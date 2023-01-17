Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR RogersSeattle, WA
Residential Movers in Seattle, WAAll Service MovingSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
Feedback sought on West Seattle High School plan for parking-lot portables
The presentation notes that the 30-space reduction would be from an already-reduced number – zoning requires 238 spaces, almost 50 more than what’s currently provided. The city says they’re taking comments through February 17 – email Nelson.Pesigan@seattle.gov or send postal mail to Nelson Penigan, Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, PO Box 94649, Seattle, WA 98124-4649.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Thursday
Mostly cloudy, high in the mid-40s. (Wednesday’s high was 46, two degrees below what’s normal for that date.) –Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses and down drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. -The...
westseattleblog.com
Beach walk, games, cakes, coffee benefit, new open mic, more for your West Seattle Friday!
(Photo by David Hutchinson) BEVERAGE BENEFIT: Go to Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) today and tell them you’re there to support the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA, and 20 percent of the proceeds will be donated. Open until 5 pm!. SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in...
westseattleblog.com
Alki Community Council and more for your West Seattle Thursday
(Harlequin Duck, photographed by Cindy Roberts) WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome, weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com for location. THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UPS: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Bai Tong on Wheels food truck will be visiting. HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB:...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday notes
6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, January 18th. –Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses for repairs – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. -The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. -WSF’s Triangle Route...
westseattleblog.com
VOLUNTEER ON THE BEACH: Naturalist program now recruiting
As a beach naturalist, you’ll learn more about Puget Sound beaches and their inhabitants—and the things we can all do to help protect them. • Receive training from March through May, then spend three or more days educating beach visitors on low-tide days from June to August. •...
westseattleblog.com
Morgan Community Association, music, trivia, more for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday
(Cormorant drying its wings – photo by Stewart L.) Reminders of what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. NETWORKING: Women entrepreneurs/business owners are invited to Structured & Co.‘s online networking event at noon – tickets/info here. PET-FOOD DRIVE DATE...
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Want to be a Seattle Urban Nature Guide?
Earlier this week, we noted that recruiting is happening now for Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists. Another volunteer education program is looking for more people, too – they asked us to share this announcement for anyone interested in becoming a Seattle Urban Nature (SUN) Guide:. Looking for a great way...
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Why Seattle city races won’t use ranked-choice voting this year, though voters said yes to it last fall
With four Seattle City Councilmembers not planning to run for reelection so far, this year’s primary campaigning is likely to be lively. That could mean long lists of candidates from which to choose – in 2015, for example, the first time district councilmembers were elected, nine people were on the ballot here in District 1. In 2021, 15 people ran for mayor.
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2023: Majority of district-elected councilmembers won’t run for reelection
West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold started a trend with her announcement last month that she’s not running for a third term. Since then, three more of the council’s seven district-elected members have announced they’re not running for reelection either: Debora Juarez (the council’s current president), Alex Pedersen, and today, Kshama Sawant (the council’s longest-serving member). In our district (1), so far two people have registered campaign intentions with the city and state, Preston Anderson and AnnaLisa LaFayette; neither has listed a website nor made an official announcement so far. Formal filing week with King County Elections is still four months away – May 15-19. The primary is on August 1.
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Bail set for hate-crime suspects; ID-theft charges in eluding case after stolen mail, FBI vest, more found
We have followups on two West Seattle cases first reported by police via SPD Blotter last week:. BAIL SET FOR HATE-CRIME SUSPECTS: New information on these two arrests reported over the weekend comes from documents we obtained from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office after bail/probable-cause hearings. The SPDB post said that what started as a fight between neighbors ended with the arrests of two people for investigation of burglary, assault, and hate crimes. Here’s what the newly obtained documents – containing the police report’s full narrative – say happened:
westseattleblog.com
SPORTS: Home victories tonight for both local high schools’ girls teams
With just a few weeks to go in the regular season for high-school basketball, both local girls’ varsity teams have winning records, including home victories tonight. We visited both gyms:. At Chief Sealth International High School, the Seahawks triumphed over Rainier Beach, 44-33. Sealth is now 9-4 on the...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Charges in hate crime, gunfire cases
Charges are now filed in two cases on which we reported previously:. HATE-CRIME, BURGLARY CHARGES: On Tuesday we followed up on the weekend arrests of a husband and wife accused of attacking, threatening, and using racial slurs against a neighbor in his own apartment. Today the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against the two. 38-year-old Rosalyn J. Gearhart and 40-year-old Joshua J. Kramer are each charged with one count of residential burglary and one count of hate crime, in which the court documents allege they “maliciously and intentionally and because of their perception of the color and race of (the victim), did cause physical injury to (him).” These court documents include the same narrative we summarized extensively in Tuesday’s report, with the added detail that the victim’s “5-year-old daughter was inside the apartment during the entire incident, witnessing the assault.” The charging papers say Kramer “has out of state convictions for felony-level assault and terroristic threats” while Gearhart has no known criminal record. Both remain in jail, her bail set at $15,000, his at $50,000.
Comments / 0