Minneapolis, MN

The Jewish Press

Biden’s Rejects MLK’s Legacy

We refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt. We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of opportunity of this nation. And so we’ve come to cash this check, which will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the security of justice (…) I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have A Dream” Speech.
OK! Magazine

Joe Biden Plans To Dump Kamala Harris As Vice Presidential Candidate In 2024 Election, She 'Doesn't Seem To Have The Right Stuff': Source

Though reigning POTUS Joe Biden has yet to formally announce whether he’ll throw his hat in the ring for re-election come 2024, it seems he’s already made one major decision surrounding his theoretical campaign — dropping Vice President Kamala Harris off of his ticket. Pinning his domestic policy shortcomings and historically mediocre poll performances on his reigning Veep, 46 is purportedly ready to give Harris the axe, claiming she “doesn't seem to have the right stuff,” per one insider close with the Commander-in-Chief."Joe's also looking ahead," spilled the source, noting that "if he wins the next election cycle, his running...
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
The Independent

‘This is really frightening’: 9/11 survivor condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s appointment to homeland security committee

A 9/11 survivor has condemned the appointment of Majorie Taylor Greene to a key House security committee – pointing out the Republican congresswoman long denied the attacks happened and instead peddled wild conspiracy theories.Republicans said the Georgia congresswoman, who two years ago was stripped of committee assignments by Democrats after she spread QAnon conspiracies and falsely questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election, would join the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee.The committee has typically played a key role in acting as a safeguard on matters of national security, and the appointment of Ms Greene was widely seen as her...
GEORGIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Twitter Goes in on Biden Looking Lost at Black Church During MLK Day Service in Atlanta

Twitter had a time roasting President Biden for looking stiff and lost during the praise and worship service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday. Biden shared a sermon at the historical Atlanta church on Sunday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day. Biden became the first sitting President to give a sermon at the church where Martin Luther King Jr. once served as lead pastor, NPR reported.
ATLANTA, GA
Sherif Saad

"This is a moment of choice," Biden says in a sermon that echoes the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King.

The visit by Biden occurred as more and more details about his handling of secret materials after leaving the vice presidency began to emerge. As more and more sensitive documents were discovered at Biden's home and old private office, the White House came under fire for its handling of the situation. The inquiry into the secret materials uncovered at the two Biden-related sites has been turned over to a special counsel designated by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

