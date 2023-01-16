Read full article on original website
Klondike Dog Derby in Excelsior
Visit Excelsior as thirty teams of sled dogs and their mushers race through a 40 mile course from Downtown Excelsior throughout Lake Minnetonka. The 2023 Klondike Dog Derby is a free family friendly event. Events are located in Downtown Excelsior and the Lake Minnetonka Area February 3rd and 4th. With...
2023 Minneapolis Boat Show – Coupon Code to SAVE 25%
The 2023 Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show is happening January 19-22. Go early and save on your tickets with our coupon code!. It’s never too early to start dreaming about spring! One popular event that happens every year to turn our minds to spring is the Discover Boating Minneapolis Boat Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center, this year from January 19 – 22.
