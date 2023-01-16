Read full article on original website
No Ronaldo rule at Manchester United as star could sign new contract with bumper pay rise
There is reportedly no Cristiano Ronaldo rule at Manchester United, despite what other recent reports have suggested. This is according to Football Transfers, who have provided an update on Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Man Utd, with the England international looking set to earn himself a big pay rise.
Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand names his Premier League player of season so far… and it’s not Erling Haaland
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has named his Premier League player of the season, choosing to snub Erling Haaland. The Manchester City goal machine is many people's favourite to get the award at the end of the campaign. Haaland has been in exceptional form in his first season in England,...
Reason why Michael Olise’s free-kick should have been DISALLOWED as Man Utd fans fume after Crystal Palace equaliser
MANCHESTER UNITED fans are furious as they feel Crystal Palace's stoppage-time equaliser should have been disallowed on Wednesday night. Michael Olise scored a sensational free-kick in the dying minutes to salvage a point for Patrick Vieira's side at Selhurst Park. But Red Devils supporters have been left raging after identifying...
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
Watch Lionel Messi Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo Inside First Three Minutes Of Saudi Friendly
Messi scored to give Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 lead against a Riyadh XI comprising of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United score, result as Michael Olise breaks United hearts and Casemiro suspended for Arsenal
Manchester United entered Selhurst Park with two goals in mind. Win to secure all three points and move within six points of leaders Arsenal was the top prize for Erik ten Hag, but the Red Devils also had one eye on Casemiro, who was sitting on four yellow cards with a game against the Gunners looming on Sunday.
Ronaldo scores 2, Messi 1 as PSG win Saudi friendly 5-4
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat the Riyadh Season Team 5-4 at the King Fahd International Stadium.
Cristiano Ronaldo could link up with Real Madrid legend Keylor Navas again with Al-Nassr in transfer talks with PSG
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be reunited with former Real Madrid team-mate Keylor Navas at Al-Nassr, according to reports. The pair played together at Santiago Bernabeu between 2014 and 2018. Ronaldo, 37, joined Al-Nassr last month after being axed by Manchester United. And having recruited a star forward, the Saudi side are...
PSG vs. Riyadh All-Star live stream: How to watch Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo online, TV channel
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet again on Thursday when Paris Saint-Germain take on an all-star team composed of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players in Saudi Arabia. With the Argentine world champion a PSG player and the Portuguese talisman now playing his trade in the Saudi Pro League, the world will be treated to another instalment of arguably the greatest individual soccer rivalry of the modern era.
VAR decisions to be explained to fans but temporary sub trial ruled out
Decisions made by the Video Assistant Referee are set to be explained to television viewers and those in the stadium at next month's Club World Cup. International Football Association Board (Ifab) says if the trial in Morocco is a success then it could be rolled out at other Fifa competitions.
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
Ronaldo scores twice and is thumped as Saudi All-Stars beaten by PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a whack to his face as he helped a Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal combine to defeat PSG in a friendly in Riyadh on Thursday. The All-Stars were 1-0 down when Ronaldo rose above his defender to head the ball towards goal. However, PSG keeper Keylor Navas came storming out to punch it clear and accidently caught the striker on the cheek.
Shirt number indicates that Mykhaylo Mudryk could already be destined to fail at Chelsea
Chelsea sensationally secured the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk last week but is the Ukrainian international already destined to fail at Chelsea thanks to the shirt number he picked?. The winger looked almost certain to be joining Arsenal this January but Chelsea stepped in and hijacked the deal...
Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Two struggling Premier League giants collide at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool and Chelsea always seem to put on a show when they clash. This time both need to gather some momentum after poor runs which sees them both 10 points off the top four. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have slipped...
Report: Chelsea's Priority Is Now A Midfielder For January
It has now been confirmed that the priority for Chelsea in January is now a midfielder and they are speaking to a number of players at the moment. Moises Caicedo is of course the main target. Chelsea are expected to lose Jorginho in the summer on a free and could...
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
Ryan Clark on NFL Playoffs and Hosting ‘The Pivot’
Bakari Sellers is joined by ESPN analyst and host of the The Pivot podcast Ryan Clark to discuss going from the NFL to behind the mic (:39), the Damar Hamlin injury (3:51), and a look ahead at the rest of the playoffs (13:39). Host: Bakari Sellers. Guest: Ryan Clark. Producer:...
Gary Neville highlights the one reason Man United conceded late equaliser vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United were stunned on Wednesday night as Michael Olise scored an incredible free-kick in the 91st minute to grab Crystal Palace a draw at Selhurst Park. The result was a blow to Erik ten Hag’s side as it leaves Man United eight points behind league leaders Arsenal, who also have a game in hand, as the Red Devils prepare to travel to the Emirates on Sunday to play the Gunners.
Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract
Alejandro Garnacho has agreed terms on a new contract and is set to extend at Manchester United.
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces The Courteeners frontman and Manchester United fan Liam Fray
Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, so how will the Gunners get on when they play Erik ten Hag's side again on Sunday?. "United were quite fortunate when they beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
