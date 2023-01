1. Student in custody after bringing handgun to CMS. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Cleveland Middle School administrators were told a gun had been brought to school the previous day, administrators then notified the school resource officers stationed at CMS by Cleveland police department, who verified there was no immediate threat. They took the student into custody, and is being held at the Bradley County Juvenile Detention Center after being charged with carrying weapons on school property.

CLEVELAND, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO