Houston, TX

Family Dollar store clerk shot by 1 of 3 robbery suspects in N. Houston, police said

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

A store clerk is expected to be OK after being shot by a robbery suspect in north Houston, police said.

North Belt officers received a call on Monday at about 8:54 p.m. of a robbery at a Family Dollar in the 11000 block of Airline Drive.

According to HPD, a hold-up alarm was set off after three suspects came in and held up the store with the clerk inside.

The clerk was shot in the lower leg, and the three suspects fled on foot, police said.

It is unclear if there were any customers inside the store.

The store was operating regular business hours at the time.

An investigation is underway to determine if anything was taken , HPD said.

Tommy Espinoza
3d ago

I worked at the Family Dollar for almost 10 years on CE King as a store manager me and my staff got robbed at gunpoint almost 12 times COMPANY DOESN'T CARE PERIOD.

ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
