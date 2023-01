Slight Risk of Severe Storms for Wednesday (Storm Prediction Center)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday afternoon. Gusty winds are the primary culprits although tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Water Vapor Image of Wednesday's Storm System

The storm system responsible for this forecast was pounding California late Monday afternoon with heavy rain, snow and high winds.

Forecast Rain Amounts for Wednesday

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Midday Wednesday Forecast

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast