Laptop cooling systems have been relying on the tried and true design involving copper heatsinks combined with a certain number of heatpipes and some compact fans for decades now. In the past few years we have seen timid introductions for alternative technologies such as vapor chambers, liquid metal coolants and even external liquid-based units, but these are mostly reserved for premium laptops with powerful builds and still require fans that can get noisy. An innovative alternative to the fan-based design was recently revealed at CES 2023 by a company named Frore Systems. Its solution is still air-based but does not rely on any fans and comes in the form of a solid-state active cooling chip.

1 DAY AGO