Yardbarker

How the Philadelphia Flyers sabotaged their own Pride Night

What do the Philadelphia Flyers think about hosting Pride Night?. We’ll start with the canned answer, submitted to Daily Faceoff Tuesday evening in a statement reacting to the news that defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a Pride jersey during the pre-game warmup on the grounds of his Russian Orthodox religious beliefs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

IVAN PROVOROV EXPLAINS HIS DECISION NOT TO WEAR A PRIDE JERSEY IN WARMUPS

Ivan Provorov skipped warmups on Tuesday night's Pride Night for the Philadelphia Flyers, and the criticism has been severe. Provorov explained his reasoning for opting out, citing his personal religious beliefs:. Provorov's teammate Scott Laughton had the following to say on the subject:. "I know Provy spoke. I know Torts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
The Spun

NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74

Legendary Boston Celtics figure Chris Ford has died this week. The Celtics released a statement on Wednesday announcing the death of Ford at the age of 74. The team also shared a statement from Ford’s family. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the family statement read.... The post Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

NHL Broadcaster Undergoes Brain Surgery, Returns to Booth Just Days Later

NHL broadcaster Pete Weber returned to work on Jan. 14, just days after he underwent successful brain surgery. Weber, 71, is the legendary radio broadcaster for the Nashville Predators and he was back at Bridgestone Arena for the Predators' game against the Buffalo Sabres. He had the surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Dr. Dario J. Englot and Dr. Richard A. Pierce helped him feel the best he has felt in months.
NASHVILLE, TN
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Mailbag: Trade Targets, Pastrnak, Lysell & More

As the Boston Bruins begin the second half of the season, they are sporting the league’s best record at 34-5-4, good enough for 72 points. However, as good as they have played, there could be some room for improvement to the roster ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Florida governor makes major move against sports league

The National Hockey League is at the forefront of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ war on “woke.” The NHL recently studied its workforce and revealed a majority of its employees to be straight white males. In an effort to fix that, the NHL launched the “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative. As part of that initiative, the Read more... The post Florida governor makes major move against sports league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyHomers

Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star Slugger

Following the injury to Trevor Story that will keep him sidelined for multiple months due to surgery, The Boston Red Sox needed to make a move to help their middle infield. As a result, the Boston Red Sox made a signing that should help their team.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

MATTHEW TKACHUK RESPONDS TO MATHESON'S DIRTY HIT ON ERIC STAAL

Thursday's tilt between the Montreal Canadiens and the Florida Panthers devolved into madness rather quickly, and it started with this play from Mike Matheson:. Matheson didn't receive any penalty for that hit but probably should have. That was textbook interference, Eric Staal went to the locker room and never returned.
MLive.com

Tigers finalize 2023 coaching staff by adding catching coach

The Detroit Tigers have finalized their 2023 coaching staff, adding Tim Federowicz as a catching coach. Federowicz, 35, played in 163 big-league games for six teams over parts of eight seasons. The journeyman backup spent most of his career at Triple-A, logging over 2,000 plate appearances in 10 seasons at the level.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Sorokin Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend

Ilya Sorokin is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will join Islanders forward Brock Nelson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida on February 3 and 4. The Islanders goaltender is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote.
ELMONT, NY

