BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For the second time this season, first-year Laura Reigle has been named Patriot League Rookie of the Week, announced by the league on Tuesday evening. The Hilton, N.Y. native, who broke a school record in her first collegiate meet, continues to shine in her first year at Lehigh. Reigle won the pole vault for the second time this season at Lehigh's Angry Birds Invitational last Saturday. The first-year won the event with a height of 3.65m.

