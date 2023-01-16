Love is a representative of actions both partners enormous effort into at the beginning of a relationship before relinquishing into old habits and attitudes. The relationship is always blissful and meets with tolerance from both partners a lot at the start. Each turning a blind eye to mistakes and faults from each other, carried away by overwhelming emotions and hoping it would get better. Most times, likes and dislikes are better stated before going into a relationship. This will enable each partner to measure compatibility with each other and determine if they would be willing or not change. Boundaries should never be set on selfish reasons or interests of an individual or wanting to relegate or confine one’s partner to themselves. Each individual possesses different criteria of personal boundaries based on society, parental training or influence, and peer pressure.

15 HOURS AGO