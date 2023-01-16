ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MI

threeriversmi.org

Michigan Housing Energy-Efficiency Program (MSHDA)

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) will administer the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency Program (MI-HOPE) through its network of local nonprofit agencies and government agencies starting November 1, 2022. The City of Three Rivers has been selected to receive a grant totaling, $150,000 from the Michigan State Housing...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WNDU

Infant-formula plant Abbott under DOJ investigation for plant operations

STURGIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Sturgis-based infant-formula plant Abbott Laboratories is facing a criminal investigation after its shutdown last year contributed to a national shortage. Abbott is responsible for making popular powdered-infant formulas like Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare, which were recalled at the time of the contamination. A spokesperson for Abbott...
STURGIS, MI
WWMTCw

South Haven Area Emergency Services upgrade rescue equipment with $5,000 grant

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES, is getting an equipment upgrade. SHAES received a New Covert Generating Facility grant worth $5,000, according to SHAES firefighter and paramedic Zachary Kenreich. Michigan employment: Michigan jobless rate remained stable in December, DTMB says. The New Covert Generating...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory

Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
OTSEGO, MI
WWMTCw

Kent County 11th grader wins 2023 State of the State art contest

LANSING, Mich. — A Forest Hills Northern High School student was crowned the winner of Michigan's 2023 State of the State art contest Friday, according to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

$765,000 in renovations needed for Saugatuck Township Hall

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Building renovations that will cost $765,000 are expected to begin in February on Saugatuck Township Hall. Township Manager Daniel DeFranco, said few improvements have been made since 1992, and there is a long list of required updates to the facility. West Michigan: Community to provide input...
SAUGATUCK, MI
WWMTCw

Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition and YWCA Kalamazoo is expected to offer a free training day of reflection and learning. The training is scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fetzer Center on Western Michigan University’s Campus, according to a Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition spokesperson.
KALAMAZOO, MI
greatlakesecho.org

EPA wins settlement in Elkhart, Indiana, pollution suit

Flexsteel Industries has agreed to settle a toxic pollution lawsuit by paying $9.8 million to clean up its former furniture manufacturing site in Elkhart, Indiana. The agreement finalized in December resolves a suit against Flexsteel Industries for groundwater contamination at the Lane Street industrial site and also requires the company to reimburse the Environmental Protection Agency for some past expenses in responding to the contamination.
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Fire alarm pulled due to HVAC issue at Loy Norrix High School

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple police cruisers and firetrucks were on scene at Loy Norrix High School on Wednesday. The huge police presence was due to someone pulling a fire alarm because of an HVAC issue, according to Jay Shatara, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Sports: Family members allowed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Three arrested in Calhoun County after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet

MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three men who thought they were meeting up with 14-year-old children were arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday. WOOD TV-8 reports the 27-year-old Battle Creek man, a 49-year-old Portage man and a 33-year old man from Ghana who is living in Jackson were all arrested when they arrived at a location in Marshall.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

