Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Avenging the Holocaust
“My name is Shosanna Dreyfus,” declares the protagonist of Inglourious Basterds as she prepares to incinerate a Paris cinema full of Nazi officers, “and this is the face of Jewish vengeance!” The popular 2009 Quentin Tarantino alt-historical film gave vent not only to a general punch-a-Nazi ethos but to the particular desire of many Jews who saw their families perish in the Shoah to exact revenge against the evil perpetrators.
What Would Have Happened If Britain Lost the Battle of Britain in World War II?
The Battle of Britain was one of the most crucial moments during World War II, fought between the British Air Force (BAF) and the Nazi Germany Air Force. It is also called the Air Battle for England because it was the first military campaign in which purely air forces were used. Historians often refer to it as the turning point of the wars and say that the world would have been much different if Britain had lost the battle in 1940.
The Jewish Press
The Jewish Exile To Mauritius
The story of the deportation of tens of thousands of Jews during the Shoah to various remote and often hostile countries around the world is both generally unknown to the public and an understudied area of Holocaust studies, which are invariably Eurocentric. This is the all-but- forgotten story of the 3,500 Jews who, after escaping Hitler and arriving in Eretz Yisrael, were exiled by the British and imprisoned on the island of Mauritius, a remote British colony in the Indian Ocean east of Madagascar.
German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has become one of Ukraine’s leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia’s invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step — generating impatience among allies. Berlin’s perceived foot-dragging, most recently on...
Russia-Ukraine war live: both sides ‘massing significant forces’ in Zaporizhzhia
UK Ministry of Defence says heavy fighting continues but much of Ukraine war is in a state of deadlock
Germany's education advantage over European peers at risk - IW Study
BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Germany is well positioned in education levels when compared with its European peers, but a study conducted by the IW economic institute showed that this privileged position could be at risk.
Turkey cancels Swedish defence minister visit after protest permit
ISTANBUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that a planned visit by his Swedish counterpart to Ankara has been cancelled after Swedish authorities granted permission for protests in Stockholm.
Newport Buzz
11TH HOUR RACING TEAM CLAIMS SECOND PLACE FOR LEG 1 OF THE OCEAN RACE
11th Hour Racing Team finishes the 2,401 nautical mile Leg 1 of The Ocean Race 2022-23 in second place behind Team Holcim-PRB, just 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 46 seconds ahead. A brutal leg with sustained damage to the boats across the fleet, the team had to carry out several repairs onboard as wind speeds topped 50 knots [58 miles or 92 kilometers]
msn.com
25 Cities With the Best Public Transportation, Ranked
It goes without saying that it’s much easier to enjoy a city when you can easily get around it. That's why the best tourism cities boast superb public transit systems — publicly subsidized networks of trains, subways, buses and boats that can quickly and cheaply get you where you want to go.
I renovated an old van & now make thousands renting it out to holidaymakers
A WOMAN has revealed how she transformed an old van into a moneymaking holiday home. Leah Whitfield, 34, bought a 2013 Vauxhall Movano in 2022 after she fell in love with life on the open road one year earlier. The PR and Communications manager for adventure travel company G adventures...
Famous Cities That Came Back After Being Destroyed
The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the entire world. In New York City, where one in eight deaths from the virus in the United States occurred in the first few months after it was first detected in the country, was among the cities most affected. There are reports of residents fleeing New York, […]
Comments / 0