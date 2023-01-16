ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kslnewsradio.com

Proposed change to conversion therapy law concerns LGBTQ+ advocates

SALT LAKE CITY– A proposed bill would change the definition of conversion therapy for doctors and practitioners in Utah. But some equality groups say it would open the door for the practice to be legal again. A bill to to ban conversion therapy—practice used to try to change sexual...
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
890kdxu.com

Transgender Youth Bills To Face Hearings in Utah Legislature

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Utah Legislature is beginning hearings on bills targeting several controversial transgender youth-related issues. The Senate's Health and Human Services Committee is set to discuss a bill that would block gender-affirming youth surgeries and deny hormone treatment to those under 18. Another bill coming before the committee would ban name or gender changes on Utah birth certificates for anyone under 18. A third bill set for discussion today would keep students from using names or gender designations other than those on their birth certificates unless they have their parent's permission. Equality Utah has said it plans to fight all three bills.
castlecountryradio.com

Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required

As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
a-z-animals.com

Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?

SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
utahnow.online

Lt. Governor to announce declaration renewing January as ‘Parents Empowered Month’ in Utah

Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson will unveil a Parents Empowered Month declaration at a news conference tomorrow, January 18, 2023. Governor Spencer Cox’s declaration honors Parents Empowered’s work to keep kids alcohol-free so they grow up with healthy brains and reach their full potential. Joining the lieutenant governor will be Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, and other community leaders and underage drinking prevention advocates.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
saltlakemagazine.com

Let Your New Utah Flag Fly

There was nothing wrong with Utah’s old state flag. We’d call it “serviceable,” but lawmakers thought it was time for a glow-up. The Utah State Flag Task Force received 7,000 flag designs and 44,000 public comments before selecting the final design (top). The new Utah flag features a mountain landscape, beehive and star to represent Utah’s eight Tribal Nations. The Utah State Legislature will vote on whether to adopt the final flag design during the 2023 General Session.
kvnutalk

New American Task Force to convene in Cache County on Jan. 24 – Cache Valley Daily

CACHE COUNTY – Members of the state’s New Americans Task Force will convene in Logan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That meeting is part of a statewide effort to develop a comprehensive strategy to maximize New Americans’ economic opportunities, social integration and civic potential in an effort to build a robust economy and a community of belonging, according to County Executive David Zook, a member of the task force.
kjzz.com

Utah lawmakers to consider resolution that would move date to celebrate Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A resolution proposed by a Utah lawmaker encourages communities in the state to celebrate Halloween on the same day of the week each year. Bill sponsor Sen. Kirk Cullimore proposed that rather than celebrate the holiday on Oct. 31, which could fall on any day of the week, trick-or-treating should be recognized on the last Friday in October.
890kdxu.com

Are These REALLY The Most Desired Professions In Southern Utah????

If there are no rules, stipulations or anything holding you back...... It gets your wheels spinnin' doesn't it? I thought about it for a long time. I just kept thinking about all the things I want to do, not how I would be something different. I would take my family on vacations all over the world. So what would I need to do to be able to do that? Make more money. A lot more. The other thing I kept thinking about is what kind of older person I want to be. I am a lot like Cat Country 107.3 & 94.9 listener, Danny Gray who wants to be the "Get off my lawn" guy.
