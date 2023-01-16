Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
threeriversmi.org
Michigan Housing Energy-Efficiency Program (MSHDA)
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) will administer the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency Program (MI-HOPE) through its network of local nonprofit agencies and government agencies starting November 1, 2022. The City of Three Rivers has been selected to receive a grant totaling, $150,000 from the Michigan State Housing...
wtvbam.com
Two BCSD Sergeants ready to retire, two road patrol deputies promoted to replace them
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Two veteran Branch County Sheriff Department sergeants are getting ready to retire. Sheriff John Pollock told the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday that Sergeants Frank Barker and Mike Gatke will soon be leaving the department. That means the department...
WNDU
Infant-formula plant Abbott under DOJ investigation for plant operations
STURGIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Sturgis-based infant-formula plant Abbott Laboratories is facing a criminal investigation after its shutdown last year contributed to a national shortage. Abbott is responsible for making popular powdered-infant formulas like Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare, which were recalled at the time of the contamination. A spokesperson for Abbott...
WWMTCw
South Haven Area Emergency Services upgrade rescue equipment with $5,000 grant
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services, or SHAES, is getting an equipment upgrade. SHAES received a New Covert Generating Facility grant worth $5,000, according to SHAES firefighter and paramedic Zachary Kenreich. Michigan employment: Michigan jobless rate remained stable in December, DTMB says. The New Covert Generating...
WWMTCw
Bus driver shortage at South Haven Public Schools affecting daily routes, athletics
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A West Michigan school district canceled class on Tuesday, and the lack of bus drivers is blamed for it. Constantine Public Schools canceled school on Tuesday because they're dealing with a bus driver shortage. School officials said too many drivers called out sick that day.
WWMTCw
$15,000 hiring bonus offered to new recruits by Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety hopes a new incentive will solve an old problem. KDPS announced on Thursday a hefty signing bonus of $15,000 for all current police officers and firefighters who are willing leave their current jobs and come to Kalamazoo. In December: Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory
Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
WWMTCw
Kent County 11th grader wins 2023 State of the State art contest
LANSING, Mich. — A Forest Hills Northern High School student was crowned the winner of Michigan's 2023 State of the State art contest Friday, according to Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II. “We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic...
WWMTCw
$765,000 in renovations needed for Saugatuck Township Hall
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Building renovations that will cost $765,000 are expected to begin in February on Saugatuck Township Hall. Township Manager Daniel DeFranco, said few improvements have been made since 1992, and there is a long list of required updates to the facility. West Michigan: Community to provide input...
WWMTCw
Hear from anti-human trafficking experts at Kalamazoo educational event
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition and YWCA Kalamazoo is expected to offer a free training day of reflection and learning. The training is scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fetzer Center on Western Michigan University’s Campus, according to a Kalamazoo Area Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition spokesperson.
greatlakesecho.org
EPA wins settlement in Elkhart, Indiana, pollution suit
Flexsteel Industries has agreed to settle a toxic pollution lawsuit by paying $9.8 million to clean up its former furniture manufacturing site in Elkhart, Indiana. The agreement finalized in December resolves a suit against Flexsteel Industries for groundwater contamination at the Lane Street industrial site and also requires the company to reimburse the Environmental Protection Agency for some past expenses in responding to the contamination.
abc57.com
Buchanan City Police Department investigating multiple breaking-and-entering vehicle reports
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Police have been investigating numerous breaking-and-entering vehicle reports throughout the city of Buchanan over the past few days, according to the Buchanan City Police Department. Police encourage Buchanan residents to lock their vehicles overnight and to report any instances of breaking-and-entering that occur. They also ask that...
Vandals Break Nearly 100 Windows At Aspiring Van Buren County Brewery
An up-and-coming brewery in West Michigan now faces a major setback as vandals have damaged hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment at their Gobles, MI taproom. I'm sure the irony of their name choice is not lost on them, the owners of DirtBag Brewing Company shared the devastating news on social media saying,
WWMTCw
Fire alarm pulled due to HVAC issue at Loy Norrix High School
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple police cruisers and firetrucks were on scene at Loy Norrix High School on Wednesday. The huge police presence was due to someone pulling a fire alarm because of an HVAC issue, according to Jay Shatara, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety spokesperson. Sports: Family members allowed...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating theft of charity box
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two men in relation to the theft of a charity box at a local business, according to deputies. The men are known to frequent the Goshen area, deputies said. If you have any...
WWMTCw
Technology helped dispatch centers keep in touch with 911 callers during outage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dispatch centers had to quickly utilize a backup system when people across the state were left stranded without an operating 911 line. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, a network problem at some Michigan 911 centers made it challenging for some to reach emergency service for hours. However,...
wkzo.com
Three arrested in Calhoun County after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three men who thought they were meeting up with 14-year-old children were arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday. WOOD TV-8 reports the 27-year-old Battle Creek man, a 49-year-old Portage man and a 33-year old man from Ghana who is living in Jackson were all arrested when they arrived at a location in Marshall.
Water shut-offs planned as Battle Creek crews update hydrants, valves
As crews replaced fire hydrants and valves around the city, water shut-offs are planned for four areas on Thursday and Friday.
WWMTCw
Gobles Brewing Company set to open in summer of 2023 vandalized
GOBLES, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has three lead suspects regarding vandalism that took place at a new brewing company that was set to open summer of 2023. Ryan Long, the owner of Dirtbag Brewing Company, was on his way to work at the property Thursday...
