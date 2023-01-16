Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Reece Museum hosting ‘Southern Fiction’
“Southern Fiction,” an exhibition of photographs by East Tennessee State University photography professor Tema Stauffer, is open to the public at the Reece Museum. The exhibition is on display through March 1. A reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5-7 p.m. The museum will also be open for special weekend hours on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Symphony of the Mountains hosts Isotone concert
KINGSPORT — The Symphony of the Mountains will present “Isotone: A Collision of Science and Music,” which will include performances by a small ensemble and a celebration of Eastman Chemical Co. next month. The concert will take place at the Renaissance Center Theater on Saturday, Feb. 4...
Johnson City Press
7 Brew Coffee hosts building drop and donates $2,000 to West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department
7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain originating in Rogers, Ark., dropped its first location in Johnson City on Wednesday. The company held a building drop to showcase the new location at 1910 N. Roan St., during which the building was lifted through the air by a crane before landing at its final destination. 7 Brew also donated $2,000 to the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department during the event.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Public Library to host exhibit and events with artist Katie Murphy
The Johnson City Public Library is hosting “Place Holding,” an exhibit featuring the expressive figurative paintings of Johnson City artist Katie Murphy. Murphy’s artwork will be displayed in the library’s Galleria though March 3.
Johnson City Press
Sponsor your own "goat" in painted public art display across Kingsport
A herd of uniquely painted goats will soon be “frolicking” across the Model City, providing residents and visitors a unique display of colorful, public art. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is sending out a request for sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. These goats will be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts.
7 Brew announces second Johnson City location at former Ruby Tuesday’s
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A coffee chain planning to expand into the Tri-Cities announced Wednesday that it is opening another Johnson City location. 7 Brew had already announced plans to open a coffee stand at the site of the former Toys R Us on North Roan Street. The company also announced plans to open […]
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 18
Jan. 18, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Sentinel reported, “Rev. Geroge T. Chandler has returned from Johnson City, where he assisted in a successful revival.”. The Knoxville Sentinel is now published as the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Johnson City did not have a daily newspaper in...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Stone Drive Chick-fil-A set to reopen Jan. 26
KINGSPORT — Attention Chick-fil-A fans: Your nearly six-month wait to get a chicken sandwich and waffle fries fix in the Model City may come to an end next week. Sixty-five new service jobs also are on the way.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre to present 'On Golden Pond'
To begin the 2023 year, the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present the classic drama “On Golden Pond,” Jan. 20-Feb. 5. Written by Ernest Thompson, the show will be performed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.
wjhl.com
Breakfast With Daytime: Rheatown Country Store & Deli
For our very first Breakfast With Daytime, Chris takes us for a visit to Rheatown Country Store & Deli in Greene County, for great food, fun, and folks at this wonderful local business!. For more information call 423-257-5784.
Johnson City Press
Newspapers go-to source of information in Kingsport, survey shows
A recent survey conducted by the city of Kingsport shows the majority of the Model City still gets its news from the local newspaper. According to the survey, 32.6% of those who responded said they get their source of news from the newspaper.
Kingsport Times-News
$750,000 state grant goes to Lonesome Pine Technology Park site
WISE — Development of a new site in the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park will see a $750,000 boost in progress. The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program grant — one of 22 grants totaling $90 million — will go toward development of the Elam Farm site at the western end of the park, Wise County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Brian Falin said Tuesday.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City man charged with negligent firearm discharge
On Tuesday, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Remington C. Tritt of Johnson City, on charges related to a negligent firearm discharge. At 12:04 a.m., officers responded to 24 Regency Square in reference to a shots fired call, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Tritt at his apartment.
The Tomahawk
Savannah man plans to ride ‘68 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s
Most folks have bucket lists, but Travis Dean has a personal mission. And his mission is much wilder than what’s on most folks’ bucket lists. The Savannah, Tennessee resident will ride a 1968 120 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Johnson City Press
Roan Mountain Winter Naturalist Rally will take place on Feb. 11.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The 15th Annual Friends of Roan Mountain Winter Naturalists’ Rally will be held at Roan Mountain State Park on Saturday, Feb. 11. This year’s rally features presentations by four naturalists discussing various topics of Roan Mountain animals and plants during the morning and a choice of four different naturalist hikes during the afternoon.
Johnson City Press
Fifth grader wins Johnson City Schools' districtwide spelling bee
On Wednesday, a fifth grader from South Side Elementary School was named the district champion of the Johnson City Schools Spelling Bee, which was held at Liberty Bell Middle School’s Little Theater. In addition to the fact that Johnson City Schools have not held a districtwide spelling bee since...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Mayor believes BMA will help fund drug recovery center
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen members may have questioned two recovery court judges repeatedly Tuesday night about a pending nine-county, inpatient drug rehabilitation center. However, Mayor Pat Shull said that he believes the board next month will give the project up to $1.1 million of the...
Johnson City Press
Tickets on sale for Kingsport Chamber Annual Dinner
KINGSPORT — Tickets are now on sale for the Kingsport Chamber's 76th Annual Dinner on Friday, Feb. 3 and will, for the 11th time, feature Party on the Moon, the No. 1 party band in the nation. The event will be held at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort &...
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Courtroom Security Committee reports safety concerns in Church Hill
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Courtroom Security Committee will submit a report to the full county commission at its next meeting on Monday expressing safety concerns about the Church Hill courtroom and recommending funding for metal detectors. The committee, which met on Tuesday, discussed the purpose of the panel,...
DOJ: 7 charged in conspiracy to bring drugs into East Tenn. & Southwest Va.
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in an operation to bring heroin and methamphetamine into East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), states that following people were charged and arrested after the four-count indictment was returned: […]
