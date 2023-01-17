Read full article on original website
fintechfutures.com
Oracle Flexcube core banking system gains new takers
Oracle FS has announced its latest quarterly results and new takers of its flagship Flexcube core banking system. The banking tech vendor says it signed licence fees of $27.5 million during the quarter with customers in 19 countries. In India – the home of Flexcube – Aavas Financiers, which specialises...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 20 January 2023
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Temenos in leadership shake-up as CEO and chairman step down. Core banking tech heavyweight Temenos is searching for a new chief executive officer (CEO) following the resignation of Max Chuard, a 20-year Temenos veteran and its most recent CEO.
fintechfutures.com
Goldman Sachs loses $3bn over three years on platform solutions business
US banking heavyweight Goldman Sachs’ platform solutions unit has reportedly lost $3 billion over nearly three years. Reuters reports the firm outlined a pre-tax loss for the unit, which includes its transaction banking, credit card and fintech businesses, of $1.2 billion for the first nine months of 2022. This follows a $1.05 billion loss in 2021 and $783 million the year before.
fintechfutures.com
Belgium’s oldest private bank Nagelmackers in digital revamp with Objectway
Banque Nagelmackers, a Belgium-based private bank and wealth manager, is implementing a new private client wealth management platform, supplied by wealthtech vendor Objectway, for its advisory, discretionary, and execution-only offering. The solution, built on Objectway Suite (a front-end platform for client servicing and portfolio management), “will help Nagelmackers to accelerate...
fintechfutures.com
State Bank of Pakistan names five successful digital bank applicants
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s central bank and regulator, has issued no objection certificates (NOC) to five applicants for establishing digital banks. Easy Paisa DB, a joint venture of Telenor Pakistan and Alipay;. Hugo Bank, by Getz Bros, Atlas Consolidated, and M&P Pakistan;. KT Bank, by Kuda...
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures Jobs: Is procrastination killing your work ethic?
Do you sometimes vow to respond to a work email or complete a tricky task that’s been lingering on your to-do list but find yourself pushing it further down your priorities?. Do you sometimes lose chunks of your day browsing social media or going down a Wikipedia rabbit hole instead of doing the work you’re being paid to do?
fintechfutures.com
Get recognition at this year’s Banking Tech Awards USA
The Banking Tech Awards USA is a premier event that recognises and celebrates the most innovative and impactful technology solutions in the banking and financial services industry and the individuals and teams within it. 2022 was the first year of the Banking Tech Awards USA – it was such a...
fintechfutures.com
LendingClub to cut 225 jobs as interest rate rises impact loan demand
Digital lending platform LendingClub is to lay off 225 employees – 14% of its headcount – citing the detrimental impact of recent interest rate hikes on the demand for loans. LendingClub is due to publish its Q4 results later this month, with Reuters reporting the company expects revenue...
fintechfutures.com
US DoJ charges crypto exchange founder over alleged illicit fund transfers
The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has arrested and charged the founder and majority owner of crypto exchange Bitzlato, Anatoly Legkodymov, over his alleged operation of a “money transmitting business that transported and transmitted illicit funds and that failed to meet US regulatory safeguards, including anti-money laundering requirements”.
fintechfutures.com
Alipay partners Splitit for ‘pay after delivery’ offering
Alipay has partnered with Splitit Payments, a white-label service that allows merchant customers to pay in instalments, to provide a “pay after delivery” option for AliExpress shoppers. The service is initially going to launch in Germany, France and Spain, with plans to expand into other international markets. With...
fintechfutures.com
Indian government set to spend $320m to boost adoption of digital payments
India’s government has approved plans to promote the use of RuPay debit cards and mobile payments on its national Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments network. Banks will be financially incentivised to promote point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce transactions using RuPay debit cards and the BHIM payments app through to the end of the financial year 2022-23, with ₹2,600 crore ($318.4 million) earmarked for the scheme. BHIM is an Indian mobile payment app developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that operates on the UPI.
fintechfutures.com
Abacus Group snaps up cybersecurity firms Gotham Security and GoVanguard
Abacus Group, an IT services provider for alternative investment firms, has acquired cybersecurity company Gotham Security along with its parent company, GoVanguard, for an undisclosed sum. The new business will be known as Gotham Security and will be a subsidiary of Abacus Group but will continue to operate independently. Gotham...
These grocery items saw the largest price drop last month
Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions. Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops. […]
