Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Proposed change to conversion therapy law concerns LGBTQ+ advocates
SALT LAKE CITY– A proposed bill would change the definition of conversion therapy for doctors and practitioners in Utah. But some equality groups say it would open the door for the practice to be legal again. A bill to to ban conversion therapy—practice used to try to change sexual...
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
890kdxu.com
Transgender Youth Bills To Face Hearings in Utah Legislature
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Utah Legislature is beginning hearings on bills targeting several controversial transgender youth-related issues. The Senate's Health and Human Services Committee is set to discuss a bill that would block gender-affirming youth surgeries and deny hormone treatment to those under 18. Another bill coming before the committee would ban name or gender changes on Utah birth certificates for anyone under 18. A third bill set for discussion today would keep students from using names or gender designations other than those on their birth certificates unless they have their parent's permission. Equality Utah has said it plans to fight all three bills.
Opinion: What Sen. Mike Lee thinks about Utah’s new state flag proposal
The current Utah flag is in violation of the five elements of a good flag design. Sen. Lee points out how the proposed new design solves these problems.
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
Opinion: Utah lawmakers can’t let the misinformed sway their votes
Last year, a mob of conspiracy minded people killed a bill that would have made Utah’s digital license program safer. Lawmakers shouldn’t let that happen again.
kjzz.com
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
castlecountryradio.com
Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required
As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
a-z-animals.com
Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine
Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?
SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
utahnow.online
Lt. Governor to announce declaration renewing January as ‘Parents Empowered Month’ in Utah
Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson will unveil a Parents Empowered Month declaration at a news conference tomorrow, January 18, 2023. Governor Spencer Cox’s declaration honors Parents Empowered’s work to keep kids alcohol-free so they grow up with healthy brains and reach their full potential. Joining the lieutenant governor will be Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, and other community leaders and underage drinking prevention advocates.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
saltlakemagazine.com
Let Your New Utah Flag Fly
There was nothing wrong with Utah’s old state flag. We’d call it “serviceable,” but lawmakers thought it was time for a glow-up. The Utah State Flag Task Force received 7,000 flag designs and 44,000 public comments before selecting the final design (top). The new Utah flag features a mountain landscape, beehive and star to represent Utah’s eight Tribal Nations. The Utah State Legislature will vote on whether to adopt the final flag design during the 2023 General Session.
Gephardt Daily
Utah Tech University offers free, limited-time noncredit courses to prepare Utahns for workforce
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Tech University announced Wednesday it will expand its Learn & Work Program to offer free access, via Pluralsight, to over 7,000 noncredit-bearing courses, certification paths, labs and skill assessments this semester. The free program ends June 30 of this...
kvnutalk
New American Task Force to convene in Cache County on Jan. 24 – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – Members of the state’s New Americans Task Force will convene in Logan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That meeting is part of a statewide effort to develop a comprehensive strategy to maximize New Americans’ economic opportunities, social integration and civic potential in an effort to build a robust economy and a community of belonging, according to County Executive David Zook, a member of the task force.
kjzz.com
Utah lawmakers to consider resolution that would move date to celebrate Halloween
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A resolution proposed by a Utah lawmaker encourages communities in the state to celebrate Halloween on the same day of the week each year. Bill sponsor Sen. Kirk Cullimore proposed that rather than celebrate the holiday on Oct. 31, which could fall on any day of the week, trick-or-treating should be recognized on the last Friday in October.
890kdxu.com
Are These REALLY The Most Desired Professions In Southern Utah????
If there are no rules, stipulations or anything holding you back...... It gets your wheels spinnin' doesn't it? I thought about it for a long time. I just kept thinking about all the things I want to do, not how I would be something different. I would take my family on vacations all over the world. So what would I need to do to be able to do that? Make more money. A lot more. The other thing I kept thinking about is what kind of older person I want to be. I am a lot like Cat Country 107.3 & 94.9 listener, Danny Gray who wants to be the "Get off my lawn" guy.
UTA cuts back to just 10 zero fare days in February
Following the success of last year's Free Fare February, the Utah Transit Authority announced it will cut back the number of zero fare days next month to just 10 days.
usu.edu
State Climate Officer Explains the Winter Snow Surge and What it Means for Utah's Water Future
LOGAN, Utah — As the popular holiday song goes, many Utahns were dreaming of a White Christmas. Mother nature seemed all too happy to oblige this season, with that dream turning into a nightmare at times with icy road conditions, power outages and several feet of snow needing to be shoveled.
Utah surgeon, others accused of destroying vaccines, giving fake shots to children
A Utah plastic surgeon, his neighbor, and two others are facing charges in connection with allegations that they gave people fake vaccination cards and destroyed government-provided COVID-19 vaccinations.
Comments / 0