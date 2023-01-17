India’s government has approved plans to promote the use of RuPay debit cards and mobile payments on its national Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments network. Banks will be financially incentivised to promote point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce transactions using RuPay debit cards and the BHIM payments app through to the end of the financial year 2022-23, with ₹2,600 crore ($318.4 million) earmarked for the scheme. BHIM is an Indian mobile payment app developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that operates on the UPI.

