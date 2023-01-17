ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Employee stabbed inside Brooklyn deli

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

A man was stabbed inside a deli in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at the Bedford Deli on Bedford Ave in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

The victim, who police say was an employee of the deli, was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

ALSO READ | Mom dies after rushing into burning home in New Jersey to try to save daughter

An investigation is underway after a mother and daughter died in a house fire in Hazlet, New Jersey. Toni Yates has the story.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Washington Heights home invaders took knives, and clothing from apartment

NEW YORK, NY – Two home invasion suspects entered an apartment near the intersection of West 184th Street and Wadsworth Avenue while the 29-year-old occupant was inside. Police said the resident was about to leave when the two men forced their way into the apartment. Once inside, they grabbed kitchen knives and clothing before fleeing. The resident was not injured. The incident took place on December 26th, but the NYPD released photos of the suspects today. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA The post Washington Heights home invaders took knives, and clothing from apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Deadly stabbing started with argument over cigarette in Manhattan: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A request for a cigarette ended with a man being stabbed to death, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.  John Wright, 35, allegedly chased, beat and fatally stabbed Carlos Rosario on Dec. 6, Bragg said. He was arrested two weeks later in the Bronx. Wright was charged in a New York […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Man suffers facial burns during hot coffee attack in Midtown

NEW YORK, NY – A 42-year-old man suffered serious burns to his face after an unknown suspect threw a cup of hot coffee at him inside the vestibule area of Chase Bank, located at 615 8th Avenue. According to police, on Thursday, at around 3:40 am, officers responded to an assault call in Midtown Manhattan. Upon their arrival, they found the victim with burns to the right side of his face, neck, and shoulder. He was transported to New York Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center and was listed in stable condition. Police sad the suspect entered the vestibule area of The post Man suffers facial burns during hot coffee attack in Midtown appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn CBD vape store robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – High Cloud Exotics, a vape and CBD shop located at 390 Broadway in Brooklyn, was robbed at gunpoint on Monday. Police are now searching for the suspect wanted in that robbery. At around 11:45 pm, the suspect entered the store with an accomplice and displayed a silver handgun to employees while demanding cash. The two men stole $2,000 from the cash register and led with an additional $700 worth of products. On their way out of the store, the men grabbed a victim’s cell phone and wallet. They fled westbound on Division Avenue in black vehicle. The post Brooklyn CBD vape store robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Two charged in gang attack on 16-year-old at McDonald’s in Harlem

NEW YORK, NY – An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old male juvenile have been arrested and charged for the assault and robbery of a 16-year-old boy in Harlem. 18-year-old Dijon Sellers and his 14-year-old accomplice were charged with robbery and gang assault on Wednesday. Police said the attack was gang-related. A 16-year-old male victim was beaten and robbed by a group of individuals in Hamilton Heights on Saturday. Police investigating the attack said the boy was standing outside McDonald’s at 3543 Broadway in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan. The suspects punched and kicked the teen multiple times until he The post Two charged in gang attack on 16-year-old at McDonald’s in Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Off-duty NYPD traffic agent allegedly robbed at knifepoint on subway

An off-duty NYPD traffic agent was robbed at knifepoint on a Brooklyn train Thursday morning, cops said.  The 38-year-old man was riding a northbound L train at the Sutter Avenue station in Brownsville around 11:15 a.m. when five suspects approached him — one with a knife, cops said.  The crooks made off with the agent’s iPhone and wallet, police said.  No injuries were reported.  The suspects fled, and no arrests had been made by the afternoon. 
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for first NYC homicide of 2023, victim stabbed in drunken Bronx New Years fight

An ex-con once convicted of attempted murder has been arrested for taking part in a booze-fueled New Years morning brawl that ended in the first New York City homicide of 2023, police said Wednesday. Ira Shane was nabbed Tuesday for the Jan. 1 slaying of 63-year-old Sergio Garcia, who was fatally stabbed while defending his girlfriend in a drunken fight with a group on College Ave. near E. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Teen boy stabbed during NYC street fight in broad daylight: cops

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed during a broad-daylight fight on a Brooklyn street, cops said Wednesday. The teen was knifed in the torso around 3 p.m. Tuesday outside a laundromat at Sixth Avenue and 49th Street in Sunset Park, police said.  He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said.  Police believe the teen knew his attackers, who fled after the stabbing.  The incident came hours after a 17-year-old boy was knifed twice in the back on 34th Avenue near Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, cops said.  A group of seven teen boys ran off in an unknown direction after the stabbing, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

40-year-old man shot and killed in Canarsie

NEW YORK, NY – A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Canarsie. Police officers with the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn responded to a shots fired call in the area of 741 East 83rd Street. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 40-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the torso,” the NYPD said. The victim was transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been made. The post 40-year-old man shot and killed in Canarsie appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy