wrestleview.com
AEW star and former WWE and IMPACT star welcome their first child
AEW star Shawn Spears and his wife Cassie Lee welcomed their first child earlier this week. The couple revealed the birth on Instagram, which you can check out below:. Lee is formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, and Spears is formerly known as Tye Dillinger in WWE. The couple were married in August 2019. They in August of last year they were expecting their first child together.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Preview: Contract Signing and more!
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FOX and emanate from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -Contract Signing with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens....
wrestleview.com
Update on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s status for WWE WrestleMania 39
According to F4WOnline, unless Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson changes his mind in the next few days, he has indicated that he will not have time to get into the kind of shape he feels he needs to be in for a main event match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It was also said that Johnson has kept the door open for something in the future.
wrestleview.com
Update on Logan Paul’s status with WWE
According to a report from Fightful Select WWE is hoping that Logan Paul will be able to appear at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. Paul is currently signed to a multi-match contract with WWE that will keep him with the company through the end of 2023. It is also being said by Fightful Select, there’s been speculation on his future with WWE after he was caught up in a scam pertaining to his CryptoZoo project. Fightful Select also further notes the word going around now is that Paul’s crypto scamming “in no way has factored into WWE’s decision to use him.”
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Results – 1/18/23 (All-Atlantic Title Match, TNT Title Match)
Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. A graphic honoring the late Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) kicks off Dynamite. All-Atlantic Title – Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jay Lethal. The bell rings and we are under way. Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh are walking in between the crowd and sit between the fans.
wrestleview.com
Two major independent promotions contracts with WWE come to an end
PROGRESS Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling have announced their contracts with WWE are done. According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is discontinuing independent wrestling content on the WWE Network. PROGRESS also announced it is returning to the United States in March as part of WrestleMania Weekend in Los...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Results – 1/19/23 (Fallout From Hard To Kill, Former WWE Superstar and Former WCW star both debut)
IMPACT results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Tonight’s episode is in memory of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. New Knockouts World Champion Mickie James Kicks Off IMPACT!. After defeating Jordynne Grace to become new Knockouts World Champion in the epic conclusion to The Last...
wrestleview.com
Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life SPOILER results (Taped 1/18/23)
Below are the spoilers from ROH Jay Briscoe tribute special that was taped Wednesday after Dynamite and Rampage, at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. The tribute special with air on ROH HonorClub free, as well as the ROH YouTube Channel for free. The ring apron, graphics and turnbuckles...
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Viewership And Key Demo Down This Week
According to showbuzzdaily, Monday’s WWE Raw drew an average 1.489 million viewers on the USA Network. This number is down from last week’s 1.693 million viewers. The show drew a 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating Raw had last week.
wrestleview.com
Two top stars turn heel during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
Saraya and Toni Storm turned heel during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The turn happened at the finish of Storm vs. Willow Nightingale, as Saraya distracted Willow, which then allowed Storm to roll her up using the tights to get the three count. Post Match, Saraya attacked Willow, with Storm then stomping on Willow. Ruby Soho came down to the ring to make the save. As Saraya and Storm left the ringside area, Saraya mocked Willow by acting like she was crying.
