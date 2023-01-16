Read full article on original website
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Vikings, Jefferson Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
During sermon at Ebenezer, Biden says Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden made a historical pilgrimage Sunday to “America's freedom church” to mark Martin Luther King's birthday, saying democracy was at a perilous moment and that the civil rights leader's life and legacy "show us the way and we should pay attention.”. As the...
The Jewish Press
Biden’s Rejects MLK’s Legacy
We refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt. We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of opportunity of this nation. And so we’ve come to cash this check, which will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the security of justice (…) I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have A Dream” Speech.
Biden visit underscores MLK's legacy and Atlanta's prominence on the global stage
Blue skies and sunshine greeted Air Force One at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport this morning while a cloud of classified documents dominated discussions on the Sunday TV talk shows. After President Joe Biden's motorcade made its way to the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Atlanta pulpit from which civil rights leader...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Joe Biden Plans To Dump Kamala Harris As Vice Presidential Candidate In 2024 Election, She 'Doesn't Seem To Have The Right Stuff': Source
Though reigning POTUS Joe Biden has yet to formally announce whether he’ll throw his hat in the ring for re-election come 2024, it seems he’s already made one major decision surrounding his theoretical campaign — dropping Vice President Kamala Harris off of his ticket. Pinning his domestic policy shortcomings and historically mediocre poll performances on his reigning Veep, 46 is purportedly ready to give Harris the axe, claiming she “doesn't seem to have the right stuff,” per one insider close with the Commander-in-Chief."Joe's also looking ahead," spilled the source, noting that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Joy Reid gets pushback on MSNBC show for comparing Marjorie Greene to Jefferson Davis
MSNBC's Joy Reid compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to former Confederate President Jefferson Davis during her Wednesday evening show.
Kamala Harris Styles Navy Suit With Pussy-bow Blouse to Welcome Golden State Warriors to White House
Kamala Harris is putting her game face on. The vice president spoke at the Tuesday ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors basketball team, making it their first visit to the White House in almost five years. The team paid a visit to the White House a day after its win against the Washington Wizards. For the occasion, Harris donned a navy blue suit.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
‘This is really frightening’: 9/11 survivor condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appointment to homeland security committee
A 9/11 survivor has condemned the appointment of Majorie Taylor Greene to a key House security committee – pointing out the Republican congresswoman long denied the attacks happened and instead peddled wild conspiracy theories.Republicans said the Georgia congresswoman, who two years ago was stripped of committee assignments by Democrats after she spread QAnon conspiracies and falsely questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, would join the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee.The committee has typically played a key role in acting as a safeguard on matters of national security, and the appointment of Ms Greene was widely seen as her...
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
Trump walks away when questioned about Jan. 6 at New Year's Eve party: report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump hosted a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, where he briefly spoke to the media. According...
Twitter Goes in on Biden Looking Lost at Black Church During MLK Day Service in Atlanta
Twitter had a time roasting President Biden for looking stiff and lost during the praise and worship service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday. Biden shared a sermon at the historical Atlanta church on Sunday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day. Biden became the first sitting President to give a sermon at the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once served as lead pastor, NPR reported.
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
Live Coverage: President Biden honors Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta
President Joe Biden is delivering remarks during Sunday’s service at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church to celebrate the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. >> Watch a live stream of President Biden’s address below. This marks the President’s first trip to Georgia since last January. The...
"This is a moment of choice," Biden says in a sermon that echoes the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King.
The visit by Biden occurred as more and more details about his handling of secret materials after leaving the vice presidency began to emerge. As more and more sensitive documents were discovered at Biden's home and old private office, the White House came under fire for its handling of the situation. The inquiry into the secret materials uncovered at the two Biden-related sites has been turned over to a special counsel designated by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Fugees' Pras Michel plans subpoenas for Obama and Trump
Defense lawyer says the hip-hop artist wants the two former presidents to testify at his trial on foreign-agent and campaign-finance charges.
Trump Releases What He Plans to Do if He Wins 2024 Election
If reelected, the former president promises to take action on China, content moderation on social media platforms and the border.
Trump to be joined by Graham, McMaster at January SC event: AP
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump will be joined by two high-profile South Carolina supporters — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster — at his first public 2024 presidential campaign event in the early voting state later this month. Trump will be at the...
