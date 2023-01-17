Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
How the Philadelphia Flyers sabotaged their own Pride Night
What do the Philadelphia Flyers think about hosting Pride Night?. We’ll start with the canned answer, submitted to Daily Faceoff Tuesday evening in a statement reacting to the news that defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a Pride jersey during the pre-game warmup on the grounds of his Russian Orthodox religious beliefs.
markerzone.com
IVAN PROVOROV EXPLAINS HIS DECISION NOT TO WEAR A PRIDE JERSEY IN WARMUPS
Ivan Provorov skipped warmups on Tuesday night's Pride Night for the Philadelphia Flyers, and the criticism has been severe. Provorov explained his reasoning for opting out, citing his personal religious beliefs:. Provorov's teammate Scott Laughton had the following to say on the subject:. "I know Provy spoke. I know Torts...
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments
Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...
markerzone.com
RANGERS' MIKA ZIBANEJAD RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING BACKLASH OVER SALE OF SWEDISH HOCKEY TEAM
The purchase of a hockey team in Mike Zibanejad's home country of Sweden has led to a lot of 'upset and very unpleasant' messages for the NHL star, and he's looking to set the record straight. Zibanejad is part owner of Brödernas, a popular burger chain in Sweden. On Wednesday,...
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
Warriors Reportedly Interested In Celtics Player
According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard.
Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74
Legendary Boston Celtics figure Chris Ford has died this week. The Celtics released a statement on Wednesday announcing the death of Ford at the age of 74. The team also shared a statement from Ford’s family. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the family statement read.... The post Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"I just laughed about it" — When DeMar DeRozan was mistaken for a trespasser at Air Canada Centre
The security personnel asked DeMar DeRozan if he was an employee.
Popculture
NHL Broadcaster Undergoes Brain Surgery, Returns to Booth Just Days Later
NHL broadcaster Pete Weber returned to work on Jan. 14, just days after he underwent successful brain surgery. Weber, 71, is the legendary radio broadcaster for the Nashville Predators and he was back at Bridgestone Arena for the Predators' game against the Buffalo Sabres. He had the surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Dr. Dario J. Englot and Dr. Richard A. Pierce helped him feel the best he has felt in months.
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Mailbag: Trade Targets, Pastrnak, Lysell & More
As the Boston Bruins begin the second half of the season, they are sporting the league’s best record at 34-5-4, good enough for 72 points. However, as good as they have played, there could be some room for improvement to the roster ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.
Florida governor makes major move against sports league
The National Hockey League is at the forefront of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ war on “woke.” The NHL recently studied its workforce and revealed a majority of its employees to be straight white males. In an effort to fix that, the NHL launched the “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative. As part of that initiative, the Read more... The post Florida governor makes major move against sports league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
markerzone.com
WILD REPORTEDLY HAVE SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN TWO-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION FROM VANCOUVER
Last weekend, it was reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman that the Tampa Bay Lightning were interested in bringing back two-time Stanley Cup champion Luke Schenn before March 3rd's trade deadline. But now another suitor has emerged for the heaving hitting blue liner. According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, the...
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star Slugger
Following the injury to Trevor Story that will keep him sidelined for multiple months due to surgery, The Boston Red Sox needed to make a move to help their middle infield. As a result, the Boston Red Sox made a signing that should help their team.
markerzone.com
MATTHEW TKACHUK RESPONDS TO MATHESON'S DIRTY HIT ON ERIC STAAL
Thursday's tilt between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers devolved into madness rather quickly, and it started with this play from Mike Matheson:. Matheson didn't receive any penalty for that hit but probably should have. That was textbook interference, Eric Staal went to the locker room and never returned.
MLive.com
Tigers finalize 2023 coaching staff by adding catching coach
The Detroit Tigers have finalized their 2023 coaching staff, adding Tim Federowicz as a catching coach. Federowicz, 35, played in 163 big-league games for six teams over parts of eight seasons. The journeyman backup spent most of his career at Triple-A, logging over 2,000 plate appearances in 10 seasons at the level.
NHL
Sorokin Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Ilya Sorokin is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will join Islanders forward Brock Nelson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida on February 3 and 4. The Islanders goaltender is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote.
markerzone.com
MIC'D UP PAT MAROON APOLOGIZES TO EVANDER KANE FOR ACCIDENTALLY SLICING HIS ARM OPEN
Evander Kane made his return to NHL action on Tuesday for the first time since his gruesome laceration suffered on November 8th. His second game back was fittingly against the Tampa Bay Lightning, who was the opponent on that fateful evening. One storyline ahead of time was how the clash...
Comments / 0