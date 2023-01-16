Read full article on original website
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Reece Museum hosting ‘Southern Fiction’
“Southern Fiction,” an exhibition of photographs by East Tennessee State University photography professor Tema Stauffer, is now open to the public at the Reece Museum. The exhibition is on display through March 1. A reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5-7 p.m. The museum will also be open for special weekend hours on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Public Library to host exhibit and events with artist Katie Murphy
The Johnson City Public Library is hosting “Place Holding,” an exhibit featuring the expressive figurative paintings of Johnson City artist Katie Murphy. Murphy’s artwork will be displayed in the library’s Galleria though March 3.
Kingsport Times-News
7 Brew Coffee hosts building drop and donates $2,000 to West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department
7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain originating in Rogers, Ark., dropped its first location in Johnson City on Wednesday. The company held a building drop to showcase the new location at 1910 N. Roan Street, during which the building was lifted through the air by a crane before landing at its final destination. 7 Brew also donated $2,000 to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department during the event.
Kingsport Times-News
Sponsor your own goat for Kingsport public art display
KINGSPORT — A herd of uniquely painted goats will soon be “frolicking” across the Model City, providing residents and visitors a unique display of colorful public art. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. They will be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts.
7 Brew announces second Johnson City location at former Ruby Tuesday’s
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A coffee chain planning to expand into the Tri-Cities announced Wednesday that it is opening another Johnson City location. 7 Brew had already announced plans to open a coffee stand at the site of the former Toys R Us on North Roan Street. The company also announced plans to open […]
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre to present “On Golden Pond”
JONESBOROUGH — To begin the 2023 year, the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present the classic drama “On Golden Pond,” Jan. 20-Feb. 5. Written by Ernest Thompson, the show will be performed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.
wjhl.com
Breakfast With Daytime: Rheatown Country Store & Deli
For our very first Breakfast With Daytime, Chris takes us for a visit to Rheatown Country Store & Deli in Greene County, for great food, fun, and folks at this wonderful local business!. For more information call 423-257-5784.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man charged with negligent firearm discharge
On Tuesday, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Remington C. Tritt of Johnson City, on charges related to a negligent firearm discharge. At 12:04 a.m., officers responded to 24 Regency Square in reference to a shots fired call, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Tritt at his apartment.
Kingsport Times-News
$750,000 state grant goes to Lonesome Pine Technology Park site
WISE — Development of a new site in the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park will see a $750,000 boost in progress. The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program grant — one of 22 grants totaling $90 million — will go toward development of the Elam Farm site at the western end of the park, Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin said Tuesday.
The Tomahawk
Savannah man plans to ride ‘68 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s
Most folks have bucket lists, but Travis Dean has a personal mission. And his mission is much wilder than what’s on most folks’ bucket lists. The Savannah, Tennessee resident will ride a 1968 120 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport mayor believes BMA will help fund drug recovery center
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members questioned two recovery court judges repeatedly Tuesday night about a pending nine-county, inpatient drug rehabilitation center. However, Mayor Pat Shull said he believes the board next month will give the project up to $1.1 million of the city’s Baby Doe...
Kingsport Times-News
Newspapers go-to source of information in Kingsport, survey shows
KINGSPORT — A recent survey conducted by the city shows the majority of Kingsport’s residents consider the local newspaper their go-to source of information. Of those who responded, 32.6% said they get their news from the newspaper.
wjhl.com
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit
Boone PD: Man on tractor tried to hit pedestrians, leads police on pursuit.
Kingsport Times-News
Roan Mountain Winter Naturalist Rally will take place on Feb. 11.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The 15th Annual Friends of Roan Mountain Winter Naturalists’ Rally will be held at Roan Mountain State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s rally features presentations by four naturalists discussing various topics of Roan Mountain animals and plants during the morning and a choice of four different naturalist hikes during the afternoon.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Commission expresses thanks for help during frigid Christmas
ELIZABETHTON — In the first meeting of the Carter County Commission since last month’s extremely cold weather, Mayor Patty Woodby presented a plaque to express appreciation to Harmony Free Will Baptist Church for opening a warming station. Woodby said the church provided shelter, food and fellowship during the period when sub-zero temperatures struck the community.
DOJ: 7 charged in conspiracy to bring drugs into East Tenn. & Southwest Va.
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in an operation to bring heroin and methamphetamine into East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), states that following people were charged and arrested after the four-count indictment was returned: […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol man charged with attempted murder
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Micah Neil Turner, of Bristol, Tennessee, on Jan. 6 and charged him with attempted second degree murder. On Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:21 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call at 1740 Nathaniel Drive, Johnson City, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject lying on the pavement with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Sullivan County murder suspect captured after crash in Johnson City
The search for a murder suspect wanted out of Sullivan County, Tennessee ended Thursday afternoon when the named suspect crashed an SUV in Johnson City. Sullivan County authorities had just released information about a vehicle obtained by Donald Harry Britt, 32, while eluding officers for several hours. The SUV that fit that description flipped while darting in and out of traffic on West Market Street, according to an eyewitness, just after 12 p.m. SCSO spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt issued a statement confirming Britt’s capture just minutes after the wreck.
Kingsport Times-News
Tickets on sale for Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner
KINGSPORT — Tickets are now on sale for the Kingsport Chamber’s 76th Annual Dinner on Friday, Feb. 3 and will, for the 11th time, feature Party on the Moon, the No. 1 party band in the nation. The event will be held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Courtroom Security Committee reports safety concerns in Church Hill
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Courtroom Security Committee will submit a report to the full county commission at its next meeting on Monday expressing safety concerns about the Church Hill courtroom and recommending funding for metal detectors. The committee, which met on Tuesday, discussed the purpose of the panel,...
