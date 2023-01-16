Read full article on original website
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny shares heartfelt message upon leaving program
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny had the tough task of replacing a fan favorite in Rodrigo Blankenship. Podlesny handled that challenge admirably, and as he sets his sights on what’s next, he shared his thoughts on his time as a Bulldog. Podlesny shared a message on social media on Friday...
College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023
The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
5-star Trentyn Flowers talks about why Louisville is on his short list
The University of Louisville basketball program has had a rough go of it on the court this season, the first under Kenny Payne. But while the current Cardinals try to find a couple more wins, Payne and his staff have been working the recruiting ranks for some future talent. The staff has really been focused on a handful of elite Class of 2024 prospects.
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
What traits does Nebraska assistant coach EJ Barthel look for in a running back?
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down the qualities he looks for in his running backs.
NFL Divisional Round Picks: Giants At Eagles
Brady Quinn and Pete Prisco join Tommy Tran to share their picks for the Divisional Round matchup between the Giants and Eagles.
Four-star guard Juke Harris names his top six
After naming his top 12 schools at the end of October, top-50 junior Juke Harris announced that he is down to a list of six schools. Kansas, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech all made the cut for the 6-foot-4 junior out of Salisbury (N.C.). "Every team made...
5-star CB Cormani McClain commits to Deion Sanders and Colorado
For a second straight recruiting cycle, Deion Sanders has reeled in 247Sports' No. 1 ranked cornerback. In 2022, it was Travis Hunter. In 2023, it's five-star Cormani McClain. In a private ceremony Thursday in Lakeland, McClain told 247Sports' Carl Reed he committed to Colorado. "I play DB and Coach Prime...
2024 Arizona tight end prospect Dillon Hipp has six early recruiting favorites
Dillon Hipp has already picked up 22 scholarship offers. The 2024 tight end prospect from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain is not ready to officially trim his list of suitors yet, but six of those programs have made a strong early impression. "It's just incredible to be in this position, to...
Heupel checks on five-star QB target
With National Signing Day less than two weeks away, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and his staff have continued to cover plenty of ground on the road, primarily checking on some of their top targets in the 2024 class while also handing out some new scholarship offers along the way. On Thursday, Heupel was in North Carolina to visit a school that's the home of one of the Vols' top quarterback targets.
RB Caziah Holmes believes he'll make big impact on FSU in 2023
TALLAHASSEE -- Some of Florida State's newcomers spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Penn State transfer running back Caziah Holmes was among the group to talk. Holmes transferred to FSU last semester and spent the season practicing with the Seminoles as he was forced to redshirt. Holmes spoke on his relationship with running backs coach David Johnson, his running style, and what he learned about the team in his time with them last season. Holmes added that FSU's rushing success was 'amazing' this past season and he's pictured himself having a large impact next season. See below for the full interview and a few select quotes follow:
Harbaugh got Michigan back on track with five-star QB Jadyn Davis
Last fall Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day quarterback Jadyn Davis juggled the task of leading a championship team with being one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the.
2024 four-star guard KJ Greene updates the latest in his recruitment
Kyle 'KJ' Greene had himself a big Saturday night as he poured in 25-points and tallied three assists on his way to a win over Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne at Flyin to the Hoop. With his standout play, the 6-foot-1 guard out of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy said his recruitment...
Georgia football wide receivers have Bryan McClendon excited about 2023 season
On Wednesday, wide receiver AD Mitchell made the decision to enter the transfer portal. The departure came following the second-straight campaign that Georgia went most of the season without the player expected to be its No. 1 wideout. It was also the second year in a row that the Dawgs were able to ultimately win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Mitchell, like George Pickens in the previous season, came into 2022 expected to be the star wideout following his big touchdown catch in the CFP title win over Alabama. But Mitchell would finish sixth on the team with only nine receptions and seventh in receiving yards, playing in only six games. Dominick Blaylock, who finished fifth among Georgia wide receivers with 15 receptions, also entered the portal this week.
Darius Miles unaware of initial statement, hires Tuscaloosa firm
Former Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles was unaware of a statement made on his behalf Sunday and will now be represented by Turner Law Group of Tuscaloosa. Miles was one of two men charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting on The Strip on Sunday. Earlier this...
UCLA's 2023 Football Schedule Released
On Wednesday, the Pac-12 released UCLA's 2023 football schedule. 9/2: Coastal Carolina (home) 9/9: at San Diego State (road) 9/16: North Carolina Central (home) 10/7: Washington State (home) 10/14: at Oregon State (road) 10/21: at Stanford (road) 10/28: Colorado (home) 11/4: at Arizona (road) 11/11: Arizona State (home) 11/18: at...
Former FSU WR Malik McClain announces his transfer destination
Former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain has announced on Wednesday that he'll transfer to Penn State. McClain entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on January 11. He was quickly targeted by multiple programs. According to Lions247, McClain took an official visit to Penn State over the weekend following a Saturday official visit at South Carolina. He also fielded interest from Arkansas.
New Fresno State QB Jayden Mandal begins Bulldog journey early
Thursday marks the first day of instruction in the spring semester at Fresno State. There are 85 returning Bulldogs from the 108-man Mountain West Championship roster of 2022 now back on campus, plus a handful of new transfers and junior college prospects continuing their college journey. But one new Bulldog will be taking in his very first day of college classes - quarterback Jayden Mandal.
