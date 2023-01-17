Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Where was Joe Burrow born? 7 facts about the star Bengals quarterback
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become a household name across the country. From his play on the field to his iconic wardrobe, football fans can't get enough of him. But what else do we know about the local legend? ...
Comments / 0