide and be...
New Map Reveals Which 80 Illinois Counties Defy State’s Assault Weapons Ban
The state of Illinois has recently enacted a ban on assault weapons, but it seems that enforcement of this ban may be a challenge. According to a recent report, sheriffs in 80 counties in Illinois have stated that they will not enforce the state's ban on assault weapons. This is a significant portion of the state and highlights the deep divisions that exist on the issue of gun control.
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 8