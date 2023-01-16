“Southern Fiction,” an exhibition of photographs by East Tennessee State University photography professor Tema Stauffer, is open to the public at the Reece Museum. The exhibition is on display through March 1. A reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5-7 p.m. The museum will also be open for special weekend hours on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

