Chargeasap Zeus up-to-270W GaN charger goes to Indiegogo
Chargeasap has announced that the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for its latest high-wattage Zeus multi-port power brick has ended. However, those still looking to back it are still in luck, as it is now listed on Indiegogo. The OEM claims that it can charge three MacBooks at once thanks to its cutting-edge gallium nitride (GaN) technology.
Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for Forerunner smartwatches arrives but with reboot issues
The Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for the Forerunner 255 Series and Forerunner 955 Series smartwatches has been released. Since the previous software, version 14.06, three changes have been made. Firstly, several improvements have been made to the graphs on the wearable, such as scrolling via the touchscreen. Another enhanced feature is Auto Rest, which has been optimized for the Ultra Run Activity. Garmin notes that "various fixes" have been made to the activities.
Proscenic T31 Air Fryer Oven launches with rotisserie mode and app controls
The Proscenic T31 Air Fryer Oven has been launched in the UK. The company suggests that this oven is seven times more effective than a traditional model thanks to TurboAir technology with 360° circulation. The smart device has a 15 L (~500 fl. oz) capacity, allowing you to cook for up to five people at once across two shelves. According to Proscenic, the gadget has space to roast a whole chicken using a rotisserie mode.
Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station arrives with 15% launch discount
The Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station is now on sale in the US. The gadget was showcased at CES 2023, with up to 1,800 W power available via three AC charging ports. Other outputs on the device include 100 W PD USB-C ports, 18 W USB-A ports and a 12 V car charger.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
From US$799.99: Samsung Galaxy S23 price leak arrives as part of alleged Verizon S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra internal spec sheet
In a potentially astonishing blunder from Verizon, it appears the US prices, pre-order date, and launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have been leaked. All the information comes as part of a slideshow or datasheet that is marked as “Samsung Diamond (DARK)", with “Diamond” being the codename for the Galaxy S23 lineup. The regular Galaxy S23 is revealed as “DM1”, the Galaxy S23+ is “DM2”, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is “DM3”. Screenshots are posted below, but here are the potentially juiciest parts for potential buyers, the supposed starting prices:
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Topton and Kingdel present fanless mini PCs with six 2.5 GbE ports and Alder Lake-U CPUs
Over the past few years, there has been a tendency to expand the port selection on mini PC models to suit particular needs. For instance, this year’s Asus PN64-E1 offers up to five video outputs for the ultimate HTPC experience, but there also are mini PCs that focus on the networking side with no less than six 2.5 GbE jacks. With so many dedicated ethernet ports, users can easily configure these devices to act as routers, yet they still provide enough compute power for multimedia tasks thanks to the jump from Celeron-class processors to more powerful models from Intel’s Alder Lake-U family.
Tesla experiences skyrocketing demand after dropping prices of Model Y and other EVs
Apparently, it only took a few days until the significantly reduced prices of the popular Model Y and other Tesla vehicles in the US triggered a sharp increase in demand, which is reportedly approaching record levels as buyers want to take advantage of the US$7,500 EV tax credit. After introducing...
Xiaomi POCO X5 rears its head in leaked hands-on photos with Indian international cricketer
The POCO X5 appears to have surfaced again ahead of its official release. Earlier this month, the device received TÜV Rheinland certification, indicating that Xiaomi plans to offer the POCO X5 in Europe. Accordingly, the POCO X5 has been certified in other countries with a global model number, which SIRIM Berhard confirmed as 22111317PG. This time, Indian international cricketer Hardik Pandya has been spotted using an unnamed POCO handset.
Factory Starlink Internet option coming to Airstream and Jayco RV trailers with a free month of service
THOR Industries, America's motorized RV OEM maker which is behind such iconic recreational vehicle brands like Airstream, Entegra Coach, Jayco, or Tiffin, has become the first company to offer factory Starlink satellite Internet integration in its RVs. Future THOR customers will be able to buy an Airstream or a Jayco with flat high-performance Starlink RV equipment as an extra option.
Samsung rolls out promised Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro updates with additional functionality
Samsung has released new updates for many of its new wearables. As we discussed last week, Samsung outlined that the Galaxy Buds2 Pro would soon support 360 Audio Recording, a feature that uses all the earbuds' microphones to capture a richer audio experience than a smartphone can. According to Samsung's changelog, it restricts the feature to the Samsung Camera app on Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 models running at least One UI 5.0 for now. For reference, the two foldables should have already received an equivalent feature to enable 360 Audio Recording processing.
CES 2023 | Innovative laptop cooling system: Frore shows AirJet cooling chips with ultrathin profile and silent operation
Laptop cooling systems have been relying on the tried and true design involving copper heatsinks combined with a certain number of heatpipes and some compact fans for decades now. In the past few years we have seen timid introductions for alternative technologies such as vapor chambers, liquid metal coolants and even external liquid-based units, but these are mostly reserved for premium laptops with powerful builds and still require fans that can get noisy. An innovative alternative to the fan-based design was recently revealed at CES 2023 by a company named Frore Systems. Its solution is still air-based but does not rely on any fans and comes in the form of a solid-state active cooling chip.
HomePod vs HomePod 2: Apple's latest large speaker does not contain upgrades in all areas
Apple's surprise launches this week keep coming, with the company having already introduced new MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16 and Mac mini models this week. The trio are now joined by the HomePod 2, which Apple claims offers 'breakthrough sound'. The HomePod 2 does not necessarily contain upgrades over the original HomePod across the board, though.
Samsung Wallet rolling out to 8 new markets later this month
Samsung developed the mobile payment and digital wallet service known today as Samsung Wallet using technology from LoopPay, a startup acquired by the South Korean tech giant in February 2015 for around US$300 million. Samsung Pay launched in South Korea at the end of August and expanded its reach to the United States in late September, both in 2015. Samsung Wallet was introduced in 2013 as a mobile wallet system and was merged into Samsung Pay in 2015. In late June 2022, Samsung Wallet replaced Samsung Pay.
Astronomically high Forspoken system requirements demand a GeForce RTX 4080 and 32 GB of RAM for 4K 60 FPS
Much like many AAA launches of late, Square Enix and Luminous Productions' Forspoken has been delayed multiple times. The developers did, however, use this time to demonstrate AMD FidelityFX's ease-of-use and DirectStorage capabilities. The game, set to launch on January 24 on PC and PlayStation 5, will need all the processing power it can get due to its absurdly demanding system requirements.
Apple M2 Pro makes Geekbench debut with phenomenal generation-over-generation gains
Apple's decision to silently launch its new M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs come off as a tad puzzling. Usually, Apple reveals its hardware with much fanfare and one can't help but wonder why this launch was so low-key. Nonetheless, the M2 Pro is shaping up to be quite the powerhouse, as confirmed by a recent Geekbench listing. It has shown up on the benchmarking platform (via MacRumors) alongside a Mac Mini.
These grocery items saw the largest price drop last month
Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions. Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops. […]
Cheaper Model 2 release to precede Roadster 2 as Tesla shifts focus to mass EV adoption
Instead of a "flying" Roadster 2 (in the words of Tesla's design chief) whose preorders reopened last year, Tesla may release its mass market Model 2 first, again according to its design head Franz von Holzhausen. Pressed on the Roadster 2 launch, he admitted in an interview that the project may have gone to the back burner at Tesla as, apparently, "mass electrification" is now the automaker's main goal.
