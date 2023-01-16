ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Alaska

Alaska is home to some of the most diverse and abundant wildlife in the world. In Alaska, you’ll find all sorts of creatures, from fish to mammals to reptiles to birds. However, it is the bears who are at the top of the food chain in the state. The state is home to about 70 percent of all North American brown bears and most of the grizzly bears. In addition to that, black bears and Kodiak bears live in the area as well. Because there are so many bears in this area, it comes as no surprise that some of the largest bears have been caught here. Are you curious to find out about the largest bear ever caught in Alaska?
ALASKA STATE
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
msn.com

Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men

Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
NEVADA STATE
105.5 The Fan

VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146

CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown

Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
UTAH STATE
Devo

The oldest man on Earth tells the reason for his good health

The Guinness encyclopedia of Records confirmed that Juan Vicente is the oldest living person on the planet. oldest man IN WORLDPhoto byPhoto by guinnessworldrecords. Juan Vicente Perez turned the age of 112 and 253 days, as of 4 February 2022. Thus Juan Vicente Perez became the oldest person on Earth.
Whiskey Riff

Video Of Roe Deer With Face Completely Frozen Over Goes Viral

Much of the United States and Canada just spent last weekend enduring bitter cold, buckets of snow and high winds. A number of states saw below zero temperatures, with some approaching record lows. And while us humans are braving the elements, it’s hard out there for animals too. Food...
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
Field & Stream

5 of the Biggest Wild Hogs Ever Taken by Hunters

America’s pig problem is primarily one of overabundance. The estimated 6 million hogs running wild in 35 U.S. states are prodigious breeders with few natural predators and an ability to adapt to a wide range of conditions—the classic definition of an invasive species. Threatening property, domestic livestock, wildlife and, in some cases, people, feral swine have overwhelmed efforts by game and agriculture departments—and hunters—to reduce their numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
One Green Planet

Orphaned Polar Bear Cub Captured and Brought to Alaska Zoo in Rare Decision

A wild polar bear cub was captured and moved to Alaska Zoo in a rare decision that officials said was the best course of action. Wildlife officials saw the cub roaming around the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska alone and witnessed how comfortable the bear was around humans. According to a press release from U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the decision to move the cub to a zoo was made by polar bear program biologists and an Alaska Zoo veterinarian who feared for the welfare of the cub.
ALASKA STATE

