According to a report from Fightful Select WWE is hoping that Logan Paul will be able to appear at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. Paul is currently signed to a multi-match contract with WWE that will keep him with the company through the end of 2023. It is also being said by Fightful Select, there’s been speculation on his future with WWE after he was caught up in a scam pertaining to his CryptoZoo project. Fightful Select also further notes the word going around now is that Paul’s crypto scamming “in no way has factored into WWE’s decision to use him.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO