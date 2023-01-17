Employee stabbed inside Brooklyn deli

A man was stabbed inside a deli in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at the Bedford Deli on Bedford Ave in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

The victim, who police say was an employee of the deli, was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

