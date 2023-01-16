ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

PSG vs. Riyadh All-Star live stream: How to watch Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo online, TV channel

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will meet again on Thursday when Paris Saint-Germain take on an all-star team composed of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players in Saudi Arabia. With the Argentine world champion a PSG player and the Portuguese talisman now playing his trade in the Saudi Pro League, the world will be treated to another instalment of arguably the greatest individual soccer rivalry of the modern era.
BBC

VAR decisions to be explained to fans but temporary sub trial ruled out

Decisions made by the Video Assistant Referee are set to be explained to television viewers and those in the stadium at next month's Club World Cup. International Football Association Board (Ifab) says if the trial in Morocco is a success then it could be rolled out at other Fifa competitions.
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
Yardbarker

Ronaldo scores twice and is thumped as Saudi All-Stars beaten by PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a whack to his face as he helped a Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal combine to defeat PSG in a friendly in Riyadh on Thursday. The All-Stars were 1-0 down when Ronaldo rose above his defender to head the ball towards goal. However, PSG keeper Keylor Navas came storming out to punch it clear and accidently caught the striker on the cheek.
Yardbarker

Shirt number indicates that Mykhaylo Mudryk could already be destined to fail at Chelsea

Chelsea sensationally secured the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk last week but is the Ukrainian international already destined to fail at Chelsea thanks to the shirt number he picked?. The winger looked almost certain to be joining Arsenal this January but Chelsea stepped in and hijacked the deal...
NBC Sports

Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Two struggling Premier League giants collide at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool and Chelsea always seem to put on a show when they clash. This time both need to gather some momentum after poor runs which sees them both 10 points off the top four. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have slipped...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea's Priority Is Now A Midfielder For January

It has now been confirmed that the priority for Chelsea in January is now a midfielder and they are speaking to a number of players at the moment. Moises Caicedo is of course the main target. Chelsea are expected to lose Jorginho in the summer on a free and could...
The Ringer

Ryan Clark on NFL Playoffs and Hosting ‘The Pivot’

Bakari Sellers is joined by ESPN analyst and host of the The Pivot podcast Ryan Clark to discuss going from the NFL to behind the mic (:39), the Damar Hamlin injury (3:51), and a look ahead at the rest of the playoffs (13:39). Host: Bakari Sellers. Guest: Ryan Clark. Producer:...
Yardbarker

Gary Neville highlights the one reason Man United conceded late equaliser vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United were stunned on Wednesday night as Michael Olise scored an incredible free-kick in the 91st minute to grab Crystal Palace a draw at Selhurst Park. The result was a blow to Erik ten Hag’s side as it leaves Man United eight points behind league leaders Arsenal, who also have a game in hand, as the Red Devils prepare to travel to the Emirates on Sunday to play the Gunners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy